Medicare Pays Your Eye Surgeon About $520. 5 Cataract Upsells Can Cost Thousands More

Medicare pays the doctor who removes your cataract roughly $520 for a routine, no-frills procedure. That fee covers your visits before and after surgery, too. And it’s dropped about 20% over the past decade, according to a KFF Health News investigation.
Now think about what any business does when its main paycheck keeps shrinking. It finds something else to sell.
In eye surgery, that something is a menu of upgrades Medicare won’t fully pay for. KFF found a laser can add $1,000 to $3,000 per eye. A premium lens can add $1,000 to $4,000. And the pitch comes from the person you’re trusting with your eyesight.
The standard surgery, by contrast, typically leaves Medicare patients with a bill of a few hundred dollars, KFF reports.
I’ve spent more than 35 years watching companies profit from confused customers. This isn’t a story about crooked doctors. It’s about a payment system that rewards the upsell. Some of these upgrades are worth it for some people. Here are five to understand before you sign anything.
1. The laser: Up to $3,000 per eye, with no proven edge in a standard case
Traditional cataract surgery uses a tiny blade. The newer option uses a laser to make some of the cuts. It sounds more precise.
For perspective, the laser alone can run nearly six times what Medicare pays the surgeon for the whole operation.
But the American Academy of Ophthalmology — the eye surgeons’ professional group — says studies haven’t shown the laser produces better results or fewer complications. What matters most, the academy says, is how skilled and experienced your surgeon is. Recovery time is the same either way.
Here’s the rule that matters. KFF reports Medicare lets doctors charge extra for the laser only when it’s used to improve vision — meaning to place a premium lens or to correct astigmatism.
The academy draws a tighter line. For Medicare Part B patients, it says a separate laser charge is OK only when the laser is used to correct astigmatism. If you choose a premium lens, you can be billed for the lens, but neither the surgeon nor the facility should charge extra for using the laser.
So if you’re getting a plain, Medicare-covered lens and someone quotes you a laser charge, ask what exactly it’s paying for.
Barbara Cobuzzi, a 71-year-old medical billing consultant, told KFF her New Jersey eye doctor recommended the laser at $1,500 per eye. That’s $3,000 for both eyes.
“I felt like he was trying to pull a fast one,” she said. She got a second opinion. The second surgeon skipped the laser, and she liked how things turned out.
The economics explain the push. KFF reports a single laser setup can run a practice as much as $500,000. And nearly 12% of the roughly 5 million cataract surgeries done in the U.S. each year are now laser-assisted. That’s close to 600,000 procedures.
When it may be worth it: The academy says the laser can help when you’re getting a premium lens or having astigmatism corrected, partly because it can help the new lens sit properly centered.
2. ‘See near and far’ lenses: $1,000 to $4,000, and you cover the gap
Medicare covers a conventional lens implant. The academy’s guide to cataract lenses says that standard type is the most common, and most people choose to have it focused for seeing far away. They then rely on glasses for reading and other close-up tasks.
Multifocal and extended-depth-of-focus lenses try to handle both distances. Medicare treats them as partly covered. Under a 2005 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ruling on lenses that correct near vision, Medicare pays what it would for a conventional lens, and you owe the part of the surgeon’s and facility’s charges above that.
KFF puts those extra charges at $1,000 to $4,000.
There’s a trade-off beyond price. In a Q&A on the academy’s patient site, an ophthalmologist wrote that most people with multifocal lenses see a faint ring of light around headlights and streetlights after dark. In rare cases, he added, the halos get bad enough to be disabling.
When it may be worth it: If you’d gladly pay real money to stop hunting for reading glasses, and you can live with some nighttime glare, it can be a reasonable choice. Just make that call with a written price in hand.
3. Toric lenses for astigmatism: The upgrade with the strongest case
If you have astigmatism, a toric lens is built to correct it, the academy says. Medicare doesn’t pay for that feature.
Under a 2007 CMS ruling, Medicare covers the conventional-lens part of the job. You pay for the astigmatism correction, including the doctor’s work tied to it.
When it may be worth it: Of all the upgrades here, this one fixes a specific, measurable problem. If your exam shows meaningful astigmatism and you want sharper distance vision without glasses, it deserves a serious look.
Ask the surgeon to show you the measurement and explain what you’d likely see with and without the toric lens. Then ask for the price per eye, in writing.
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4. The follow-up tests nobody mentions
Here’s a cost that rarely comes up in the sales pitch. With a standard lens, the surgeon’s Medicare fee already covers your routine checkups after surgery.
But both CMS rulings say any extra doctor services needed to monitor a “see near and far” or astigmatism-correcting lens aren’t covered — including the refraction tests that measure how well the new lens is focusing. So the upgrade can keep generating bills after the surgery’s done.
Before you agree to any premium lens, ask whether the quoted price includes that extra monitoring and testing, or whether they’ll be billed separately.
5. Fancy frames after surgery
Medicare usually doesn’t pay for glasses. Cataract surgery with a lens implant is the exception. Part B covers a single pair of basic-frame glasses, or a single set of contacts, following each procedure, according to Medicare.gov.
There are catches. You pay any extra cost for upgraded frames. You also pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for the lenses after you meet your Part B deductible. And Medicare pays only if the supplier participates in Medicare, so ask before you order.
Don’t walk out without your glasses prescription, either. Your eye doctor owes you that, and it can cut what you pay for glasses. It’s also handy whether you go through Medicare or shop on your own.
Before you sign anything
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, don’t assume you’re off the hook. KFF reports that private insurers, Advantage plans among them, usually copy Medicare’s rules on this.
Bring these questions to your pre-surgery appointment:
- Is this upgrade medically necessary for my eyes, or is it optional?
- What will I owe, per eye, in writing — surgeon, facility and lens combined?
- Do I have astigmatism, and how much?
- Are follow-up exams and refraction tests included in that price?
- What would you recommend if I chose only the Medicare-covered lens?
If the answers feel like a sales pitch, get another opinion. Medicare Part B can cover a second opinion for medically necessary surgery that isn’t an emergency. You’d typically pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, and Medicare will cover a third opinion if the first two disagree.
Bottom line
Some people pay for the upgrades and love the results. Tammy Chalala, 69, told KFF she paid nearly $4,000 out of her own pocket for laser-assisted surgery on both eyes, and she was thrilled with how it went.
That’s her call to make. My point is that it should be yours, too — made with real numbers in front of you, not in a pre-op room where the system pays your doctor more to hear yes.
The standard, Medicare-covered surgery is the baseline, not a bargain-bin option. Start there, and make every upgrade earn its price.
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