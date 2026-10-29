Medicare Covers Your Shingles Shot. Get It at the Wrong Place and You May Pay First

Here’s a Medicare quirk that almost nobody explains until it shows up on a bill: Your shots aren’t all covered the same way.
Some vaccines fall under Medicare Part B, the part that pays your doctor. Others fall under Part D, your drug plan. And that one bureaucratic detail decides whether you walk out of the doctor’s office owing nothing or end up digging for your wallet.
The vaccines themselves are supposed to cost you zero. But get the wrong shot at the wrong counter, and you can end up paying first and chasing your own money later.
I’ve spent more than 35 years watching big systems hand ordinary people the paperwork. This one’s easy to beat once you know the rule. Here’s how it works.
1. These shots are covered by Part B
Part B covers four preventive vaccines and the cost of giving them, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ guide for providers: flu, pneumococcal (pneumonia), COVID-19, and hepatitis B for people whose risk is intermediate or high.
For these, there’s one condition to know. Medicare.gov says a flu shot, a pneumonia shot or a COVID-19 shot costs you $0 only when the provider accepts assignment — meaning they take Medicare’s approved amount as payment in full.
Don’t assume. It’s worth a 10-second question before you roll up your sleeve: “Do you accept Medicare assignment?”
For the COVID-19 shot, Medicare.gov also says to carry your Medicare card (the red, white and blue one) so whoever gives the shot can bill Medicare.
2. These shots are covered by Part D
Now the twist. CMS classifies the shingles, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) vaccines as Part D shots. That means your drug plan pays, not Part B.
Medicare.gov is clear on the price. With Part D, the shingles vaccine, the RSV vaccine and the Tdap vaccine cost you $0. No copay, no deductible, as long as the federal vaccine advisory committee recommends the shot.
That $0 is fairly new. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act wiped out copays and deductibles for recommended Part D vaccines in January 2023.
If your drug coverage comes through a Medicare Advantage plan, Medicare.gov says it covers shots like RSV, too.
3. The doctor’s office catch
Here’s where the system trips people up.
Part D plans don’t have networks of doctors. CMS says Part D networks include pharmacies, period. So when your doctor gives you a Part D vaccine in the exam room, CMS considers it out of network.
The result? According to CMS, you may be asked to cover the administration fee — the charge for giving the shot, not the vaccine itself — before you leave. Then it’s up to you to seek reimbursement from your Part D plan.
To be clear, CMS also says Part D patients owe nothing for these recommended vaccines in the end. The issue is the hassle: fronting money, filing a claim and waiting. CMS says your doctor may help you submit the claim, but don’t count on it.
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4. Where to get each shot for $0
The simple rule: Get your Part D shots at a pharmacy that’s in your drug plan’s network. That’s the setting the system was built for.
Medicare.gov lists both your neighborhood pharmacy and your doctor’s office as places to get the RSV shot.
My advice is to make the pharmacy your first stop for shingles, RSV and Tdap, and to bring your drug plan card along with your Medicare card so the pharmacy can bill the right plan.
One caveat on RSV, shingles and Tdap: Pharmacist rules can vary by state, so call ahead to confirm your pharmacy can give them without a prescription.
Not sure you need these shots? For RSV, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a single dose for everyone 75 and older and for adults 50 to 74 at higher risk of serious illness. It’s not currently an annual shot.
For the rest, see what doctors say you need at 50, 65 and 75, and ask your own doctor.
The Part B shots are more flexible. Your doctor’s office or a pharmacy works, as long as they accept assignment. And at some stores, your free flu shot comes with a reward.
5. No Part D? Here’s what these shots cost
This is where the money gets real. Nonprofit KFF estimates roughly 1 in 9 Medicare enrollees — around 11% — don’t have drug coverage at least as good as Part D. If that’s you, Part D’s $0 doesn’t apply, and original Medicare’s Part B doesn’t cover routine shingles, RSV or Tdap shots.
How much are we talking? The CDC’s adult vaccine price list shows a private-sector price of about $243 per dose for Shingrix, the shingles vaccine. The CDC says adults need two doses, so that’s roughly $485. The RSV vaccines are listed at about $319 to $321 per dose.
Keep in mind those are prices to providers, not what a pharmacy will charge at the register, and they don’t include the fee for giving the shot. Ask for the full price before you book.
If you’re paying out of pocket for prescriptions, it may pay to compare prices in our prescription savings center.
The bottom line
The vaccines aren’t the expensive part. The confusion is.
Get flu, pneumonia and COVID shots wherever the provider accepts assignment. Get shingles, RSV and Tdap at an in-network pharmacy. And if you don’t have drug coverage, find out the price before anyone picks up a needle.
Medicare covers plenty of preventive care for free. Here are 13 things that are free with Medicare worth knowing about.
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