Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations.
Your Social Security raise arrives in January: 3.6%, or about $75 a month for the average retired worker (1).
Medicare already has dibs on part of it. The standard Part B premium, the monthly charge for doctor visits and outpatient care, rises to $209.40 in 2027 (2).
For most people, the bite is small. For some, it’s the whole raise and then some.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and a raise is only worth what you keep. Here’s how much you’ll keep, and what to do if the bite is too big.
1. Do the math on your own raise
Let’s say you get $2,095 a month, about the average for a retired worker before the raise. In January, that becomes $2,170 (1).
Part B goes from $202.90 a month to $209.40, an increase of $6.50 (2). If your premium comes out of your Social Security check, you keep $68.50 of your $75 raise. Medicare takes about 9%.
The Part B deductible, what you pay each year before Medicare kicks in, also rises $9, to $292 (2). Count that, and Medicare takes back almost 10% of the extra $900 you’ll get in 2027.
The smaller your check, the bigger the bite. On a $1,000 check, a 3.6% raise is about $36. The same $6.50 premium increase eats about 18% of it.
The premium isn’t your only Medicare cost, either. After the deductible, Original Medicare generally leaves you paying 20% of the approved amount for most doctor visits and outpatient care, and a Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policy can help cover that share.
A service like Healthcare.com can show you Medigap plan options in your area and connect you with a licensed agent.
PLEASE NOTE: Medicare Supplement insurance is available to those age 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and, in some states, to those under age 65 eligible for Medicare due to disability or End-Stage Renal disease. The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. Contact will be made by an insurance agent/producer or insurance company. Medicare Supplement insurance plans are not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Medicare Supplement plans may require underwriting and enrollment is not guaranteed.
If a raise this size won’t stretch far enough, there’s another way to add monthly income. If you’re in your mid-50s or older and have at least $50,000 set aside, consider an annuity. An annuity can turn part of your savings into income on a schedule you pick, starting now or later.
What it pays depends on how much you put in, your age and the insurer’s rates. To check them out, compare annuities through Ethos. (Ethos annuities aren’t available in New York.)
Advertisement. Products not available in all states.
2. Know whether “hold harmless” protects you
A rule known as “hold harmless” keeps your Social Security payment from going down because of a Part B premium increase. You must get benefits for November and December, with your December and January Part B premiums taken out of them (4).
It doesn’t cover you if you’re new to Part B, if Medicaid pays your premium, or if you pay an income-based surcharge (4).
With an increase that small, most raises cover it.
A quick word from me: I’m a CPA, a two-time Emmy winner and a Wall Street veteran, and I’ve been helping people with their money for more than 35 years. I’ve seen every scheme, every fad and every “sure thing.” Each weekday, I send what actually works. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Ten seconds, no spam, cancel anytime.
3. Watch the income line, because it can erase the raise
About 9% of people with Part B pay more because of their income (2). It’s called IRMAA, short for income-related monthly adjustment amount.
In 2027, it kicks in when your modified adjusted gross income tops $112,000 if you’re single, or $224,000 if you’re married filing jointly (2). That income figure is your adjusted gross income plus any tax-exempt interest (5).
Cross that first line, and Part B costs $293.10 a month instead of $209.40. If you have a drug plan, you’ll pay another $15.40 a month on top of its premium (2). With both, that’s $99.10 a month in surcharges, more than the average raise.
Let’s say you’re single and your income crossed $112,000 for the first time. You’d go from $202.90 this year to $308.50 a month in 2027. That’s $105.60 more, against a raise of maybe $75. Your check shrinks.
If you’re married and both on Medicare, each of you pays it. At the top tier, Part B alone costs $711.80 a month (2).
Social Security generally uses your tax return from two years earlier, so your 2027 premium is usually based on 2025 income (5).
4. If your income dropped, ask for a new decision
Social Security will lower the surcharge after certain life-changing events (6). On Form SSA-44, those are marriage, divorce or annulment, death of a spouse, stopping work, cutting back on work, loss of income-producing property, loss of pension income and an employer settlement payment (7).
The one I’d watch for: you retired. If your 2025 income included a paycheck you no longer get, you may be charged for money you don’t earn anymore.
Fill out the form online in your Social Security account, or fax or mail it with your evidence to a Social Security office (6). For stopping work, that can be a signed employer statement or pay stubs (7).
Filed an amended return that lowers your income? Send Social Security a copy (5).
5. Plan your income so you stay under the line
It’s a cliff, not a ramp: $1 over $112,000 triggers the full first-tier charge (2).
Watch what pushes your income up. Withdrawals from a traditional IRA are taxed as ordinary income (9). And “tax-free” municipal bond interest still counts toward the income Medicare uses (5).
If you’re 70½ or older and give to charity, consider a qualified charitable distribution, a gift sent straight from your IRA to a charity. It isn’t taxable, and it counts toward your required minimum distribution, the amount you must withdraw each year (8).
Timing withdrawals around these lines is tricky. Which makes this the perfect time to talk to a fiduciary advisor.
If you’ve got substantial savings, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and planning gaps you’d never see alone.
To use SmartAsset, you’ll simply fill out a 5-10 minute questionnaire. You’ll be asked for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond.
SmartAsset provides the match, not the advice, and it’s built for people with $100,000 or more in investments.
Get matched with a fiduciary advisor free.
6. If money is tight, get help with the premium
State-run Medicare Savings Programs can pay your Part B premium. The most generous one also covers deductibles, coinsurance and copays (10).
For 2026, income limits went up to $1,816 a month for a single person, with $9,950 or less in resources (10).
Medicare.gov’s advice: “Even if you don’t think you qualify, you should still apply” (10).
My take
For most retirees, Medicare’s bite out of the 2027 raise is about $6.50 a month. Annoying, not a crisis.
The real danger is the income line, because a big IRA withdrawal this year can cost you two years from now.
Starting in late November, Social Security is posting your 2027 benefit amount in the Message Center of your online account (3). Look at it. If your Medicare deduction jumped and your income has since dropped, file that SSA-44.
Sources: 1. Social Security Administration, 2027 COLA Fact Sheet; 2. CMS, 2027 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles; 3. Social Security Administration, 2027 benefit increase announcement; 4. Social Security Administration, How the Hold Harmless Provision Protects Your Benefits; 5. Social Security Administration, Premiums: Rules for Higher-Income Beneficiaries; 6. Social Security Administration, Request to Lower IRMAA; 7. Social Security Administration, Form SSA-44; 8. IRS, Donating to Charity Through Your IRA; 9. IRS, Publication 590-B; 10. Medicare.gov, Medicare Savings Programs
Add a Comment