Know This Odd Quirk before Visiting Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit

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NAYARIT, Mexico — After checking into the Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and World Spa in Nuevo Nayarit, I figured I had about three hours to squeeze in a surf session before getting ready for dinner. I had just made it to the surf shop to pick out my rental surfboard when I looked down at my phone to check the time. Instead of 3 p.m., it read 4 p.m.
My mind short-circuited for a second. Was my jet lag so bad that I couldn’t read the time? Turns out, my phone was the culprit.
The state of Nayarit is on Pacific Standard Time, except for the municipality I was in, Bahía de Banderas, which is on Central Standard Time. Since I had my automatic time zone setting on, my phone was switching back and forth an hour, likely struggling to locate exactly where I was. (Don’t worry, I still successfully completed my side quest and made it to dinner on time.)
For the entire trip in Nayarit this past September, my travel companions and I ended up not trusting our phones at all and googled what the time was or turned off the automatic time zone setting. Luckily, no one on my trip missed anything scheduled, but some travelers heading to this part of Mexico’s Pacific coastline may not know their phones could be telling them the wrong time. That could lead to a missed dinner reservation or excursion.
Puerto Vallarta and its neighboring state of Nayarit, home to charming coastal towns like Sayulita, draw in travelers for their stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife and thriving LGBTQ+ scene, and relaxed lifestyles. It’s a more laid-back destination compared to Cancun, but still offers plentiful resorts and activities such as surfing, snorkeling, and island day trips.
As someone who has been to Mexico several times and most recently to Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit, here’s what I think travelers should know about visiting this region.
Where Are Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit?
Some travelers get confused about Puerto Vallarta and its surrounding resort areas. Jalisco is home to the city of Puerto Vallarta while Nayarit is where you’ll find the resort area Nuevo Nayarit and villages like Sayulita, Punta Mita, San Pancho and El Anclote. Many travelers find themselves traveling between the two neighboring states, Jalisco and Nayarit, and it’s seamless to do so.
In Puerto Vallarta, I stayed at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, which was a quick walk to the city’s Malecón Boardwalk, situated along the water with a series of restaurants and shops. I also stayed in Nuevo Nayarit at Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and World Spa, which borders Puerto Vallarta. Then I went further north to Punta Mita at Armony Marival Resort & Spa Punta de Mita, which is closer to Sayulita and El Anclote.
Tip: Keep in mind the time of year that you visit. Peak tourist season is during the Northern Hemisphere’s winter, so expect higher prices but also cooler weather. I visited at the tail end of low season in September, so while it was less crowded, the weather was extremely hot and humid due to hurricane season, which may not suit everyone.
What to Do
While you can definitely just relax and enjoy the resort, I encourage travelers to explore what else Nayarit and Jalisco have to offer, including day trips, hikes to waterfalls and walking tours.
The highlight of my trip was spending the day in Sayulita, about 30 minutes from Punta Mita. I took a food tour with Vallarta Food Tours, which is one of the best ways to find out where the locals eat.
I tried chilaquiles and birria tacos at a family-run beachfront restaurant, then ended the tour with fried fish tacos from a longtime street vendor. Then, I rented a surfboard at a local surf shop right in front of the main beach and got some waves in. It doesn’t get much better than that, in my opinion.
If you don’t live near the ocean, you can spend an entire day at an uncrowded beach by going on a boat excursion. Vallarta Adventures serves both Nuevo Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta travelers with day trips to Las Caletas, a secluded beach and adventure park with zip lines and other thrills. I took a half-day private boat trip to Los Archos National Marine Park, where I snorkeled and paddleboarded. Unlimited drinks and lunch were included, too.
How to Get There
For travelers from the West Coast, getting to Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit is relatively easy. It’s about a two-hour flight from Houston and around three hours from Los Angeles. You can fly into Puerto Vallarta International Airport on major carriers like United Airlines or WestJet, which is just 15 minutes from the city of Puerto Vallarta and around 45 minutes from Punta Mita, Nayarit. Or, if you’re visiting further north in Nayarit, you can fly into Tepic International Airport, which services direct routes to Los Angeles International Airport on Volaris Airlines.
Tip: Prearrange your airport transportation. When you exit most major Mexican airports, you’ll likely be overwhelmed by taxi drivers and workers trying to sell you timeshares. To avoid any confusion or scams, have your ride ready for you when you arrive so you can walk past the people shouting at you. If you need help booking a reputable driver, ask your resort or accommodations for assistance.
Do You Need a Visa?
No. Americans don’t need a visa if they’re visiting Mexico for less than 180 days and have a valid passport, according to the U.S. State Department. However, you will need to fill out an immigration form when you arrive to give to a customs officer.
Is It Safe to Visit?
As long as you’re being careful and aware of your surroundings, yes, it’s relatively safe, especially on your resort property.
I spent an evening on a historical walking tour through Puerto Vallarta and didn’t feel endangered because even though my visit was during low season, there were still other tourists and locals out and about. I’ve been to Mexico several times before and tend to follow best practices, like not going out alone late at night, wearing flashy jewelry, or engaging with people who come up to me trying to sell something. Just keep your smarts, and you should be fine.
The reporter on this story received access from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board and the State of Nayarit Ministry of Tourism. USA TODAY maintains editorial control of content.
Kathleen Wong is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY. She’s the author of “The Conscious Traveller Hawai’i” and is based in Hawaii.
Reporting by Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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