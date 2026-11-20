About 2.6 million parents gave $26.6 billion to grown children living on their own in 2024, the Census Bureau found. The typical parent gave $4,725.
That count leaves out kids who moved back home. It covers only adult children 21 and older with their own address.
For many families, the help is not a one-time check.
In a LendingTree survey fielded in August 2026, 30% of parents who had supported an adult child in the past two years expected to keep going indefinitely or as long as needed, and 64% said the help had stressed them financially at least sometimes. About 11% said it had set back their retirement saving.
1. Watch the 5-year Medicaid clock
This is the rule most likely to surprise a parent in their 60s or 70s. When someone applies for Medicaid to cover nursing home care, the state reviews money and property given away in the previous 60 months. Transfers made during that window can trigger a penalty period during which Medicaid will not pay for that care.
A gift that is perfectly fine with the IRS can still count against you with Medicaid, which applies its own rules. States run their own programs, so if long-term care is a realistic possibility in the next five years, an elder law attorney in your state is the person to ask before making a large transfer.
2. Pay the school or the doctor directly
Tuition and medical bills get special treatment. Money you pay on someone’s behalf for tuition or medical care is not subject to gift tax and does not use up the annual limit.
The catch is in the routing. The payment must go straight to the school or the care provider.
Writing the check to your daughter so she can pay her hospital bill puts the money back under the ordinary gift rules. The education break also covers tuition only, not books or room and board.
3. Know where the $20,000 line sits
In 2027, you can give up to $20,000 to any one person without filing a gift tax return, up from $19,000 in 2026. Married parents can each give that amount to the same child, for a combined $40,000.
Going over the limit generally means filing Form 709, but tax is rarely owed, because the excess is subtracted from a lifetime exemption most families never come close to using.
4. If it is a loan, put it in writing
A loan that nobody expects to repay can look a lot like a gift. A short promissory note with the amount, a repayment schedule and both signatures gives everyone, including siblings, the same record.
Interest starts to matter as the balance grows. The IRS’ below-market loan rules generally do not apply to gift loans between individuals while the total outstanding is $10,000 or less, as long as the money is not used to buy income-producing assets.
Above that, charging less than the applicable federal rate can create “forgone interest,” which can leave you with interest income to report on money you never received.
5. Keep your credit and your 401(k) out of it
Cash you choose to give is one thing. Co-signing a child’s loan is another, because it makes you legally responsible for a debt you do not control.
The same caution applies to borrowing from a 401(k) to bail out a grown child. Money borrowed from the plan is out of the market until you pay it back.
If you are unsure how much help your retirement can absorb, an advisor can run the numbers with you before you commit to monthly support. If you have $100,000 or more in assets, WiserAdvisor.com can match you with a financial advisor for that conversation.
6. Put a budget line and an end date on it
Small, steady transfers are the hardest to notice. Among parents who helped in the past two years, 53% covered groceries or meals and 35% paid for phone, internet or subscriptions, LendingTree found. Nearly a third sent money multiple times a month.
Treat the help like any other bill: set an amount, a review date, and a plan for when it ends, such as a new job or the end of a lease. If one child gets more than another, tell the others or note it in your estate plan so the difference does not turn into a dispute later.
Census data show that about 27% of parents who supported adult children in 2024 helped two or more.
The money may need to flow the other way
The same Census data show people gave $20.2 billion to 7.2 million of their own parents in 2024. A parent who drains savings to help grown children may be the one who needs help later, and a protected retirement keeps that from becoming one more bill the kids have to cover.
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