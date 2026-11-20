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If you’re between 65 and 74, here’s the number to compare yourself with: $431,300.
That’s the median net worth of families in that age group, according to the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Survey of Consumer Finances, released Oct. 9. (1)(2) Half of those families have more. Half have less.
That matters, because many people aren’t sure where they stand. Only 35% of non-retired adults thought their retirement saving was on track in 2025, according to a separate Fed survey. (3)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I’ll tell you what I’d tell a friend: one number in a government survey doesn’t decide whether you’re OK. But it’s a good place to start, as long as you use it the right way.
Here’s how.
1. Find your age group
Here are the Fed’s median net worth figures for 2025, by the age of the family’s reference person (the survey’s version of head of household): (2)
- Ages 55 to 64: $411,900
- Ages 65 to 74: $431,300
- Ages 75 and older: $504,900
For comparison, the median for all families, regardless of age, is $215,900. (2)
Net worth is simple math: what you own minus what you owe. (2)
If you’re well below the median for your age, don’t panic, but don’t shrug it off either. It may be a sign your plan needs a second set of eyes.
If you’ve got substantial savings, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
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2. Ignore the average
You may see much bigger numbers in headlines. The Fed puts the average, or mean, net worth of families 65 to 74 at $1,897,600. (2)
That figure is pulled way up by the richest families.
The Fed’s report notes that median and mean net worth for the top 10% of families were about four to six times that of the next group down, “reflecting concentration of wealth at the top of the distribution.” (2)
Compare yourself with the median. That’s the family in the middle.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
3. Remember the asset that isn’t on the list
Your future Social Security checks aren’t a balance you can look up on a statement. They’re still worth a lot.
The Social Security Administration estimates the average retired worker will get $2,170 a month in January 2027, after the 3.6% cost-of-living raise. (4) That’s $26,040 a year. For an average retired couple both collecting, the estimate is $3,355 a month, or $40,260 a year. (4)
On average, Social Security replaces about 40% of pre-retirement earnings, according to the SSA, though that varies from person to person. (5)
My read: a retiree with a modest net worth and a solid Social Security check may be in better shape than the median suggests.
To increase your monthly income, if you’re in your mid-50s or older and have at least $50,000 set aside, consider an annuity. An annuity can turn part of your savings into income on a schedule you pick, starting now or later.
What it pays depends on how much you put in, your age and the insurer’s rates. To check them out, compare them through Ethos. (Ethos annuities aren’t available in New York.)
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4. Find money to close the gap
If you’re behind, every dollar you free up from your monthly bills is a dollar that can go toward savings or paying down debt.
One example: Car insurance is one bill worth a fresh look, especially since it’s so easy to compare quotes.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, many insurers quietly raise prices. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
To see if what you’re paying is fair, use a comparison site, like Insurify. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
Grab your policy and see if you can do better
5. Don’t judge yourself on one survey
Wealth moves. Between the Fed’s 2022 and 2025 surveys, after adjusting for inflation, the median for families 75 and older jumped 37%. The median for families 65 to 74 slipped 4%. (2)
Your own number can bounce around too, as stock and home prices rise and fall. Check it once a year, on the same date, and watch the direction it’s going.
My take
Being above the median doesn’t mean you can coast, and being below it doesn’t mean you’ve failed.
What matters is whether your savings, your Social Security and your spending add up to a life you can afford for as long as you live. Do that math once a year, and you’ll know where you stand.
Sources: 1. Federal Reserve; 2. Federal Reserve; 3. Federal Reserve; 4. Social Security Administration; 5. Social Security Administration
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