Your Eye Doctor Owes You Something Free. It Can Cut What You Pay for Glasses

You finish your eye exam, the doctor says your vision has changed, and then someone walks you about 10 steps to a wall of glowing frames. Funny how that works.
That short walk is no accident. The exam room and the sales floor are often the same business, and the business would very much like you to buy your glasses right there.
But there’s a piece of paper you’re owed before any of that happens. It’s free, it’s yours by federal law, and it can save you real money. Plenty of patients walk out without it.
I’ve spent decades exposing the tricks that separate people from their money. This one is old and simple: Make it a little awkward to shop anywhere else. Here’s how to beat it.
1. Get your prescription before the sales pitch
The Federal Trade Commission’s Eyeglass Rule says that after an eye exam with a refraction — the “which is clearer, one or two?” part — your prescriber must hand over your prescription right away. You don’t even have to ask, says the FTC.
And the timing matters. FTC guidance for eye doctors says the copy goes to you before they offer to sell you glasses.
So why do so many people leave without it? Because compliance has been spotty. The FTC says survey after survey has shown many patients don’t automatically get it.
How many? One survey cited in the 2024 final rule found 47% of glasses buyers who saw an optometrist weren’t automatically handed a physical copy. Another found just 34% of eyeglass wearers got theirs automatically the same day as their appointment.
A grain of salt: Online sellers Warby Parker and 1-800 CONTACTS paid for those surveys, and the Warby Parker data was submitted back in 2015, before the rule got tougher. Still, the FTC judged both reliable enough to act on.
The FTC tightened the rule in 2024. Since September 2024, prescribers who also sell glasses must ask you to confirm in writing that you got your prescription, and keep that confirmation at least three years, according to the Federal Register.
What to do instead: When the exam ends, ask for your prescription before you leave the exam room. If they want your signature saying you got it, make sure it’s actually in your hand first.
2. What the eye doctor can’t make you do
Here’s where the system counts on you not knowing the rules. Under the Eyeglass Rule, your prescriber can’t:
- Charge you an extra fee for a copy of your prescription.
- Require you to buy glasses or contacts from them before you get it.
- Make you sign a waiver or liability release to get it.
The exam itself can’t be contingent on buying glasses, either, FTC guidance says.
One fair caveat: You still pay for the exam. If an office requires immediate payment from every exam patient, it can hold your prescription until you’ve paid. Showing proof of insurance counts as payment.
And you’re never obligated to buy from the place that examined you. The FTC is blunt about that. Your prescription is your shopping list, and you can take it anywhere.
Quick heads-up — companies spend billions figuring out how to separate you from your money. I’ve spent my career exposing those tricks. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and keep more of what you earn. 10 seconds, no spam, ever.
3. Ask for your pupillary distance
Here’s the catch nobody mentions until you try to order online. To make your lenses, a seller needs your pupillary distance, or PD, which is how far apart your pupils are, measured center to center.
The federal rule doesn’t require your prescriber to write it down.
The FTC’s guidance for eye doctors notes that some states require PD on the prescription, and it encourages prescribers who measure it to share it. And some states let the prescriber bill you for measuring it.
Consumer Reports advises asking your eye doctor for your PD if you plan to shop online. It also notes an optician can take the measurement, for a price, and that adults who’ve had it measured once generally don’t need it done again.
What to do instead: Ask for your PD at the same moment you ask for your prescription. If they measured it, writing it down takes seconds.
4. Shop the price gap
Now for the payoff. In its final rule, the FTC said a pair of glasses averaged $360 in 2022 when bought from eye doctors and independent optical shops. From online sellers, it was $183.
That’s a $177 difference on a single pair. If you and your spouse both wear glasses, it’s $354. Buy a second pair each, and the gap hits $708.
This is a big business, by the way. The final rule pegs the market for frames and lenses at about $35.6 billion.
The pattern holds up in a 2022 Consumer Reports survey of more than 11,000 members. Median prices after insurance:
- Zenni Optical: $87
- Costco: $160
- Warby Parker: $190
- Private doctors’ offices: $262
- Independent optical shops: $346
Those survey prices are a few years old, so today’s numbers will differ. But look at the spread: The median at an independent shop was about four times Zenni’s, and more than double Costco’s.
Cheaper doesn’t automatically mean worse. And if you’d rather have a person check the fit, a warehouse club is a middle ground. Costco’s median was less than half what independent shops charged.
The same “take your prescription elsewhere” logic applies to contacts. Just watch the fine print. We recently reported on how a contact lens seller’s hidden fees doubled prices, according to FTC allegations.
5. Know what Medicare and vision plans cover
If you’re on Medicare, don’t count on it for glasses. Medicare.gov says Part B generally won’t pay for glasses or contacts.
The exception is cataract surgery. If the surgery puts in an artificial lens, Part B covers one pair of standard-frame glasses, or one set of contacts, after each operation. Buy them from a supplier that participates in Medicare.
Once you’ve met the Part B deductible, your share is 20% of Medicare’s approved amount. Fancier frames cost you extra.
Some Medicare Advantage plans add benefits Original Medicare lacks, so check whether yours helps with glasses before you shop. Medicare does cover plenty of other things at no cost to you, though. Here are 13 things that are free with Medicare.
If you have a vision plan, compare your out-of-pocket cost at the in-network store to the cash price at a warehouse club or online seller. The covered option isn’t always the cheaper one.
What to do instead: Having cataract surgery? Before you order glasses, use Medicare’s supplier directory to find an optical shop that’s enrolled in Medicare and accepts assignment. Those suppliers take Medicare’s approved amount as full payment, so you pay only the deductible and your 20% share, plus any frame upgrade.
A supplier that doesn’t accept assignment can charge more.
The bottom line
The exam room is set up to make buying on the spot feel like the only option. It isn’t. Federal law gives you the prescription free, right after the exam, with no purchase required.
Take it, ask for your PD, and shop around. The same shop-around approach works for hearing loss, as I wrote in “I’m 71 and Going Deaf in One Ear.” Know your options before anyone hands you a price.
Add a Comment