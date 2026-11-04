Store Cards Average Nearly 33% Interest. 5 Traps to Know at the Register

You’re at the register with an armload of gifts. The cashier smiles and asks the question: “Want to save 20% today by opening our card?”
It sounds like free money. It isn’t. It’s a sales pitch, and federal regulators say the clerk making it may be paid something for every application or approval.
With Black Friday sales already underway at several big chains, you’re going to hear that pitch a lot between now and New Year’s.
I’ve spent more than 35 years exposing the ways companies separate customers from their money, and the store card is a classic.
Here’s what the federal government’s own consumer watchdog found when it looked under the hood — and what to do instead.
1. The interest rate is likely the worst in your wallet
In a December 2024 report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that new cards from the 100 biggest retailers charged an average APR of 32.66%.
That’s nearly a third of your balance, every year, in interest.
And it isn’t a few outliers dragging up the average. The CFPB found that more than 90% of retail cards had a maximum APR above 30%, compared with 38% of general-purpose cards. Nearly 1 in 5 store cards went above 35%.
The CFPB’s latest report to Congress on the credit card market, released in December 2025, tells the same story. In 2024, store cards averaged 31.3%, versus 25.2% for regular credit cards. That’s about six percentage points higher, and both were the highest since at least 2015.
For perspective, the Federal Reserve says credit card accounts that were charged interest averaged 22.36% in the third quarter of 2026. Plenty of people are paying a lot. Store-card holders are often paying more.
2. The ‘20% off’ math rarely works in your favor
The discount is the bait. According to the CFPB, the top reason people give for opening a store card is a deal on a particular purchase.
So let’s do what a CPA does and run the numbers.
Say you buy $500 worth of gifts and get 20% off for opening the card. You save $100 and owe $400. Nice so far.
Now say you don’t pay it off. At 32.66%, that $400 runs up roughly $10.89 a month in interest. In about nine months, the interest has eaten your entire $100 discount.
Carry the whole $400 for a full year and you’ll pay about $131 in interest — and that’s a simple approximation that ignores compounding. You’d have been better off paying full price with cash.
The discount happens once. The interest rate is forever — or at least for as long as you have the card.
3. Deferred interest can bill you for money you already paid
This is the trap I hate most because it’s built to look like a gift.
You’ll see it on furniture, appliances and electronics: “No interest if paid in full in 12 months.” Notice the “if.” That isn’t a 0% offer. It’s a deferred-interest offer, and the CFPB has warned that the two sound alike but can hit your wallet very differently.
Here’s how it works. Pay off every penny before the deadline and you owe no interest. Miss by even a few dollars and you’ll owe interest going all the way back to the purchase date, according to the CFPB.
Fall more than 60 days behind on a payment and you could lose the deal entirely.
The CFPB ran an example. You buy $4,500 worth of furniture with two years of deferred interest. You pay off $4,320 of it. You’re $180 short at the deadline. At a typical 31.99% rate, you get hit with a $1,439.55 interest charge.
Read that again: $180 left, $1,439.55 in interest. On money you’d almost entirely paid back.
This isn’t rare, either. An earlier CFPB study found that about a fifth of balances on deferred-interest promotions ended up hit with retroactive interest.
Don’t count on the minimum payment to get you there. The CFPB says the minimum usually won’t pay it off before the promo ends — one more example of the minimum payment lie.
Divide the balance by the number of months and pay at least that much, and ask the issuer to apply anything extra to the promo balance.
Quick heads-up — companies spend billions figuring out how to separate you from your money. I’ve spent my career exposing those tricks. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and keep more of what you earn. 10 seconds, no spam, ever.
4. Late fees and a hit to your credit score
Store cards don’t just make money on interest. They lean hard on penalties.
The CFPB found that late fees made up 25% of all the interest and fees charged on store cards, compared with 7% on general-purpose cards. In other words, late payers are a big part of how these cards make money.
Then there’s your credit. When you apply for any new card, the lender typically pulls your credit report. That’s called a hard inquiry, and the CFPB says it will affect your score.
Store cards also typically carry small credit limits, according to a 2019 CFPB consumer tip. Put a big holiday haul on one and you could land near that limit — which, the agency cautions, can lower your score.
Apply for several store cards in one shopping season, and all those applications can look like a warning sign to lenders.
If you’re not sure whether you have too much plastic already, here’s how many credit cards you should have.
5. When a store card makes sense — and what to use instead
I’m not saying a store card is always a mistake. It can work if two things are true:
- You’ll pay the balance in full every single month, no exceptions.
- It’s a store you shop at constantly, so the ongoing discounts or rewards add up.
If you can’t honestly say yes to both, I’d skip it. And you don’t have to decide at the register with a line forming behind you. Ask for the terms, take them home and check the APR. A good deal will usually still be a good deal tomorrow.
If you want to spread out a big purchase, a regular card with a true 0% introductory APR is usually safer than deferred interest, because interest doesn’t come roaring back for the whole period if you miss the deadline. You can compare card offers here.
Pay-over-time plans at checkout deserve the same scrutiny. Before you click, read why Costco and Sam’s Club want you to pay over time and run the math first.
Bottom line
The store card’s job is to make you feel like a smart shopper while charging you some of the highest rates in consumer credit. The 20% off is real. So is the average 33% interest rate.
My rule: If you wouldn’t take out a 33% loan to buy it, don’t open the card to buy it.
Already carrying a store-card balance? Find out exactly when any deferred-interest promo ends, and put every spare dollar there first. If you’re juggling several high-rate balances, here’s where to look at options for paying down credit card debt.
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