Lay’s to Release New Thanksgiving-Inspired Chip Flavors

Who said sweet and savory don’t mix? Lay’s is putting a twist on its classic chips for the holiday season.
The snack brand is bringing a lineup of limited-time flavors inspired by traditional Thanksgiving meals, dubbed “Holi-LAYS.”
The chips will drop across the country between late October and early December. In addition, Lay’s is also debuting some dessert options for those who need a little something sweet.
“The holidays are all about gathering around the table with friends and family, and food plays an important role in those celebrations,” PepsiCo Foods Senior Vice President of Marketing Denise Truelove said in a statement.
“With this year’s Holi-LAY’S lineup, we’re bringing fans flavors inspired by courses on the holiday table, so they can taste the joy of the holiday season before the table has been set and after it’s been cleared.”
Here’s what to know about the new potato chips and when you can expect to get them.
Holi-LAY’S Lineup: Flavors and Release Dates
“Holi-LAY’S” kicks off on October 25, debuting holiday flavors including Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes and Holiday Turkey.
Then, on Nov. 8, Lay’s will introduce Maple Bacon chips to grocery aisles. The flavor is described as having “the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite,” according to the news release.
The brand is also launching its Holi-LAY’S Sweepstakes, where fans can scan a code on a qualifying snack bag for a chance to enter starting on Oct. 26. Another way of entry is through the HappyHoli-Lays.com website.
Prizes include chip bowls, a sweater, a multicooker, an oval casserole, a charcuterie set and a game set, the company stated.
And for dessert? Perhaps a chocolate-coated snack.
Certain retailers will have dessert options starting on Dec. 1 into 2027, including Lay’s Wavy Milk Chocolate and Wavy Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate, the brand said.
Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected].
Reporting by Taylor Ardrey, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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