Last Chance to Claim Cash in a Settlement if You Used This App

The deadline for millions of users of the Flo menstrual cycle tracking app to file a claim for a part of a nearly $60 million class-action settlement is almost here.
According to the settlement website, those who used the Flo app between Nov. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2019, are entitled to a payout. The sign-up window for a piece of the $59.5 million settlement is open until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 15.
It’s currently unclear how much each affected individual will receive, as the final payment will be based on the total number of claimants.
The payments come after users of the app filed a class-action lawsuit in 2021 against Flo, mobile app analytics platform Flurry, Google and Meta, alleging that the app was selling private health data to the tech giants. The complaint further accuses Flo of selling the data after promising users that it wouldn’t.
On July 21, 2025, the case against Flo and the other defendants proceeded to trial. Before the court ruled on the accusations, Flo, Google and Flurry agreed to settle the lawsuit; however, they deny all allegations and assert they did nothing wrong.
Here is what you need to know about the settlement.
How to Sign Up for the Flo Settlement
People who downloaded and used the Flo app between Nov. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2019, can sign up for part of the settlement at periodtrackerdataprivacylitigation.com.
The deadline to sign up is Oct. 15, according to the settlement website. Moreover, settlement payments will be sent to eligible users through PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, Amazon, direct deposit or by paper check.
A preliminary settlement agreement obtained by USA TODAY says that claimants in California would receive double what claimants in other states will receive. According to court records, the final settlement is subject to approval on Oct. 29.
What About Meta?
Although Flo, Flurry and Google settled, Meta was found liable in August 2025 “for its role in the unauthorized collection and commercial use of highly personal health data entered into the Flo App in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act,” according to the settlement website.
Those eligible to receive money from the “Meta Verdict” will be contacted “at a later time,” the settlement website states. If an eligible individual chooses to receive funds from the Flo, Flurry and Google settlement, it will not impact their right to receive money from the Meta verdict.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
Reporting by Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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