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Here’s a number that should stop you cold: someone turning 65 today has almost a 70% chance of needing long-term care at some point — and women tend to need it even longer than men (1).
Most people assume Medicare will cover it. It won’t (2).
And that care is staggeringly expensive. A private room in a nursing home now runs a median of about $128,000 a year. Even a shared room tops $111,000, and a home health aide averages around $78,000 (3).
I was the executor of my parents’ estate, so I’ve seen up close how fast an unplanned health crisis can drain what a family spent a lifetime building. About half of people who reach 65 end up paying for some of this care out of their own pockets (4) — and as a CPA since 1981, I can tell you that math wrecks retirements.
The good news? You can plan around almost all of it. Here are six ways to keep long-term care from wiping you out.
1. Know exactly where Medicare stops
Medicare covers up to 100 days of skilled nursing care after a qualifying hospital stay (2). That’s short-term rehab, not the ongoing help with bathing and dressing that most long-term care involves.
Regular health insurance and Medigap don’t fill that gap either. Medicaid will pay — but generally only after you’ve spent down almost everything you own.
2. Look hard at long-term care insurance — sooner than you think
The sweet spot to buy is your mid-50s to mid-60s. Here’s the trap: the longer you wait, the more it costs — and at some point a single diagnosis slams the door for good.
A policy can cover care at home, in assisted living, or in a nursing home. Couples often qualify for discounts, and premiums may even be tax-deductible.
To see what coverage could cost, see a list of the best LTC insurance companies — takes 2 minutes.
3. Know your other ways to pay
Insurance isn’t the only route. Some people self-fund from savings. Some use a hybrid life-insurance policy that includes a long-term care benefit. Others tap home equity through a reverse mortgage, or eventually qualify for Medicaid after spending down.
Each carries real trade-offs — a reverse mortgage shrinks what you leave behind, and Medicaid means spending down first. There’s no single right answer for everyone.
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4. Start a dedicated care fund — and don’t let it sit idle
If you’re planning to self-fund some or all of your care, give that money its own home, separate from your everyday accounts. Every year it sits in a no-interest account, inflation quietly carves off a piece of the care it was supposed to buy.
The fix is simple: park it somewhere it actually grows instead of shrinks. You can find top savings rates here in our Solutions Center.
5. Get your legal documents in order
A long-term care crisis isn’t only about money — it’s about who’s allowed to make decisions when you can’t. You need a durable power of attorney, a health care directive, and an up-to-date will or trust.
Skip them, and a hospital bed can turn into a courtroom — your family fighting for the legal right just to manage your care while the clock runs.
A will is a simple legal document that outlines how you want your assets to be distributed, and you can have one in minutes for $199. A trust allows you to place conditions on how and when your assets are distributed to your beneficiaries. You can get one of these created for as little as $499.
Do yourself and your family a favor and at least check it out.
6. Don’t try to figure it all out alone
Insure or self-fund, when to buy, how to protect assets without tripping Medicaid’s rules — these choices are genuinely complicated, and a single wrong move costs far more than any advisor’s fee.
A matching service like SmartAsset can connect you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all required to put your interests first.
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and planning gaps you’d never see alone. And first appointments are typically free.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
SmartAsset provides the match, not the advice, and it’s built for people with $100,000 or more in investments. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor free.
The bottom line
Nobody wants to picture themselves needing help getting dressed or moving from a bed to a chair. I get it. It’s far more pleasant to assume you’ll stay healthy and independent right to the end.
But hoping isn’t a plan. And the families who get blindsided by long-term care aren’t the ones who planned badly — they’re the ones who never planned at all, because they figured someone else would catch them.
Here’s what I’ve learned watching how this plays out: the kindest thing you can do for the people you love is to make sure your care never becomes their crisis. That’s not morbid. That’s love, handled early.
Pick one move off this list and start this week. Your future self — and your family — will thank you.
Sources: Administration for Community Living (1); Medicare.gov (2); Genworth and CareScout (3); HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation
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