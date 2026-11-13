Robert Kiyosaki Says He Bought More Gold After the 2026 Slide. 5 Rules for Buying a Dip

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” says he met the 2026 slide in precious metals by buying.
In a Nov. 4 post on X, he wrote that people panicked when gold, silver and bitcoin crashed, that he bought more because of growing global debt, especially in the U.S., and that he cannot wait for the next crash.
Gold has given buyers plenty of room. Spot gold fell below $3,900 an ounce on Oct. 30, roughly 30% under its January peak.
Some of the biggest buyers kept buying anyway. Central banks added 321 metric tons in the third quarter, up 42% from a year earlier, and gold exchange-traded fund holdings reached a record, the World Gold Council reported.
Kiyosaki’s calls are his own, and nobody can know in advance where the bottom is.
“The outlook for gold looks finely balanced through to the end of the year,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the council. For investors who want gold as a long-term hedge, these rules can make buying after a drop less of a timing bet.
1. Buy in stages
Kiyosaki himself is counting on another crash, which is a good reason not to put everything in at once. Spreading purchases over several months, a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, means some buys land at lower prices if the slide resumes and some at higher prices if it does not.
It will not beat a perfectly timed lump sum, but it removes the need to guess.
2. Pick a target share before you buy
Decide what slice of your savings should be gold, then buy toward that number and stop. A target turns a falling price into a rebalancing decision rather than an emotional one, and it keeps a single asset from dominating a retirement plan.
If gold rallies well past the target, the same rule says when to trim.
3. Ask for the buy and sell price
Physical gold sells at a premium over the spot price, and dealers buy it back for less. The difference between the two, known as the spread, is a cost paid on the way in and felt again on the way out.
Before buying, ask the dealer for both prices in writing for the same coin or bar. The same math applies years later, when you sell the gold.
4. Use the right account
You can hold gold in an IRA, but only certain coins and bars qualify, and the metal must be held by an approved custodian rather than kept at home. Federal law sets the test for what counts.
For buyers who want physical metals in a retirement account, Anthem Gold Group offers gold and silver IRAs that make the precious metals part of a tax-advantaged retirement portfolio.
Request the free guide, with no obligation, or call 888-718-3963 and a specialist can walk you through your options in minutes.
5. Plan for the tax bill
Outside an IRA, profits on physical gold are generally taxed as collectibles. The IRS taxes long-term gains on collectibles such as coins at a maximum 28% rate, above the top 20% rate on most long-term stock gains, and gold sold within a year is taxed as ordinary income.
Keep receipts showing what you paid, because the taxable gain is figured from that cost.
A plan beats a prediction
Kiyosaki is waiting on the next crash to buy more. Investors who would rather not lean on anyone’s forecast can get much of the same benefit with a target share, purchases spread over time and a clear look at the spread and the tax bill before the first coin changes hands.
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