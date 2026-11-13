More Than 1 in 4 Adults Carry Medical Debt. 6 Moves Before a Hospital Bill Lands on Your Credit Card

About 26.6% of U.S. adults said they or a family member owed medical debt at the end of 2025, according to an Urban Institute report. The debt was most common among adults 45 to 54, and 17.6% of those 65 and older reported it, too.
The balances are not small. More than half of adults with medical debt owed $1,000 or more, and 35.2% had heard from a collection agency in the previous year.
Charging the bill to a credit card turns a hospital balance into ordinary card debt, and several protections apply only while the debt is still medical.
1. Ask for the financial assistance application
Tax-exempt hospitals must offer financial assistance under federal rules, and patients get at least 240 days from the first bill after discharge to apply. Eligibility rules differ from one hospital to the next, so ask for the written policy and the application, or look for both on the hospital’s website.
Paying first does not necessarily close the door. If a hospital later finds you eligible, it must refund anything you paid above what you owe under its assistance policy, unless the difference is less than $5, and reverse any collection actions it took.
2. Use the 120-day window
The same rules bar a tax-exempt hospital from starting what the IRS calls extraordinary collection actions for at least 120 days after the first post-discharge bill, while it makes reasonable efforts to see whether you qualify for help. Those actions include selling the debt, reporting it to credit bureaus, suing, placing a lien and garnishing wages.
Once you submit a complete application, the hospital cannot start or resume any of them until it rules on it. Use that stretch to gather the pay stubs and tax returns the application asks for.
3. Match the bill to what your insurer says you owe
Before paying anything, request an itemized bill and line it up against the explanation of benefits from your insurer, or the Medicare Summary Notice if you have original Medicare. Compare the amount listed as your responsibility on those forms against the hospital’s total.
Duplicate charges, services you never received and claims billed before insurance processed them are all worth questioning. Medical bills are confusing enough that even a CPA can struggle with one, so call the billing office with the codes in hand.
4. Ask the hospital for a payment plan before a medical credit card
Medical credit cards and loans often come with a no-interest promotion. In a 2023 report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found these cards typically carried a 26.99% rate once the promotion ended, and patients paid $1 billion in deferred interest from 2018 to 2020 on nearly $23 billion in health care costs.
The bureau also found the cards were offered even to patients who qualified for free or reduced-cost care. A payment plan set up directly with the hospital billing office keeps the balance medical.
With a card, an unpaid balance after the promotion ends can trigger deferred interest that reaches back to the purchase date.
5. Know what can land on your credit report
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion changed how they handle medical debt in 2022 and 2023. Paid medical collections no longer appear on credit reports; unpaid ones wait a year before showing up, and medical collections with an initial balance under $500 are left off entirely.
None of that applies to a credit card balance. In the Urban Institute survey, 10.9% of adults said they or a family member were paying off medical bills put on a credit card.
Once a hospital bill becomes card debt, it shows up as part of your card balance, and a missed payment can be reported like any other.
6. Make a collector prove it
If a medical bill goes to collections, the collector must give you a validation notice in its first contact or within five days after that. The notice lists the creditor you owe, the amount owed and the end date of a 30-day window to dispute the debt in writing.
A written dispute within that window requires the collector to pause collecting the disputed amount until it responds. If the calls cross the line into harassment, you can get help with an aggressive debt collector.
The hospital’s clock runs in your favor
Between the 120 days before extraordinary collection actions can start and the 240 days to apply for assistance, a tax-exempt hospital gives patients about eight months to sort out a bill. The time starts with the first statement after discharge, which makes that envelope the one to open first.
Add a Comment