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The number is official. Medicare’s standard Part B premium will be $209.40 a month in 2027, up $6.50 from this year (1).
For most people, that’s an annoyance, not a disaster. But for some retirees, the real bill will be hundreds of dollars a month higher, and the line that decides it is a single dollar wide.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and this is one of the most expensive surprises in Medicare. Here’s how it works.
Social Security checks are rising 3.6% in January, and the Social Security Administration says the average retirement benefit will go up $75 a month (2).
But if your income is above a certain level, you don’t pay the standard premium. You pay a surcharge on top of it. Social Security calls it an income-related monthly adjustment amount, and it uses your modified adjusted gross income to decide who pays (3).
For 2027, a single filer with income up to $112,000, or a married couple filing jointly with up to $224,000, pays the standard $209.40. Go over, and the bill jumps (1).
So how much will Medicare really take from your raise next year? That depends on which side of one line you’re on. Here are five things you need to know.
1. For most people, the raise still wins
Start with the good news. If you pay the standard premium, the $6.50 increase eats only a small slice of the average $75 raise. On average, you keep about $68.50 a month of it.
The increase “is mainly due to projected increases in healthcare spending,” according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that runs Medicare (1).
Still, every bill that rises makes a fixed income tighter. When costs climb, it’s worth looking for money you’re leaving on the table elsewhere, and insurance renewal time is a natural moment to compare quotes.
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2. Your deductibles are going up, too
The premium isn’t the only number that changed. The Part B deductible rises to $292 in 2027, up $9 (1).
The Part A deductible for a hospital stay rises to $1,776, up $40 (1).
Neither is huge on its own. But together with the premium, they’re a reminder to budget for health costs rising a little every year, not staying flat.
3. One dollar over the line costs $1,004 a year
Here’s the part that stings. Medicare’s surcharge isn’t a gradual phase-in. It’s a cliff.
In 2027, a single filer with income above $112,000 and up to $141,000 pays $293.10 a month for Part B instead of $209.40 (1). That’s $83.70 more a month, or $1,004.40 a year, for earning a single dollar too much.
Married filing jointly with income over $224,000, and both on Medicare? You each pay it. That’s $2,008.80 a year for the couple.
It gets steeper. In the next tier, above $141,000 and up to $177,000 for single filers, the Part B premium doubles to $418.80 (1). At the top, it’s $711.80 a month (1).
And if you have Part D drug coverage, there’s a separate surcharge on that, starting at $15.40 a month in the first tier (1).
Notice what that means. At the first tier, the Part B surcharge alone is larger than the average Social Security raise.
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4. Your income from two years ago sets the bill
Here’s the twist most people miss. Social Security doesn’t look at what you earn now. It looks back at an older tax return.
For this year’s Medicare premiums, Social Security says it generally uses “a tax return filed in 2025 for tax year 2024” (3). If Social Security follows its usual two-year pattern, your 2027 bill will generally be based on your 2025 tax return.
That’s a problem if your income has since dropped. Maybe you retired, or a spouse died. Your premium may still be based on the bigger paycheck.
The fix: Social Security lets you ask for a new decision after certain life-changing events. Those include marriage, divorce or a spouse’s death, stopping work or cutting your hours, and losing income-producing property in a disaster (3).
If one applies, you can “use Form SSA-44 to request a reduction” (3). If you get a letter announcing a higher premium, don’t just pay it. Check whether your life changed since that tax year.
5. Plan now for the 2028 and 2029 bills
Your 2025 income is already on the books. But what you do with your income this year and next can set your premiums two years from now.
Remember how Social Security defines income here: “Your MAGI is your total adjusted gross income and tax-exempt interest income” (3).
That second part surprises a lot of retirees. Tax-exempt interest isn’t taxed, but it still counts toward this test.
So before you take a big one-time boost to your income, like selling a large investment at a gain or pulling a lump sum from a traditional IRA, look at where it puts you. Spreading income across years can keep you under a line instead of over it.
My take
The $6.50 increase is the headline, but it isn’t the story. The story is the cliff.
Most retirees will barely notice next year’s change. A smaller group, often people who did a good job saving, can pay more than $1,000 a year extra if their income lands even one dollar past a line.
You can’t fix 2027 with this year’s planning. But you can check whether a life change entitles you to a lower bill, and you can plan the next two years with that cliff in mind.
Good tax planning in retirement isn’t about paying zero. It’s about not paying more than you owe.
Sources: 1. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 2. Social Security Administration; 3. Social Security Administration
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