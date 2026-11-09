Priority Mail Costs up to $9.10 More a Box. 6 Ways to Ship Gifts for Less

Mailing gifts across the country this year? The post office has a holiday markup waiting for you.
Since Oct. 4, the U.S. Postal Service has tacked a temporary peak-season charge onto Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select.
Priority Mail goes up as much as $9.10 a box. Express goes up as much as $20.80.
The USPS says the extra money helps cover the added cost of handling packages during its busiest weeks. The higher prices stay until 12 a.m. Central time on Jan. 17, 2027 — in other words, they apply through Jan. 16.
And that’s stacked on top of an 8% “transportation-related” increase the USPS put on the same products in April, which it says also runs until Jan. 17.
The USPS first proposed the holiday surcharge in August, and the agency’s price list, effective Oct. 4, carries the higher prices.
Now, most gift boxes won’t get hit with the full $9.10. That top figure applies to Priority Mail packages weighing 26 to 70 pounds headed to Zones 5 through 9 — the far end of the USPS’ distance scale. A light box going nearby pays an extra 50 cents.
But small charges add up when you’re mailing a dozen presents. And the choices you make before you reach the counter matter far more than the surcharge itself. Here’s how I’d keep more of that money.
1. Pick Ground Advantage if the calendar gives you room
The USPS measures distance in zones, from Zone 1 (local) to Zone 9 (the farthest). So picture a 5-pound box going to Zone 8 — a long haul.
According to the USPS’ current retail prices, that box costs $39 by Priority Mail. By Ground Advantage, it’s $27.45. That’s $11.55 saved on one box. Ship five gifts that way and you’ve kept nearly $58 — enough to buy somebody another present.
The holiday surcharge points the same direction. On that box, Priority picks up an extra $2.10 and Ground Advantage $1.40. Before Oct. 4, the same shipment cost $36.90 by Priority and $26.05 by Ground Advantage, according to the USPS’ April price list.
The tradeoff is time. The USPS says Priority typically arrives in two to three days, while Ground Advantage takes two to five business days. Both include tracking and, for most shipments, insurance up to $100.
For Christmas delivery in the lower 48, the USPS’s recommended send-by date for Ground Advantage is Thursday, Dec. 17 — just one day ahead of Priority. If you’re organized, there’s little reason to pay for speed.
2. Weigh the box before you seal it
The USPS prices packages by “weight not over” a given number of pounds. Translation: a box that weighs 3 pounds and 1 ounce pays the 4-pound price.
That one ounce can cost real money. To Zone 8, a 3-pound Priority Mail box costs $28.10 at retail. At 4 pounds, it’s $33.95 — a $5.85 jump. By Ground Advantage, the same step costs $2.50 ($23.15 versus $25.65).
The holiday surcharge has its own cliffs. For Priority Mail headed to Zones 5 through 9, the extra charge is $1 for boxes up to 3 pounds, $2.10 from 4 to 10 pounds, $4.30 from 11 to 25 pounds and $9.10 above that.
So put the box on a kitchen or bathroom scale before you head out. If you’re just over a line, pull out the heavy packing material, swap a bulky carton for a lighter one or split the shipment.
3. Run the flat-rate math — distance decides
Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes charge one price whatever the weight, up to 70 pounds, to any state. Right now, the USPS charges $25.80 at retail for a Medium Flat Rate Box and $36.10 for a Large. Those prices include the surcharge: $1 on the Medium, $2.10 on the Large.
Here’s where flat rate shines. Take that 5-pound box going to Zone 8 again. If the gift fits in a Medium Flat Rate Box, it costs $13.20 less than regular Priority Mail — and $1.65 less than Ground Advantage, at Priority speed.
Here’s where it’s a trap. Send the same 5-pound box to Zone 1, and regular Priority costs $15.10. The Medium Flat Rate Box costs $10.70 more. For short trips, flat rate is mostly a fee for not having to weigh anything.
One more thing: The USPS will send you Flat Rate boxes free. But it says they usually arrive with your regular mail in seven to 10 days, so order them now, not the week before Christmas.
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4. Buy the label online, not at the counter
The prices above are retail — what you pay at a post office counter. The USPS says everyone who buys postage through its Click-N-Ship website automatically gets its lower commercial pricing.
The holiday surcharge is usually smaller there too. For a 4-to-10-pound Priority Mail box headed to Zones 5 through 9, the commercial surcharge is $1.75 versus $2.10 at retail. For Ground Advantage, it’s $1.05 versus $1.40.
Print the label at home, then drop the box off or have the USPS pick it up free (restrictions apply). No printer? The USPS can give you a Label Broker ID to bring to a post office.
What I’d skip: having the USPS mail you a printed label. That costs $1.65 per label — which eats into the savings you went online for.
5. Don’t ship it at all if you don’t have to
The cheapest box is the one you never mail. If you’re buying a gift online, have the store ship it straight to the person instead of to you. Otherwise you could pay shipping twice — once to get it, once to send it on.
Many retailers waive shipping fees around the holidays, and there are several ways to land free shipping this time of year.
For faraway relatives you don’t see often, consider an e-gift card. No box, no surcharge, no line. If you go that route, these gift card tricks can help you buy them for less.
And if all you’re sending is a card? Good news. Stamps and First-Class Mail aren’t part of either surcharge.
6. Beat the send-by dates so Express isn’t your only option
Here are the recommended deadlines for delivery by Christmas in the lower 48:
- Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail: Thursday, Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Friday, Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 19
Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or a U.S. territory? Ground Advantage from the mainland can take 10 days or more, so use Priority or mail early.
Military mail runs earlier: For APO, FPO and DPO addresses, Priority and First-Class Mail should go out by Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Check the USPS’ full holiday shipping chart for other dates.
Miss the deadlines and you’re in Express territory, where the surcharge runs as high as $20.80. That 5-pound box to Zone 8 costs $107.80 by Express at retail. That’s nearly four times the $27.45 Ground Advantage price.
Bottom line
You can’t dodge the holiday surcharge between now and Jan. 16. But you can decide how much of it you pay.
Ship early and go Ground Advantage. Weigh the box. Use flat rate for long trips, not short ones. Buy postage online. And when you can, skip the box entirely.
Do all that, and the post office’s holiday markup turns into pocket change instead of a real hit to your gift budget.
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