I Was 40 With Nothing Saved—Now I’m Retiring Early. Here Are the 11 Things I Did

If you’re 40, like I was, and your retirement and savings accounts are embarrassingly empty, like mine were, you’re not alone—and you’re definitely not doomed.
Millions of Americans hit middle age without substantial savings, but financial advisors say a decade is plenty of time to turn things around if you’re strategic.
The key is making bold moves now, not waiting a minute longer. This 11-step, 10-year plan could transform your financial future. I talked to experts and real people who’ve done it, and you can do it, too.
Here’s exactly what I did and you need to do, starting today.
Not all these will work for you, but some will, so be sure and read them all.
1. I diversified into Gold
One of the best ways to protect your savings is having money in different types of investments: ideally, ones that can go up when others are going down. For example, stocks tend to do poorly when inflation and interest rates are rising and there’s political turmoil brewing.
One investment that thrives in this scenario: gold.
It’s important you deal with a trusted gold dealer with a long proven track record of assisting clients.
Anthem Gold Group is committed to helping investors protect their wealth and retirement with physical precious metals. They offer gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins and bars delivered directly to your home. Plus, enjoy up to $25,000 in complimentary gold and silver, along with waived IRA storage fees for up to 10 years!Even Brian Kilmeade from Fox News trusts Anthem Gold to protect your cash and retirement accounts with physical gold and silver.
Anthem Gold’s minimum to get started is $10,000.Gold has been hitting record highs.
Why not take a look right now?
2. I earned $1,340 while watching TV
Swapping a little spare time for extra money is easier than you think. I made up to $1,340/month doing it.
Lots of companies let you earn money for testing apps, playing games and taking surveys. But the one I used, FreeCash, is in a league of its own.
They list thousands of offers from companies with most taking only around 5-10 minutes to complete.
3. I stopped getting ripped off on big expenses like insurance
How would you feel if you found out you’re throwing away $1,200 annually just to pad some insurance company’s bottom line?
It’s very possible. But there’s only one way to know for sure.
This new car insurance shopping tool can tell if you’re overpaying for your car insurance with just a few clicks.
This new home insurance comparison tool exposes what home insurers don’t want you to see: identical coverage for hundreds less.
Take 3 minutes right now, click those links and see if you can save serious money: that’s what I did.
But don’t forget the cardinal rule: When you find ways to spend less on major expenses, don’t blow that extra money: Put it toward your mortgage, or invest it.
4. I refused to pay my mechanic $4,000
Unexpected financial shocks are a leading cause of stress in retirement. With repair costs rising, one transmission failure could wipe out months of hard-earned savings.Stop gambling with your financial future.
Endurance pays the mechanic directly, so your retirement funds stay where they belong—in your account.
They cover vehicles up to 20 years old. Includes 24/7 roadside assistance and rental benefits.
Protect My Retirement Savings Now.
5. I used my home to get rid of high-interest debt
When my home soared in value, I turned to a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to replace my high-interest credit card debt with a much lower-interest loan. I saved hundreds annually by simply swapping credit card interest for HELOC interest.
Those savings eventually helped me pay off my house.
HELOCs could be the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to access extra cash, for whatever purpose, from consolidating debt to upgrading an outdated kitchen: HELOC rates are less than half what credit cards charge
In seconds, Money.com's comparison page will show you the best rates in your area, so you know you’re getting the best deal.
6. I asked this company to help reduce my credit card debt
Worrying about debt is probably the worst way you can spend your time, and paying interest and late fees is the worst way you can spend your money.
If you’ve got a problem, like I did early on, the sooner you deal with it, the better.
If you have over $10,000 in debt, National Debt Relief is one of the most respected providers of debt relief in the U.S.
There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
Ready to start a new, happier chapter of your life?
7. I worked with a pro and doubled my retirement
A Vanguard study proves it: $500,000 invested over 25 years grows to $1.7 million solo, but $3.4 million with an advisor. That’s $1.7 million left on the table—and every day you wait, the gap gets worse.
SmartAsset takes 2 minutes: answer a few questions, get matched with experienced professionals with proven track records, receive personalized advice immediately.
If you have $100,000+ invested, you’re already losing serious money. The consultation is free, no obligation, no hidden fees. Even one meeting could change your retirement trajectory.
Stop the Bleeding—Get Your Free Match Now (2 Minutes).
Please carefully review the methodologies employed in the Vanguard white paper, “Putting a value on your value: Quantifying Vanguard Advisor’s Alpha.”
8. I switched banks and got up to a $400 bonus
Another example of getting an edge: getting paid simply for opening a better bank account. If you’re banking at a traditional brick-and-mortar bank, you’re getting ripped off. They’re charging you monthly for a checking account and paying a pittance on your savings.
Better idea? SoFi.
They offer a combination checking-and-savings account, and if you set up direct deposit, you’ll earn a competitive APY on your savings — with new members eligible for a limited-time APY boost. (Can change without notice.) That’s many times the national average.
Direct-deposit $5,000 or more within the first 25 days, and you'll get a $400 bonus. Direct-deposit $1,000 to $5,000, you’ll get a $50 bonus.
That’s free money.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account between 10/20/26 and 12/31/27, then within 60 days of account opening receive an eligible direct deposit OR $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits. You must maintain eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days to keep the Boost, for up to 6 months. Rates variable, subject to change.
Terms apply at sofi.com/banking. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
9. I left my family $3M richer
While I was doing everything possible to build my wealth, I wasn’t neglecting my family.
What would happen to your family if you died today? If you don’t like the answer, do something about it.
If you’re between the ages of 20 and 59, and not living in New York, check out a term life insurance policy. It’s probably cheaper than you think.
For example, Ethos is one company where you can find up to $3 million in coverage for less than your monthly streaming subscriptions.*
Better yet, there’s typically no medical exam, ** and 90% of applicants get instant approval. They even offer free will and estate planning tools valued at $898.*
Peace of mind is only a click away. Check out their easy online application.
Perks: *Estate Planning Tools are available with the purchase of an eligible policy; not available in SD or WA. Pricing: *Term length, health, age, coverage amount, No medical exams. **Answer a few health questions
10. I Saved as Much as 80% on My Weight Loss Meds
I thought GLP-1s were out of my financial reach, but then I found a smarter way.
Found is an industry-leading telehealth platform that makes weight loss medication affordable — with or without insurance. If you have coverage, their simple eligibility checker helps you unlock prices as low as $3 a day. No insurance? No problem. You still get access to compounded GLP-1s starting at just $149 a month.
A board-certified clinician will personalize your prescription, whether you want an injection or a daily pill.
Check your eligibility in 3 minutes.
Plus, you will get $100 off your first month. Fast, discreet delivery brings expert care right to your door.
11. I saved $3,500 a year without budgeting
What if you could automatically save thousands without changing your lifestyle? The average Rocket Money user saves $290 per month by eliminating waste they didn’t know existed.
Rocket Money’s AI scans your spending, instantly identifies forgotten subscriptions, negotiates your bills down (including cable, internet, and phone), and even helps you get refunds on overdraft fees. Join 5+ million members managing over $50 billion in transactions.
Free to try, keep what we save you through bill negotiations, or upgrade to Premium for unlimited cancellations and 24/7 financial concierge support. No commitment, cancel anytime.
Calculate my potential savings — free instant analysis.
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