Jeff Bezos Would Usually Tell a Retiree to Buy the S&P 500. 5 Things to Know Before You Do

Asked on Fox News’ “Special Report” whether a retiree should own artificial intelligence stocks, Jeff Bezos kept it short.
“I would usually tell a retiree to buy the S&P 500,” the Amazon founder said in the Oct. 7, 2026, interview.
Less than a month later, the index showed how much of the AI trade it carries.
On Nov. 5, 2026, the S&P 500 fell about 4.4%, the Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory and a widely watched semiconductor index dropped 12%. Investors sold AI and chip stocks after Democrats’ congressional wins raised concerns about new hurdles for AI data center buildouts.
Bezos’ answer holds up as a starting point. A low-cost S&P 500 fund spreads money across 500 large U.S. companies. It is also far more tilted toward a handful of them than the name suggests.
1. Ten holdings carry more than a third of the money
The S&P 500 is weighted by company size, so the biggest stocks get the biggest share. As AI stocks climbed, the index tilted toward them on its own, with no one deciding to make that bet.
As of Nov. 6, 2026, the 10 largest positions in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounted for about 37.6% of the fund. Apple alone was 7.85%, Nvidia 7.10% and Microsoft 6.19%. Technology stocks made up 35.87%.
Those 10 slots hold just nine companies, because Alphabet appears twice through two classes of shares. Put $100,000 into the fund, and roughly $37,600 rides on those names.
2. You may own the same stocks several times over
A retiree with an S&P 500 fund in an IRA often holds other funds, too: a target-date fund in an old 401(k), a total stock market fund, a growth fund, perhaps shares of a former employer. Most stock index funds are weighted by size, so many of them lead with the same tech giants.
Every fund publishes its top holdings and sector weights, usually on a one-page fact sheet. Adding up how much of each account sits in the same five or six companies takes a few minutes and can turn up exposure no single statement shows.
3. A drop early in retirement does more damage
A worker with decades to go can ride out a 4% day or a 20% year.
A retiree drawing on savings has less room, because shares sold after a decline are not there for the rebound. Planners call this sequence-of-returns risk, and it is one reason Morningstar puts the highest safe starting withdrawal rate at 3.9% for people retiring in 2026.
One common defense is keeping a year or two of planned withdrawals in cash or bonds, so stocks do not have to be sold into a slump. Retirees sitting on big stock gains can also trim them inside an IRA or 401(k), where selling does not trigger capital gains tax.
If you have $100,000 or more invested and want a professional look at how much of it depends on a few stocks, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who are legally required to put your interests first. The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end, and you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
4. Selling after a plunge has a price
The Nov. 5 selloff also brought heavy selling by individual investors, though many turned buyers in the final minutes of trading. Selling after a sharp drop locks in the loss, and in a taxable brokerage account it can add a capital gains bill on shares bought years earlier.
Retirees who must take a required minimum distribution by Dec. 31 have a quieter option. Taking that withdrawal from the holdings that have grown largest trims them without a separate sale.
5. An equal-weight fund spreads the bet differently
Funds that track the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index own the same companies but give each about 0.2% of the money, resetting four times a year. That shrinks the share in the biggest tech names, and S&P Dow Jones Indices notes the sector weights can differ from the standard index.
The trade-off cuts both ways. Equal-weight funds often charge higher fees than a plain S&P 500 fund, and they tend to trail when the largest companies lead the market.
Bezos picked the fund, not the mix
Bezos answered a narrow question: AI stocks or an index. The bigger decision for a retiree is how much belongs in stocks at all, and that depends on how many years of withdrawals the rest of the portfolio can cover when the next 4% day arrives.
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