Is Amazon Still Sending FTC Refunds to Prime Customers?

Amazon is continuing to issue a required $1.5 billion in refunds to Prime customers impacted by cancellation and enrollment practices.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon had already issued over $845 million in refunds as of September, and more are on the way to eligible Prime customers.
When will I get my Amazon FTC refund?
All refunds should be received by April 2027.
How much can I get from Amazon, FTC refund?
If you’re an eligible Prime member impacted by the Amazon settlement, you could receive up to $200 in refunds.
Do I have to claim my Amazon FTC refund?
No, this refund will be sent to customers automatically through physical check, Venmo or PayPal.
While you don’t need to take any measures to claim or sign up for a refund, you should accept your payment within 60 days of its issued date or risk it expiring.
How do I learn more about Amazon Prime FTC refunds?
For more information about this refund program, contact the settlement administrator at 1-888-999-8094, [email protected] or visit the settlement webpage here.
Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing all things cost of living related for USA TODAY.
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