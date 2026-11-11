Your Car Insurance Uses a Credit Score That Can Cost You More Than a Blemish on Your Driving Record

Two drivers can share the same car, the same ZIP code, and the same spotless driving record, and still get car insurance quotes that differ by hundreds of dollars. One of the biggest reasons is a number neither of them has ever seen.
It is called a credit-based insurance score. It is built from your credit history, but it is not the same as the FICO score your lender looks at. And in most of the country, it helps decide what you pay to insure your car.
About 95% of auto insurers use these scores where state law allows it, according to FICO estimates. Yet unlike your regular credit score, which you can pull up for free any time, the insurance version stays mostly out of view.
What the score actually measures
A credit-based insurance score draws on the same raw material as a standard credit score: payment history, how much of your available credit you are using, the length of your credit history and recent applications for new credit.
It leaves out income, job and the other personal details some people assume are baked in.
From that data, the insurer estimates how likely you are to file a claim, and how costly that claim is likely to be. A 2007 Federal Trade Commission study found the scores are reliable predictors of both. The agency also noted it could not fully explain why the link holds, only that it does.
That is why the number carries real weight. Insurers treat it as one input among many, alongside your record, your vehicle and where you live, but in many states it pulls harder on the final price than a blemish on your driving record does.
Why the gap between good and poor credit is so wide
The size of the effect surprises most people. A 2015 Consumer Reports investigation, which analyzed more than 2 billion quotes, found that in many states a driver with poor credit and a clean record paid more than a driver with excellent credit and a drunk-driving conviction.
The exact spread depends on the state and the insurer, and it can run well into four figures a year.
The score is also a moving target. Because it reflects your credit file, it shifts as that file changes. Paying down a balance, keeping cards open and paying on time can lift it over months. A new collection account or a maxed-out card can pull it down.
One wrinkle worth knowing: When an insurer checks your credit, that is a soft inquiry. It does not ding your credit the way applying for a loan can. And the number matters at every age, including in retirement, because insurers keep checking credit after you stop working.
Three states where it cannot touch your rate
Your address decides whether the score matters at all. Three states bar insurers from using credit to price a car policy: California, Hawaii and Massachusetts. Drivers there are rated on factors like their record, their vehicle and their mileage instead.
Michigan bans insurers from using your credit score to set auto rates, but the ban does not cover credit-based insurance scores, so credit can still affect what Michigan drivers pay.
Everywhere else, credit is in play, though the rules vary. A handful of additional states limit how far insurers can lean on it, and lawmakers in several more have floated bills to restrict the practice.
The map is not settled, so what applies in your state today may look different in a few years.
How to see where you stand and improve it
You cannot pull a credit-based insurance score as easily as a regular one, but you can get close. Start by checking your three credit reports for free at AnnualCreditReport.com, the only federally authorized site, and dispute any errors.
Errors on your credit report, such as a late payment you did not make or an account that is not yours, can drag down your insurance score just as they drag down a lending score.
From there, the fixes are the familiar ones: pay on time, chip away at balances and avoid opening several new accounts at once. None of it works overnight, but the insurance score rewards the same steady habits a lender does.
The same credit file also feeds the broader math behind your premium.
The other move costs nothing and works right away. Because every insurer weights credit differently, the same profile can draw very different prices across companies, which is the whole case for shopping your coverage rather than letting it renew on autopilot.
A comparison service like Insurify pulls quotes from top-rated carriers side by side in a few minutes, so you can see your actual price across companies rather than guessing.
Insurify says drivers who shop can save up to $1,100 a year. Insurify is rated 4.7 stars on Trustpilot, and checking costs nothing. Compare car insurance quotes and see where your number lands.
The number you can finally do something about
For years, this score worked in the background, shaping a bill most drivers accepted without question. It does not have to stay invisible.
Clean up your credit file, learn whether your state even allows the practice, and compare a few quotes the next time your policy comes up. The same number that quietly raised your rate can just as quietly bring it back down.
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