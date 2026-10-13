9 of the Best Seasonal Essentials to Grab at Costco This Autumn

Costco might not be the first store that comes to mind when preparing for autumn holidays or enjoying the season of falling leaves and temperatures. (Spirit Halloween and Starbucks probably have it beat by a mile.)
Yet the beloved wholesale club offers a surprisingly wide array of goods that are handy if not indispensable during the fall.
Here is a look at top products to snag there for the spooky season. Some are available online only, while others you will find in warehouses as well.
Halloween candy
Want to be labeled the best house on your block when it comes to trick-or-treat loot? Costco has one of the better deals around on full-size candy bars, that rare treat that sets neighborhood goblins raving.
One variety pack includes M&M’s, Snickers and more, while a similar pack includes fruity Skittles and Starburst along with the chocolate options.
Perhaps pick up a giant 90-ounce bag of some of the same favorites in snack-size, too, just in case you find the full-size bars mysteriously disappearing from your cupboards well before Halloween. Or, take your pick from Costco’s many other individually wrapped candies.
Halloween costumes
Children can select creative Halloween costumes at Costco. Choices include a scary werewolf, brave astronaut and ferocious dinosaur, among others.
Halloween decorations
Costco offers everything from tabletop Halloween decorations for indoors to spooky decor for the yard.
Pumpkin spice drinks and more
If you’re trying to increase your protein consumption, you might already know about Premier Protein shakes. But did you know they come in pumpkin spice flavor? Grab an 18-pack of 11-ounce drinks, and put the “pumpkin” back in “pump up the protein.”
If you prefer to stick with pumpkin spice coffee, you can pick up a 64-count box of limited-edition Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods at Costco.
There’s also a pumpkin-shaped wax warmer that comes with three wax packs in the scents Pumpkin Marshmallow, Pumpkin Spice and Pumpkin Apple Muffins.
Leaf removers
Falling autumn leaves are a gorgeous sign of the season — until you realize you have to rake them. Costco has a few solutions for that.
This Greenworks leaf blower has a maximum air speed of 200 mph and comes with a battery and shoulder strap. Or, choose the larger Greenworks backpack blower, with its maximum air speed of 195 mph and variable speed trigger with cruise control.
Dispose of the collected leaves with the Yard Force leaf shredder, which can turn 12 full lawn bags of leaves into one — which you may choose to use as garden mulch.
Warm layers
Warm weather starts giving way around September, but in many parts of the country it doesn’t get cold enough for snow to accumulate until as late as November or December. Sometimes a day’s high temperature is significantly warmer than the low on that same day, too. That makes autumn a season for layered outfits.
Whether you prefer to layer with sweaters, pullovers or hoodies, Costco’s clothing section has multiple options to cover you.
Fire pits
Backyard fire pits are great for creating cozy gathering spots without the smoke-in-your-eyes teariness of bonfires. But many fire pits can cost thousands of dollars. Costco offers a couple that come in under $350.
If your budget is bigger, Costco also has more than a half-dozen fire pit tables to choose from.
Thanksgiving trimmings
For a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, nothing is as important as the turkey. Costco comes through in the clutch. For example, there’s a bacon-wrapped turducken roast and even an entire Thanksgiving meal in a box, featuring a pre-brined turkey breast that’s ready to roast.
Disposable dinnerware
Planning a football brunch or other large fall gathering? Costco has various disposable options for serving guests.
Rake up this autumn-leaf themed paper plate and napkin bundle, featuring 100 paper plates in two sizes and 100 3-ply napkins. They’re cut-resistant and microwave safe.
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