Cigna is leaving the individual health insurance market in all 11 states where it sells coverage, both on and off the government exchanges.
Its marketplace plans covered more than 350,000 people in the first quarter of 2026, according to a KFF tracker updated Oct. 28.
Cigna has company. As of Oct. 29, 11 carriers had announced they would leave the Affordable Care Act marketplace in at least one state for 2027, while seven planned to enter new states.
The timing is rough for people too young for Medicare who buy their own coverage. Average benchmark silver premiums are rising 13% for 2027, and the enhanced federal tax credits expired at the end of 2025.
If a letter from your insurer or the marketplace says your plan is ending, a few steps can keep the switch from costing more than it has to.
1. Find out which plan the marketplace picked for you
People whose insurer leaves are not simply dropped. If your company is not offering plans for next year, HealthCare.gov says it will “re-enroll you in a plan with a different insurance company,” and the notice you receive names the plan you were matched to.
That match deserves a close look. Under the federal re-enrollment rule, your state regulator chooses the new plan or, if the state declines, the exchange selects a “similar” plan from another insurer. Nothing in the rule promises the same premium, deductible or doctor network.
Automatic re-enrollment also has a condition attached. Coverage starts only after the first premium is paid, so a bill from an unfamiliar company is not one to set aside.
2. Check your doctors and prescriptions before you accept the match
A new insurer usually means a new network and a new drug list. When you compare plans on HealthCare.gov, you can search for your doctors, medical facilities and prescription drugs, and the site flags whether each plan covers them in network.
Directories can lag behind reality, so call the doctor’s billing office and the insurer to confirm what the website shows.
Getting it wrong can be expensive. The out-of-pocket maximum for 2027 marketplace plans can reach $12,000 for an individual and $24,000 for a family.
If a medication you take moves to a higher cost tier or drops off the list entirely, it may be worth exploring lower-cost ways to fill prescriptions before choosing a plan around one drug.
3. Update your income before you compare prices
Premium tax credits for 2027 are based on what you expect to earn in 2027, not on last year’s tax return. An outdated estimate can make a plan look cheaper or pricier than it will be.
The estimate matters more now that the enhanced credits are gone. Help is generally limited to households earning no more than 400% of the federal poverty line, which works out to $63,840 for a single person and $86,560 for a couple in the 48 contiguous states, based on the 2026 poverty guidelines.
Below that line, households between 300% and 400% are expected to pay 10.22% of income toward the benchmark plan. Early retirees who can control which accounts they draw from may be able to keep income under the subsidy cliff.
A switch is also a chance to reconsider the metal level.
Since Jan. 1, 2026, bronze and catastrophic exchange plans count as compatible with health savings accounts, so pairing a bronze plan with one could lower both premiums and taxes for someone who can handle a higher deductible.
4. Pick your own plan by Dec. 15
On HealthCare.gov, Dec. 15 is the last day to choose a plan that starts Jan. 1. Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, but anyone who enrolls between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 gets coverage starting Feb. 1.
Some states that run their own marketplaces set different deadlines, so it pays to check your state’s exchange rather than assume the federal dates apply.
Choosing a plan yourself also overrides the automatic match. The re-enrollment rule does not apply to anyone who voluntarily selects a different plan.
A form letter with real money behind it
A discontinuation notice can look like routine paperwork, and doing nothing will often still leave you insured on Jan. 1. The plan will be one somebody else chose, and as HealthCare.gov notes, “plans and prices change every year.”
An hour with the comparison tool before Dec. 15 is the only way to know whether the match fits.
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