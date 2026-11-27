For more than 40 years, I’ve watched market gurus come and go. Each one gets famous for a bold call. Very few stay right.
So for 10 years, I ran a little experiment for my syndicated TV news segment. Every January, I interviewed a Wall Street expert and got predictions on where stocks, oil and home prices were headed over the next year.
Then I stopped random people on the street and asked them the same questions.
A year later, we checked to see who came closer. Often, it was a toss-up — and sometimes the person on the street beat the highly paid Wall Street pros.
Bigger studies say the same thing. Here’s what the research has found, and what 45 years of investing have taught me about people who claim to know the future.
1. The experts are right less often than a coin flip
An investment research firm called CXO Advisory spent years grading market gurus. From 2005 through 2012, it collected 6,582 public forecasts about the U.S. stock market from 68 experts, then checked each one against what stocks actually did.
The experts were right 46.9% of the time. Flip a coin, and you’ll be right about half the time.
The best guru scored about 68%. The worst scored about 21%.
Here’s the part that should bother you most. CXO also checked whether famous gurus did better than obscure ones. They didn’t. The amount of attention a guru got had nothing to do with how often they were right.
2. Strangers on the street did just as well
My own contest started with a top economist. For example, in 2008, the chief economist at Standard & Poor’s predicted stocks would rise about 8%. A random person I stopped at the mall said the market would go sideways.
By mid-December, the Dow was down about 35%. Neither one came close.
It went like that year after year. For 2011, Main Street beat Wall Street on two of our three questions. For 2013, the expert said stocks would rise 10% and the man on the street said 5%. The Dow gained 26.5%.
Some years, the experts won. But nobody could reliably see a year ahead.
My contest wasn’t scientific, but a much bigger one was. Psychologist Philip Tetlock collected more than 82,000 forecasts and found the experts did no better than ordinary people at seeing what was coming, Fortune reported.
Real talk — I’ve made plenty of money mistakes in my life, and I’ve spent decades helping people sidestep the ones they don’t have to make. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and let my scars save you a few of your own. Free, and worth more than that.
3. Most pros running money can’t beat the market
Maybe you don’t care about TV pundits. Surely the professionals who pick stocks for a living do better?
Apparently not. In 2025, 79% of actively managed large-company stock funds did worse than the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
And 2025 wasn’t a fluke. S&P’s report for 2024 found that over the previous 15 years, there wasn’t a single category of funds in which most active managers beat their benchmark.
These are professionals with research staffs and expensive data. If they can’t consistently outguess a simple index fund, the guy shouting on cable TV probably can’t either.
4. Predict a crash often enough, and you’ll eventually be right
Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” is the master of this. In September 2021, he told Kitco News a giant crash was coming in October. “This is going to be the biggest crash in world history,” he said, The Independent reported.
Instead, the S&P 500 rose 6.9% that October, its best month since November 2020.
He’s still at it. In November, he posted that he’s eager for another crash.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Keep calling for disaster, and sooner or later one will arrive. That’s when the guru takes a victory lap.
Even a famous correct call doesn’t make someone a reliable forecaster. Take Elaine Garzarelli. I interviewed her for my Money Talks TV series back when I was working on Wall Street. She accurately predicted the 1987 crash, and it made her a celebrity.
By 1994, the mutual fund she advised had been closed and folded into another one because of weak returns and shrinking assets, the Deseret News reported.
One great call. Lots of ordinary ones. That’s the pattern I’ve seen over and over.
5. Your plan shouldn’t need anyone to be right
So what do you do instead? You build a plan that works no matter who’s right.
That means owning a broad mix of low-cost investments, so no single bet can sink you. It means keeping enough cash for the next few years of big expenses, so a crash never forces you to sell at the bottom.
And it means rebalancing on a schedule — once a year is fine — instead of when a headline scares you.
None of that requires knowing what the market will do next year. That’s the whole point.
If you’d like a professional to help you build that kind of plan, you can compare financial advisors here. Just make sure the one you pick talks about your goals, not about where the market’s headed.
Why we keep listening anyway
If gurus are this bad at predicting, why do millions of us still hang on their every word?
Because not knowing is uncomfortable. A confident voice — even one predicting disaster — feels better than “nobody knows.”
And confidence is exactly the wrong thing to trust. Tetlock found that the more confident and the more famous the experts were, the worse their forecasts turned out.
We also remember the one call that hit and forget the dozens that missed. That’s how a single lucky prediction becomes a career.
So the next time someone tells you a crash is coming, ask two questions: When? And what’s your track record? If they can’t answer both, change the channel.
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