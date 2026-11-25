Here’s a deal you don’t see often in health care: a vaccine the CDC recommends for millions of older Americans, and if you have Medicare drug coverage, the bill is zero.
In one big study, most of the people it’s meant for hadn’t gotten it.
A study published in October in the journal Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics looked at about 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members who met the 2024 federal guidelines for a respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine. Roughly 80% had no record of getting one through the end of 2024.
One caveat in the interest of full disclosure: Pfizer, which makes Abrysvo, sponsored the study, and the authors work for Pfizer and Humana. But a miss rate that high on a free shot is worth your attention no matter who counted.
For most younger adults, RSV symptoms feel like a cold. For older people, an RSV infection can be a lot worse. Here’s what you need to know before you decide to skip the vaccine.
1. Who should get it
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice comes down to two groups:
- Everyone 75 and older, healthy or not
- Adults 50 to 74 with a higher risk of serious RSV illness
Federal vaccine advice has been a moving target lately, so I checked whether doctors agree. They do on this one. The American Academy of Family Physicians’ 2026-27 recommendations land in the same place.
2. The conditions that count
If you’re between 50 and 74, the question is whether you’re in that “increased risk” group. The CDC’s guidance for doctors spells it out. The list includes adults with:
- Chronic heart disease, such as heart failure or coronary artery disease (high blood pressure alone doesn’t count)
- Chronic lung disease, including COPD, emphysema and asthma
- End-stage kidney disease or dialysis
- Diabetes with complications such as kidney or nerve damage, or diabetes treated with insulin or an SGLT2 drug (such as Farxiga or Jardiance)
- Chronic liver disease, such as cirrhosis
- Severe obesity, meaning a body mass index of 40 or more
- A moderately or severely weakened immune system
Living in a nursing home is another risk factor, and this is not the whole list.
The CDC also leaves room for your doctor’s judgment, citing examples like frailty or living in a remote rural area where getting to a hospital is hard.
If you’re not sure where you fall, ask. That’s a two-minute conversation.
3. It’s one shot, not one every year
This is the part that surprises people. Unlike your flu shot, which you get every year, the RSV vaccine is a single dose.
According to the CDC, one dose guards adults 50 and up for two years or more. And if you’ve already had one, whenever you got it, the CDC says you shouldn’t get another for now.
There are three vaccines on the market — Arexvy, Abrysvo and mResvia — and the CDC says it has no preference among them. Take whichever your pharmacy has.
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4. The $0 catch is where you get it
Medicare.gov says that if you have Part D, you pay nothing for the RSV vaccine. No copay and no deductible. If your drug coverage comes through a Medicare Advantage plan, that plan covers it, too.
That’s thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which wiped out copays and deductibles for the adult shots Part D covers. The government says 6.5 million Part D enrollees got an RSV shot free in 2023 alone.
Here’s the catch. Because RSV falls under your drug plan, not Part B, where you get it matters. Getting it in your doctor’s office can mean fronting money and chasing a refund.
For more on how that happens, see “Medicare Covers Your Shingles Shot. Get It at the Wrong Place and You May Pay First.”
The short version: Go to a pharmacy in your drug plan’s network. Bring your Medicare card and your drug plan card, and ask the pharmacist to confirm it’ll ring up at $0 before you roll up your sleeve. That check costs nothing.
No drug coverage? Original Medicare’s Part B doesn’t pay for this one, so ask the price first.
5. What RSV does to older adults
Here’s why the CDC bothers. It estimates 110,000 to 180,000 adults 50 and older land in the hospital with RSV every year. It can turn into pneumonia and make asthma, COPD and heart failure worse.
The risk climbs with age. In the 2024-25 season, the CDC counted about 427 RSV hospitalizations for every 100,000 people 75 and older. That’s roughly 1 in 234.
And a hospital stay for RSV isn’t a night of observation. Among patients 60 and older hospitalized with RSV in 2022-23, a CDC report found 17% ended up in intensive care and 4.7% died in the hospital. Nearly all of them had an underlying condition.
That same 2023 report cited estimates of 6,000 to 10,000 RSV deaths a year among people 65 and older.
6. Side effects and the warning label
The usual side effects are what you’d expect from a shot: a sore, red or swollen arm, plus things like fatigue, fever, headache, nausea, diarrhea or muscle and joint pain. The CDC says these are usually mild.
There’s also a rare one you should know about. In January 2025, the Food and Drug Administration required a warning about Guillain-Barre syndrome, a nerve disorder, on the labels for Abrysvo and Arexvy.
An observational study suggested a higher risk in the 42 days after vaccination — an estimated nine extra cases for every million Abrysvo doses and seven per million for Arexvy.
The FDA said the evidence isn’t enough to prove the vaccines cause it, and that the benefits still outweigh the risks.
To put that in perspective, nine per million works out to about 0.0009% of doses. Set that next to the hospital numbers in No. 5, and you can see how the FDA reached its call. If your own medical history gives you pause, ask your doctor.
As for timing, the CDC says the best window is late summer to early fall, before RSV starts spreading. If you missed it, don’t just shrug. The CDC says you can get it any time of year, so it’s not too late.
Bottom line
If you’re 75 or older, or 50 to 74 with one of those conditions, and you have Medicare drug coverage, this is about as easy as health decisions get: one shot at a pharmacy for $0.
While you’re there, ask about your other fall shots. Doctors have weighed in on getting COVID and flu shots together. And vaccines are just one of the 13 things that are free with Medicare that too many people leave on the table.
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