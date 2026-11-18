From December 2018 through August 2026, people who used insurance to fill prescriptions at Kroger pharmacies may have paid more than the store’s discount club members paid for the same drugs.
That is the claim behind a class action Kroger has agreed to settle for $17 million.
Kroger denies wrongdoing and says it correctly reported its retail prices. But the case rests on a pricing quirk that reaches well beyond one grocery chain: The copay your insurance sets is not always the lowest price at the counter.
1. File a Kroger claim by Dec. 21
The settlement covers anyone in the U.S. who paid at least part of the cost of a prescription at a Kroger-owned pharmacy using insurance between Dec. 9, 2018, and Aug. 23, 2026.
That includes stores under other names, such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Fry’s, Smith’s, QFC, Dillons, Mariano’s and Pick ‘n Save. Claims are due Dec. 21, 2026.
The lawsuit alleges Kroger left its Savings Club prices out of the “usual and customary” price it reported to insurers, which pushed copays higher. The lead plaintiff paid a $56.28 copay for two prescriptions in 2020 and says club pricing would have brought the total to $51.82.
Payouts are not based on a percentage of what you spent. You pick a spending range, from $1 to $500 up to $8,000 or more. Each range below $8,000 has a fixed value that determines your share of the fund, and claims of $8,000 or more are valued at the amount your records show. Lawyers are asking for up to one-third of the $17 million.
If you did not receive a notice and are not on Kroger’s list of known customers, you will need records, such as pharmacy receipts or insurance statements, to back up your claim.
2. Ask for the cash price before you hand over your card
Insurers and pharmacy benefit managers once wrote “gag clauses” into pharmacy contracts that kept pharmacists from mentioning a cheaper cash price. Congress banned those clauses in 2018, for private plans and for Medicare.
The law does not require pharmacists to volunteer the lower price, though, so you have to ask.
Such gaps are common. A 2018 USC Schaeffer Center study of pharmacy claims found the copay exceeded the cost of the drug in almost 23% of cases, by an average of $7.69.
3. Find out whether the pharmacy has its own discount program
The Kroger case was about exactly this kind of program. Some pharmacies sell memberships or have discount clubs with set prices on common generics, and those prices can undercut an insurance copay.
Ask what the program costs, which drugs it covers and whether you can use it in place of insurance on a given fill. Third-party discount cards and mail-order pharmacies are worth comparing too.
4. On Medicare, weigh the cash price against your yearly cap
Medicare drug plans cap out-of-pocket spending on covered drugs at $2,100 in 2026 and $2,400 in 2027. A drug bought outside your plan generally does not count toward that cap or toward your deductible, which can reach $700 in 2027.
For a cheap generic, that may not matter. If you take expensive drugs and expect to hit the cap, paying cash for smaller prescriptions could delay the point when your plan starts covering everything. Ask your plan whether it will credit a cash purchase from an in-network pharmacy if you submit the receipt.
5. Compare plans and pharmacies before Dec. 7
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7, and drug plan costs are shifting for 2027, with average Part D premiums climbing.
Medicare’s Plan Finder lets you enter your prescriptions and compare estimated costs by plan and by pharmacy. The same generic can carry different copays at two in-network pharmacies a few blocks apart.
6. Keep a record of what you pay
The Kroger settlement shows why paperwork matters. Larger claims and claims from customers Kroger cannot identify require proof of payment.
Keep pharmacy receipts and the explanation of benefits statements your insurer sends, or ask your pharmacy for a printout of your prescription history and what you paid. Those records can also help at tax time if your medical expenses are high enough to deduct.
The copay is not the ceiling
An insurance card makes the pharmacy counter feel like a place with one fixed price. It is not. A single question about the cash price, asked before the card comes out, is the cheapest check you can run on every refill.
And if you filled prescriptions with insurance at a Kroger-owned pharmacy between December 2018 and August 2026, the claim form is due Dec. 21.
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