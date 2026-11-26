Bad financial advice often shows up as confident claims, tidy rules of thumb and stories that feel true before you inspect them. The trouble is rarely the facts. It is the reasoning — a flawed argument that sounds airtight until you take it apart.
Here are examples of common bad advice, the flaws in the logic and how to think instead.
1. That stock is down from the price you paid. You should hold until it goes back up.
Sunk cost fallacy. The flaw is letting the price you paid dictate what you do now. The market does not care what you paid, and the money you are down is gone whether you hold or sell, so the purchase price says nothing about which choice is better from here.
The trap holds because of loss aversion: A loss stings more than an equal gain pleases, and selling turns a paper loss into a real one.
What should drive the decision is the stock itself. Would you buy it today at this price, knowing what you now know? If not, you are holding it to dodge a feeling, and break-even is a target the market has no reason to deliver.
2. It is pointless keeping cash in savings during inflation. You may as well spend it.
False equivalence. The flaw is treating a slow, partial loss as a total one. Inflation erodes what a dollar buys, but the dollar is still there and still yours; spending it destroys it outright. It feels right because rising prices are vivid, while the steady benefits of safe cash make no impression.
The two costs have to be weighed in proportion. Holding far more cash than you need is a real drag, but emergency savings buy something concrete: immediate access and the freedom never to sell at the worst moment. The sound move is to right-size the account, not abandon it.
3. You should move your savings to an online bank. Traditional banking is obsolete.
Appeal to novelty. The flaw is assuming the newest option is automatically the safest. Being newer is only evidence of being newer. What actually matters — whether deposits are protected, whether the institution is sound — has nothing to do with how modern the app feels. The pitch works because novelty reads as progress, and a sleek platform discourages the dull questions that reveal whether it is secure.
The right test is the one you would apply to any bank: Is your money protected by deposit insurance, is the institution stable and does it do what you need at a fair cost. Newness does not settle it.
4. You lost money on your last house. Probably best to steer clear of real estate investments.
Hasty generalization. The flaw is turning one experience into a rule about an entire asset class. A single outcome cannot establish what real estate does in general, especially when your loss may have turned on fixable circumstances rather than property itself.
It convinces because of availability bias: Your own painful experience is vivid and close at hand, so it crowds out the larger, duller record of how property performs over time.
The useful move is to ask why that deal lost money. Bad timing, too much borrowing, a place that never covered its costs? Those answers point to mistakes you can avoid, which is worth far more than swearing off a whole category over one result.
5. Every time one of your pets dies, a market crash follows. It’s a sign.
Texas sharpshooter fallacy. The flaw is spotting the pattern only after the events, then presenting it as a prediction. Look across enough unrelated events and some will line up with crashes by chance; picking those and ignoring the rest manufactures a signal that was never there.
The name comes from a shooter who fires at a barn and paints the target around the holes afterward. It convinces because the brain is built to find patterns and rarely asks whether this one was spotted in advance or drawn in after.
History is still useful, just not like that. It shows how markets behave under stress and how far valuations can stretch, which helps you prepare for risk. That is a guide to what is possible, not a forecast.
6. Everyone is buying tech stocks. You should, too.
Bandwagon fallacy. The flaw is treating popularity as proof. The number of people buying something has no bearing on whether it is right for you, and markets record plenty of crowds piling into the same trade on the way to the same loss.
The instinct is hard to resist because there is comfort in numbers, but “everyone is doing it” is not a reason, and “a sure thing” is a phrase markets often disprove.
Whether tech stocks belong in your portfolio has nothing to do with how many others own them. It depends on what you already hold, how much risk you can carry, how far you are from needing the money and what you are trying to achieve. The answer is yours, and it may be the opposite of what the crowd is doing.
Thanks, Uncle Bill, but I’ll check for myself
If you have over $100,000 in savings, you are doing something right. Now might be a good time to get advice from a pro. SmartAsset offers a free service that matches you to a vetted, fiduciary advisor in less than five minutes.
Flawed advice is never a good idea. The test of any financial advice is not whether it sounds smart, but whether the reasoning stands on its own.
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