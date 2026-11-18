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Nvidia’s board says Jensen Huang isn’t coming back. On Tuesday’s earnings call, Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO” (1).
That landed on the same day Nvidia reported a monster quarter. Revenue hit $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year ago, and the company expects about $130 billion next quarter (2).
The stock closed Tuesday at $155.46 (1) and moved higher in after-hours trading (3). But it’s still down 16.7% since Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, according to Scripps News (3). As of last Friday’s close, it sat about 32% below its Oct. 6 record (4).
Even President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday, saying he “would not mind” seeing Huang reinstated (4). The board went the other way.
So is this the moment to scoop up a bargain? I’ve made millions in stocks, and I bought Nvidia in 2020. My answer: not with your retirement money, and probably not the way you’re thinking.
Here’s the thing most people miss. If you have a 401(k) or IRA in an S&P 500 index fund, you already own plenty of Nvidia, whether you know it or not.
Here are five things to know before you buy this dip.
1. You probably own more Nvidia than you think
According to iShares’ Nov. 13 holdings file, Nvidia made up 6.04% of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (5). Only Apple was bigger.
Do the math on your own account. If you have $300,000 in an S&P 500 fund, about $18,120 of it is riding on Nvidia.
Now add any shares you bought on your own, plus tech funds that hold it again. You may be more tied to one company than you realize.
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2. A great company isn’t always a great stock
Look at what just happened. Sales more than doubled, and the outlook was strong (2). Yet the stock is still well below where it was in early October (4).
My read: the price already counted on great results, and now there’s a big unknown at the top. Nvidia’s own earnings release lists the risk that it fails to “identify and integrate a new chief executive officer” (2).
Interim CEO Colette Kress said, “Our momentum is real” (2). Maybe so. But the board is still searching for a permanent CEO (1, 3).
That’s not a reason to panic-sell an index fund. It’s a reason not to bet the farm on one stock’s bounce.
3. If you add, do it slowly
Trying to buy the exact bottom is a guessing game.
If you want more Nvidia, consider buying in pieces. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s investor site describes dollar-cost averaging as “investing your money in equal portions, at regular intervals,” “regardless of the ups and downs in the market” (6).
That way, a bad week doesn’t decide your whole purchase.
My takeaway: when a few giant companies dominate the index, one company’s bad stretch can hit your index fund too. Some investors hold a slice of their retirement money outside the stock market for that reason.
Stocks, bonds, funds — when markets stumble, they can sink together. Many investors diversify with physical gold and silver, tangible assets that have held value for millennia.
A Gold or Silver IRA from a company like Anthem Gold Group makes them part of your retirement, tax-advantaged.
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4. Here’s what I did with my own shares
I bought roughly $10,000 of Nvidia during the pandemic in 2020. In 2025, I sold half, for a profit of about $115,000. I still own 1,000 shares.
Selling half took my original risk off the table. Whatever happens with the CEO search, I’m playing with the house’s money. I have no intention of selling anytime soon.
Don’t do the opposite after a drop: doubling down on a falling stock just to “get back to even.”
If one winner has grown into a big share of your savings, in my view, trimming it is usually a better move than adding to it.
5. Don’t buy it for the income
If you want stocks that pay you income, Nvidia isn’t that stock.
Its next quarterly dividend is $0.25 a share, payable Dec. 23 to shareholders of record on Dec. 2 (2). That’s $1 a year if the payout stays the same. On Tuesday’s $155.46 closing price, it works out to a yield of about 0.6%.
If you need your portfolio to cover the bills, Nvidia’s payout won’t do it. Its appeal is growth, and growth comes with bumps like this one.
My take
Nvidia is still a remarkable business. Its latest numbers prove that.
But the board just slammed the door on its former CEO, and no permanent replacement has been named (1, 3). That’s real uncertainty, and it’s sitting inside S&P 500 index funds.
So no, I wouldn’t raid a retirement account to buy this dip. Check how much you already own. Trim winners that have grown too big. And if you want more, buy it slowly.
The goal isn’t to catch the bottom. It’s to still be standing when the next surprise hits.
Sources: 1. Yahoo Finance; 2. Nvidia via GlobeNewswire; 3. Scripps News; 4. Yahoo Finance; 5. iShares; 6. Investor.gov
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