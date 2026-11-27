During the holiday shopping season, many boxes sit unattended on front steps while their owners are at work. Security.org estimates 47.7 million Americans had a package stolen in the 12 months before its September 2026 survey, with the stolen goods worth about $7.7 billion combined.
The average value of a victim’s most recently stolen package was $161.
Apartment residents fared worst: 45% have lost a package at some point, compared with 25% of people in single-family homes.
Fewer than 1 in 4 victims reported the theft to police. Most went to the store or the shipper instead, and which door you knock on first can decide whether you see that money again.
1. Do not count on the carrier’s insurance
The U.S. Postal Service’s Priority Mail and Ground Advantage include up to $100 of insurance. That coverage has a hard edge, though.
The USPS lists loss “that occurred after delivery by the USPS” as nonpayable. So a package whose tracking shows as delivered and then disappears from your porch generally falls outside it.
A carrier claim fits a package that never arrived. For Priority Mail and Ground Advantage, the USPS accepts claims starting 15 days after the mailing date and no later than 60 days after it, and either the sender or the recipient can file.
2. Contact the seller first
Six in 10 victims reported their most recent theft to the store or company they bought from. Retailers set their own policies on missing orders, and some treat a “delivered” scan as the end of their responsibility, so ask before you assume the answer is no.
Reach out quickly and have the order number, the tracking history and any doorbell camera footage ready.
3. Dispute the charge if you paid with a credit card
The Federal Trade Commission lists a charge “for goods or services that you didn’t accept or that weren’t delivered to you as agreed” among the errors you can dispute with your card company.
The clock is short. You must notify the issuer within 60 days of when the first statement showing the charge was sent, and the FTC recommends a written letter, ideally by certified mail.
The agency also notes that legal protections are stronger for credit cards than for debit cards, which is one more reason to think twice before putting holiday gifts on a debit card.
4. File a police report anyway
Only 23% of victims took this step. A report will not bring back a $40 sweater, but a report number gives the seller, your card issuer or your insurer a record that the box was taken rather than misplaced.
That paper trail can help when a merchant points to its delivery scan and says the job was done.
5. Check your homeowners or renters policy, then do the math
Package theft may be covered under a homeowners or renters policy, according to the Maryland Insurance Administration, which notes that once a carrier drops off a package, “it is your property.”
The same regulator warns that theft claims are likely subject to your deductible, and many smaller items fall below it.
With a deductible of $500 or $1,000, a $161 package is usually not worth claiming, and filing can add costs. A single homeowners insurance claim can raise your premium.
A stolen laptop or a box of electronics is a different calculation. If you are unsure what your policy covers or how high your deductible is, reviewing your homeowners coverage before the next big order is worth a few minutes.
6. Send packages somewhere other than your porch
The USPS will hold mail and packages at no charge for up to 30 days.
UPS Access Point locations, which include some CVS stores, let you pick up a package on your schedule, and FedEx can redirect deliveries to locations such as Walgreens and Dollar General.
Amazon offers pickup lockers and counters, and many retailers ship orders to a local store.
For apartment residents, who face nearly double the lifetime theft rate, a pickup point may be the single most effective change.
7. Require a signature on anything expensive
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service recommends signature confirmation for important packages. It can add a fee, and it means someone has to be home or pick up the package.
8. Time deliveries and watch the tracking
About 43% of people surveyed by Security.org schedule deliveries for when they are home. Turning on delivery alerts lets you grab a package within minutes, and asking the driver to leave boxes behind a planter or column keeps them out of view from the street.
A lockable porch box is another option for frequent shoppers.
Watch for fake delivery messages while you are tracking real ones. Scammers like texts that mention a recent order because so many people are expecting one.
The box is yours the moment it lands
That ownership rule cuts both ways. That is why a homeowners policy may cover a stolen package, and why the USPS’ $100 of insurance stops at the doorstep.
Once the truck pulls away, the strongest protection you have may be the card you paid with, so use it, keep the receipt and file any dispute well inside the 60-day window.
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