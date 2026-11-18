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Medicare just set what you’ll pay for a hospital stay next year, and the headline number isn’t the one to worry about.
The Part A deductible, what you pay when you’re admitted to a hospital, rises to $1,776 in 2027, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that runs Medicare (1).
That’s $40 more than this year’s $1,736 (2). Annoying, but not alarming.
What should worry you is everything after that. If you need rehab in a skilled nursing facility after the hospital, with Original Medicare you’ll owe $222 a day starting on day 21 (1).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I’ll do the math most people never see. A hospital stay followed by 100 days of rehab could cost you $19,536 in Part A costs alone in 2027, assuming no supplement: the $1,776 deductible plus 80 days at $222.
Meanwhile, Social Security says the average retirement check will rise just $75 a month in January (3).
Here are five things to know about Medicare’s 2027 hospital costs, and how to keep them from wrecking your budget.
1. You can pay the deductible more than once a year
You might assume a deductible is a once-a-year thing. Not this one.
The Part A deductible applies to each “benefit period.” Medicare says a benefit period “begins the day you’re admitted as an inpatient in a hospital” and ends when you haven’t had any inpatient hospital care for 60 days in a row (4).
So if you’re hospitalized in March and again in July, you could pay $1,776 twice. That’s $3,552. A third stay later in the year? Another $1,776. Medicare says there’s no limit on the number of benefit periods you can have (4).
This is where a Medicare Supplement plan, also called Medigap, earns its keep. According to Medicare’s Medigap guide, Plans G and N, for example, cover the Part A deductible, while Plans K, L and M cover part of it (5).
If you have Original Medicare and no supplement, it’s worth seeing what one would cost. You can compare Medicare Supplement options through Healthcare.com.
PLEASE NOTE: Medicare Supplement insurance is available to those age 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and, in some states, to those under age 65 eligible for Medicare due to disability or End-Stage Renal disease. The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. Contact will be made by an insurance agent/producer or insurance company. Medicare Supplement insurance plans are not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Medicare Supplement plans may require underwriting and enrollment is not guaranteed.
2. A long hospital stay gets expensive fast
For the first 60 days in the hospital, you pay nothing after the deductible. After that, the daily charges start.
In 2027, you’ll pay $444 a day for days 61 through 90 of a hospital stay, according to CMS (1). Thirty days at that rate is $13,320.
After day 90, you can tap what Medicare calls lifetime reserve days. You get a total of 60 of them, and you can use them only once in your lifetime (2). In 2027, each one costs $888 (1).
3. Rehab is where the big bills hide
After a fall, a stroke or a joint replacement, you may need rehab in a skilled nursing facility.
Medicare covers the first 20 days in each benefit period at no daily charge once you’ve met your deductible. Then it’s $222 a day for days 21 through 100 in 2027 (1). After day 100, Medicare says, “You pay all costs” (6).
If you need all 100 days, that’s 80 days at $222, or $17,760.
Medigap helps here, too. According to Medicare, Medigap Plans C, D, F, G, M and N cover the skilled nursing facility coinsurance in full, Plans K and L cover part of it, and Plans A and B don’t cover it (5).
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4. Medicare stops paying for long-term care
Rehab is temporary. Don’t assume Medicare will keep paying if a parent can’t go home. It won’t.
Medicare’s own website says it “does not provide long-term care coverage or custodial care unless medical care is needed” (7). Custodial care is help with everyday tasks like dressing, bathing and using the bathroom.
That’s the gap long-term care insurance is designed to fill. It can cover services like home care, assisted living and help with daily tasks. Rates are typically lowest if you buy in your 50s or early 60s, and couples often qualify for discounts.
If you’re in that age range, it’s worth pricing. You can see a list of the best long-term care insurance companies and compare your options.
5. Ask this question in the hospital
Here’s a rule that catches families off guard. To get Medicare to pay for skilled nursing care, you generally need “a prior medically necessary inpatient hospital stay of at least 3 days in a row” (6).
And time spent under “observation” doesn’t count. Medicare says, “Time you spend at the hospital under observation or in the emergency room before you’re admitted doesn’t count toward the 3-day qualifying inpatient hospital stay, even if you’re there overnight” (6).
You can spend the night in a hospital bed and still be an outpatient. So if you or a parent is in the hospital, ask the staff this exact question: “Has my mother been formally admitted as an inpatient, or is she under observation?”
The answer can decide whether Medicare pays for rehab or you do.
My take
The $40 increase in the hospital deductible is the number in the headlines. It’s also the least important number in this year’s announcement.
The real risk is a long stay or a rehab stay, especially for someone with Original Medicare and no supplement. Those are the bills that can run into five figures.
You can’t control whether you end up in the hospital. You can control whether you have coverage that fills the gaps, and whether you ask the right question before you’re discharged.
Do both, and a bad fall stays a health problem instead of becoming a money problem too.
Sources: 1. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 2. Medicare.gov; 3. Social Security Administration; 4. Medicare.gov; 5. Medicare.gov; 6. Medicare.gov; 7. Medicare.gov
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