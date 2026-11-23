For many retirees, the home is the biggest asset they own, yet it sits there doing nothing while they worry about what happens if the stock market drops the year they need cash.
There’s a little-understood feature of a federally insured reverse mortgage, called a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage or HECM, that changes that math. If you take your money as a line of credit and leave it alone, the amount you can borrow can grow over time. Here’s how it works, what it costs, and who it fits.
Want to see what your home could qualify for? Get a free reverse mortgage quote (it takes about two minutes, and a licensed specialist follows up to explain costs).
How the unused credit line grows
With a HECM line of credit, the part you haven’t borrowed doesn’t sit still. It grows at the same rate the loan charges: the loan’s interest rate plus the annual mortgage insurance premium. Draw nothing, and your available credit gets larger each year. Draw money, and that amount starts accruing interest instead.
Here’s a hypothetical example, not a promise. Say your line starts at $200,000 and the combined growth rate stays at 6%. If you never touch it, about $358,000 would be available 10 years later. At 5%, it would be about $326,000. Rates change, so the real number will differ, but the direction is the point: unused credit tends to get bigger, not smaller.
For 2026, the most home value a HECM can be based on is $1,249,125, the national limit set by HUD, the federal housing agency that oversees these loans. How much you can actually borrow depends on your age, interest rates and your home’s value.
Why this matters for your retirement plan. A credit line that’s already open can’t be frozen by a bad market. If you’d rather not sell investments after a drop, a standby line gives you another place to draw from. See what you could qualify for. The quote is free and takes about two minutes.
The bad-year problem a standby line can solve
The order of your investment returns matters as much as the average. If you’re pulling $4,000 a month from a portfolio and the market falls 25% in your first years of retirement, you’re selling more shares at low prices to cover the same bills. Those shares aren’t there when the market recovers.
Retirees who set up a standby line plan around that. In a down year, they draw living expenses from the credit line instead of selling stocks. When markets recover, they go back to their portfolio. Some use the same line for a new roof, a medical bill or helping a family member, without breaking up long-term investments.
Curious whether this fits your situation? Compare your options with a free quote.
What it costs, and the rules you can’t skip
A reverse mortgage is a loan, not free money. Here’s what I’d want any client to know first:
- Costs: HECMs carry an upfront mortgage insurance premium, an annual premium, an origination fee and closing costs. Most can be paid from the loan, but they reduce your equity.
- You keep the obligations of owning a home. You must keep paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance. Fall behind and the loan can come due.
- It must be repaid. The loan comes due when the last borrower sells, moves out for good or dies. Heirs can repay it, refinance, or sell the home. Neither you nor your heirs will owe more than the home is worth when it’s sold.
- Counseling comes first. Before a HECM can close, you must meet with a HUD-approved counselor. That’s a good thing: it’s a free second opinion.
- Age and equity: the youngest borrower must be at least 62, and you need substantial equity in the home.
When a standby line makes sense, and when it doesn’t
It tends to fit homeowners 62 and older who plan to stay put for many years, who have meaningful equity, and who want a cushion against bad market years or big one-time costs. Opening the line earlier gives the unused balance more years to grow.
It’s a poor fit if you expect to move within a few years (the upfront costs won’t pay off), if property taxes and insurance already strain your budget, or if leaving the house debt-free to your heirs is your top goal. In those cases, a smaller emergency fund or downsizing may serve you better.
Find out what your home could do for your plan
The only way to know your numbers is to get a quote based on your age, your home and today’s rates. Longbridge Financial’s free quote takes about two minutes. A licensed specialist then walks you through the costs, how the line of credit would grow, and what your heirs should know.
You decide whether to go further. Nothing is final until after your HUD-approved counseling session.
If you’re 62 or older and own your home, Longbridge Financial — a top-rated reverse mortgage lender — offers a free quote showing exactly what you’d qualify for. A licensed specialist then explains what it costs, how repayment works, and what it means for your heirs. Straight answers, no obligation.
Get the facts in about two minutes.
Get your free reverse mortgage quote
The bottom line
A $200,000 credit line left untouched could be worth well over $300,000 a decade from now, and it’s there in the year the market isn’t.
Retirees who handle this well treat home equity as one part of the plan, decide before they need the money, and get the costs in writing. If you’re 62 or older and plan to stay in your home, it costs nothing to see your numbers.
See your numbers in about two minutes. Get a free reverse mortgage quote. A licensed specialist explains costs, repayment and heir rules. No obligation, and counseling comes before anything is final.
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