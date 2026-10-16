5 of the Strangest Hidden Monuments and Memorials Scattered Across DC

Washington DC is known for its iconic landmarks, from the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial to the memorials honoring presidents and American heroes.
But tucked away across the city are lesser-known monuments and memorials with unusual backstories that many visitors and even locals might never expect.
A miniature Washington Monument sits buried beneath the National Mall, while a memorial along the Southwest waterfront honors the men who died aboard the Titanic after giving up their places in lifeboats. Near Dupont Circle, a tiny park pays tribute to singer and politician Sonny Bono, complete with a time capsule filled with memorabilia.
Other unusual landmarks include a carving of Darth Vader high on the Washington National Cathedral and a fountain near the National Archives that was built to encourage people to drink water instead of alcohol.
These five landmarks offer a different way to explore DC, revealing the quirky history and unexpected details that can be easy to miss while sightseeing.
Reporting by Mike Stunson, USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY
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