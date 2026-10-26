Over 68,000 Lexus Vehicles Recalled. See the Affected Models

Over 68,000 Lexus vehicles are being recalled because of an instrument panel display issue that could increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Toyota Motor Corporation, which manufactures Lexus vehicles, recalled 68,356 certain Lexus models, a recall notice posted on the NHTSA’s website stated.
The recall, filed under the NHTSA ID 26V687000, is due to “an instrument panel display that fails to show engine oil pressure, engine coolant temperature or electrical charge,” according to the NHTSA.
The recall began after Toyota started receiving reports from drivers that their vehicle’s meter display was blank.
Which Models Are Included in the Recall?
The recall affects certain Lexus NX, Lexus NX Hybrid and Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid vehicles. According to the NHTSA notice, this includes the following models:
- 2022-2024 Lexus NX250 (Lexus NX)
- 2022-2024 Lexus NX350 (Lexus NX)
- 2022-2024 Lexus NX350 Hybrid (Lexus NX Hybrid)
- 2022-2024 Lexus NX450h+ (Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid)
What to Do If Your Vehicle Is Included
To remedy the error, dealers will update the vehicles’ combination meter software for free, according to the NHTSA.
Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by Dec. 7. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota’s recall number is 26LA10.
Owners who believe their cars might be involved in the recall can also search for their vehicle identification number (VIN), state and license plate number or their vehicle’s year, make and model on NHTSA.gov to see whether their vehicles are included.
Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers space phenomena, scientific studies and natural disasters. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Julia Gomez, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment