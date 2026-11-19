Plenty of grown kids leave a visit with Mom or Dad carrying something that nags at them on the drive home.
She asked about your new job. Then she asked again. Twenty minutes later, she asked a third time.
Is that just getting older? Or is it the thing nobody wants to say out loud?
The holidays are when families are most likely to spot the first signs of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Colorado chapter. The reason makes sense: A slow slide that people living nearby barely register can look like a sudden drop to a relative who visits once a year.
And the worry isn’t only about Mom or Dad. Nearly half of adults 40 and older believe they’ll probably develop dementia themselves, according to a survey cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s no idle worry. About 7.4 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
But here’s what the fear leaves out. Some forgetfulness simply comes with getting older, according to the National Institute on Aging. Dementia doesn’t. The trick is telling the two apart.
I’m a 70-something money guy, not a doctor. And I’ve also recently looked for my sunglasses when they were on my head and my phone when it was in my hand.
But here’s what the government’s experts say separates an ordinary senior moment from a real warning sign — whether you’re watching a parent or yourself — plus the one kind of confusion that can’t wait for an appointment.
1. Losing your glasses vs. losing the trail
Normal: You set your glasses down, can’t find them, then think back — kitchen, mailbox, porch — and there they are. The Alzheimer’s Association calls misplacing things now and then and retracing your steps to find them a typical age-related change.
Worth watching: Things go missing constantly and stay missing, because retracing steps no longer works. Both the NIA and the Alzheimer’s Association list that pattern as a warning sign.
Names work the same way. Blanking on an acquaintance’s name and having it pop back into your head later is ordinary, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
2. The same question, again and again
Walking into a room and forgetting why is something most of us do. The triple-asked question from the top of this story is a different animal.
The NIA lists repeated questions among the signs it’s time to talk with a doctor.
Watch the conversation itself, too. Reaching for a word now and then is normal, the NIA says. Struggling to follow or carry on a conversation isn’t.
3. Lost in time, or lost on the way home
Forgetting whether it’s Tuesday or Wednesday and sorting it out later is normal aging, according to the NIA. Losing all sense of the date, or even the season, is a different story.
Place is another tell. The NIA and the CDC both flag getting lost somewhere familiar — a neighborhood, a store, a route someone has driven for 20 years.
If you’re visiting a parent, ride along on an errand. You’ll learn more in 15 minutes than in an hour of small talk.
4. The bills start slipping
This is where my CPA brain perks up. Missing a single monthly payment is normal, according to the NIA, and the Alzheimer’s Association says the occasional mistake with household bills is typical.
The warning sign is a pattern: someone who can no longer keep the monthly bills under control, period.
My advice if you’re home for a visit: Glance at the mail pile. A stack of late notices from a parent who has paid on time for 50 years tells you more than any memory quiz.
Quick aside — most internet financial advice comes from people who weren’t alive during the last recession. I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years. Want rock-solid advice? Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Takes 10 seconds. No fluff. No spam.
5. Bad calls and trouble with familiar tasks
Everybody makes a dumb call once in a blue moon. The Alzheimer’s Association’s example is forgetting to get the oil changed. The NIA’s red flag is poor judgment much of the time.
That one matters for your wallet. Someone whose judgment is slipping is exactly the person scammers go looking for.
Familiar tasks are the other tell. Occasionally needing help with microwave settings is typical, the Alzheimer’s Association says. Mom’s being unable to follow a recipe that she has made for decades, or simple directions, is on the NIA’s list of signs to take seriously.
So is letting self-care slide: eating poorly, skipping baths or doing unsafe things, according to the NIA.
6. When it’s less likely to be dementia — and more likely fixable
Here’s the part that should calm some nerves, with a caveat. Lapses that come back later are typical of normal aging, according to the NIA and the Alzheimer’s Association. But that doesn’t rule anything out. If you’re worried about yourself or a parent, get it checked.
Even when memory problems are real, they can have other causes. The NIA lists medication side effects, problems with the thyroid, kidneys or liver, depression and anxiety, alcohol misuse, poor sleep and low vitamin B12. The NIA says these problems usually clear up once the underlying condition is treated.
The NIA’s list also includes head injuries, plus blood clots, tumors or infections in the brain — another reason not to wait.
Two of the most common pills in America, the diabetes drug metformin and acid reducers, can drain your B12 over time. A simple blood test checks it.
If the pill bottles have multiplied, for you or a parent, a Medicare drug plan may review the medications for free for enrollees who qualify. Either way, don’t stop or cut back on a prescription on your own. That call belongs to the doctor who wrote it.
There’s also a middle ground called mild cognitive impairment, or MCI: more memory or thinking trouble than others the same age, but people with it can usually handle daily life on their own, the NIA says.
MCI doesn’t automatically turn into Alzheimer’s, though it may be an early sign. Anyone with memory problems should get follow-up memory checks every six to 12 months, the NIA advises.
One more money tip: Skip the memory supplements. The NIA says to talk with your doctor before spending money on products that promise a sharper brain.
7. What to do now — and when to call 911
First, the dangerous exception. Dementia creeps. Delirium hits fast.
MedlinePlus, from the National Library of Medicine, describes delirium as sudden, severe confusion caused by rapid changes in how the brain is working.
Triggers include infections such as a urinary tract infection or pneumonia, certain medicines and severe lack of sleep.
MedlinePlus says to call a health care provider whenever someone’s thinking changes quickly.
And sudden confusion is itself one of the CDC’s stroke warning signs. So are sudden trouble speaking or understanding, numbness or weakness on one side, trouble seeing, trouble walking or keeping balance, and a severe headache that comes out of nowhere.
If you see any of them, the CDC says call 911 right away, note the time symptoms started and don’t drive to the hospital.
For the slow-building stuff, whether it’s a parent or you, here’s what I’d do:
- Write down specific examples with dates. “She asked about my job three times at dinner” beats “She seems off.”
- See a doctor about any noticeable change in memory, the NIA advises. If it’s a parent, offer to go along.
- Use the free checkup. Medicare’s yearly wellness visit includes a check of memory and thinking for signs of dementia, and it costs nothing as long as the provider accepts Medicare assignment. Extra tests added that day may not be free.
I suspect plenty of people on Medicare never book that visit, and I get it — nobody wants another appointment. But if you’re on Medicare, you’re entitled to one every 12 months, and so is your parent. Skipping it just wastes a benefit you already have.
Not sure where to start? The Alzheimer’s Association runs a free, confidential helpline around the clock at 800-272-3900.
What I wouldn’t do is try to diagnose a parent with an online quiz at the dinner table. Watch, take notes and let a professional sort it out.
Early answers matter. The CDC says an early, accurate diagnosis may help slow the disease and ease some symptoms. And if the culprit turns out to be fixable, you’ll be glad you didn’t wait.
Bottom line
Forgetting a name and remembering it later is normal. A pattern that keeps getting worse isn’t. And sudden confusion is an emergency, not a senior moment.
Use visits to watch and listen, not to grill anyone. If a diagnosis does come later, the decisions get harder fast — including which medications are safe. Here are six questions families should ask before a loved one with dementia gets risky drugs.
And, for the record, I’ve always been a bit absent-minded, even as a teenager. I’ve been misplacing my keys since I’ve been driving. I think that’s one of the benefits of marriage: help with finding stuff.
My wife, however, will disagree.
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