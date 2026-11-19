On Nov. 25, 2026, new federal rules change what happens when you try to stop automated calls and texts from businesses that have your number. The Federal Communications Commission adopted them on Sept. 30, and they take effect 30 days after their Oct. 26 publication in the Federal Register.
Most of the changes give companies more say over how and where you opt out. Some also narrow what a single “stop” accomplishes.
These rules apply to legitimate businesses, such as your pharmacy, bank, utility or a store whose texts you signed up for. Scammers ignore them, which matters for how you respond to a text you do not recognize.
1. A company can now choose how you say no
Callers may designate one or more official ways to revoke consent: a key-press or voice option during an automated call, a reply text, or a website or phone number set up for opt-outs. The company must clearly and conspicuously disclose that method on the call or in the text.
A company that names an official method does not have to process an opt-out sent another way, such as an email or a comment to a customer service rep.
Use the method stated in the message. A company that names no official method must still honor a request made by any reasonable means.
2. ‘Stop’ on a reminder may not stop every message
For informational messages, the ones with no sales pitch, an opt-out can now apply only to that specific category. Replying “stop” to automated payment reminders, for example, may end those reminders while fraud alerts, appointment reminders and service outage notices keep coming.
That can work in your favor if you want the security alerts but not the nagging. If you want everything from a company to end, check whether it offers a way to opt out of each message type.
3. Opting out of one sales text still covers all of them
Marketing gets the broader treatment. When you revoke consent in response to a call or text that contains an advertisement or telemarketing, the rule says that ends consent to all future marketing robocalls and robotexts from that caller, not just the one campaign.
4. Any of 7 words should work
A text may show only one opt-out word, such as “STOP,” but the company must honor all seven standardized words, a list in place since April 2025: stop, quit, end, revoke, opt out, cancel, and unsubscribe.
A company that uses reply texts as its official method satisfies its disclosure duty by including one of those words in each message.
5. The company gets up to 10 business days
A valid opt-out must be honored within a reasonable time, not to exceed 10 business days. That deadline has applied since April 2025, and the new rules keep it. A few more messages in the meantime do not necessarily mean the request failed.
You may also get a text confirming the request. The rule allows that, as long as the text only confirms the opt-out and includes no marketing.
6. Your bank may text a number you never gave it
Banks and other financial institutions can now send exempt fraud and identity theft alerts to a cellphone number from a “reliable source,” not only one the customer provided.
That includes a number supplied by an authorized spouse or family member, a number captured when the customer called the institution, or one in records from another financial institution.
Adult children who handle a parent’s banking may see these alerts on their own phones. Still, confirm any alert by calling the number on the back of the card rather than any number in the message.
Keep ‘stop’ for companies you know
None of these protections apply to a stranger texting about an unpaid toll or a missed package.
Replying to a scam text can confirm that your number is active. Forwarding it to 7726 and turning on your phone’s spam filters are among the better ways to shut down spam texts. If a message asks for account details or payment, it may be time to look at extra protection against identity theft.
If a legitimate company keeps calling or texting more than 10 business days after a proper opt-out, you can file a complaint through the FCC’s Consumer Complaint Center. Federal law also lets people sue over certain unwanted robocalls, with damages of $500 per violation that a court can triple for willful violations.
The FCC is accepting public comments through Nov. 25 on further changes, including whether to shorten the 10-business-day window and whether to require a single step that stops every automated call and text from a company at once.
Add a Comment