Claiming Social Security is one of the biggest money decisions most retirees ever make. And plenty of people make it at 62, sign the papers, cash a few checks — and then realize they might have jumped too soon.
Maybe a job offer came along. Maybe a spouse’s health improved, or an inheritance showed up. Maybe someone finally ran the numbers.
Here’s what most people don’t know: The government gives you one chance to take it back. It’s called withdrawing your application, and it works almost like the claim never happened.
But the rules are strict, the clock is short, and the price tag catches people off guard.
I’m a CPA, and I’ve spent more than 35 years writing about money. Here are the five rules you need to know before you try to turn back the clock.
1. You have 12 months, and the clock starts earlier than you think
The Social Security Administration lets you withdraw a retirement application only within a year. Its consumer page describes the window as up to 12 months after your benefit approval.
The federal regulation, though, is more precise. The request has to go in no later than 12 months after the first month you were entitled to benefits. That’s the version I’d plan around, because it can start ticking before the approval letter lands in your mailbox.
So count from the first month you were entitled to benefits — which can be earlier than your first check — not the day you got around to reading the paperwork. If you’re anywhere near month 10 or 11, don’t wait to “think it over.” Act now.
The paperwork itself is simple. It’s Form SSA-521, a request for withdrawal of application. You can sign in and submit it online at the SSA’s cancel-your-application page, mail it to your local Social Security office, or call 800-772-1213.
2. You repay every dollar — including money that never touched your account
This is the part that stops most people cold. To undo the claim, you have to give back everything paid on that application.
And “everything” is bigger than your own checks. According to the SSA, you’ll repay:
- The benefits you received
- The benefits your family received on your record, such as a spouse’s or child’s checks
- Anything the SSA held back for Medicare premiums, taxes or garnishments
There’s more. If Medicare Part A covered medical bills during that stretch, the SSA says those costs have to be repaid to Medicare, too. The form also asks whether you want to keep Medicare, so ask the SSA exactly how your answer changes what you’ll owe.
Here’s what that looks like in real life. Say you claimed at 62 and collected 10 checks of $1,400. That’s $14,000 you’ll need to come up with — a decent used car — before a spouse’s checks or withheld premiums are added in.
One more catch: If anyone else gets benefits based on your record, federal rules say they must agree to the withdrawal in writing. Your spouse gets a vote.
The silver lining is on the tax side. The IRS says repayments get subtracted from the benefits you report for the year you repay them, and they show up in box 4 of your SSA-1099.
If your claim and your repayment land in different tax years, it gets messy. Get tax help.
3. It’s a one-time deal — ever
The SSA says that you can cancel your application only once. Federal rules say the same thing: If you’ve withdrawn a retirement claim before, you can’t do it again.
So treat this like the last bullet in the chamber. Once it’s used, there’s no second withdrawal, no matter how much you regret the next claim.
Two smaller fine-print items matter, too.
Under Form SSA-521, an approved withdrawal wipes out the original decision as if it never existed, and you give up appeal rights tied to that application. And you can’t change your mind about withdrawing once 60 days have passed since the SSA mailed its approval notice.
The good news: You can reapply later, at an older age and for a bigger check.
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4. Missed the window? If you’ve reached full retirement age, there’s a second lever
Withdrawal is the true do-over, and you can use it at any age as long as you’re inside the 12 months. But if that year has passed, you’re not totally stuck.
After you hit full retirement age — somewhere between 66 and 67, depending on when you were born — the SSA lets you pause your retirement benefit. That’s called voluntary suspension.
You don’t repay anything. Your checks simply stop, and while they’re paused, your future payments grow by as much as 8% a year, plus inflation adjustments, according to the SSA. Those are delayed retirement credits, and they stop building at age 70.
You can restart whenever you want. If you forget, payments restart automatically at 70.
But suspension has strings, too:
- Anyone collecting on your record — a spouse, for example — loses their checks during the pause.
- If you’re on Medicare, you’ll have to pay those premiums yourself to keep coverage, because there’s no Social Security check to deduct them from.
To do it, call the SSA at 800-772-1213 and ask to suspend your retirement benefit.
5. Who the do-over really pays for: Run the numbers first
Giving back $14,000 hurts. So before you do it, make sure the bigger check you’d get later is worth it. Here’s how I’d think about it as a CPA.
The following is a hypothetical example, not your numbers. It ignores cost-of-living raises, taxes and investment returns.
Say your benefit at a full retirement age of 67 is $2,000 a month. The SSA’s reduction table shows that claiming at 62 cuts that by 30%, to $1,400 a month — for life.
Wait until 67, and you get the full $2,000. Wait until 70, and three years of 8% credits push it to $2,480.
Now the trade-off. The person who claims at 62 collects $84,000 in the five years before 67. The person who waits gets $600 more every month after that. Divide $84,000 by $600, and it takes 140 months — about 11 years and 8 months — to catch up.
That puts the break-even point at around age 78 and 8 months. Live past that, and waiting wins.
Live 20 years past 67, and that extra $600 a month adds up to $144,000 — $60,000 more than the early claimer’s $84,000 head start. Plenty of people live a lot longer than their plans assume.
So the do-over tends to pay off for people who:
- Are healthy and expect to live into their 80s or beyond.
- Can come up with the repayment without draining their emergency cash or borrowing.
- Went back to work and no longer need the check. (If that’s you, read up on how claiming early while still working can backfire.)
It probably doesn’t pay if you’re in poor health, need the money to cover bills, or would have to borrow at high interest to repay the SSA.
If you’re weighing this and the stakes are high, it’s worth an hour with a pro. Here’s a place to find a financial advisor who can run your actual numbers.
Bottom line
Claiming early isn’t always a mistake. But if you’ve done it and regret it, the do-over is real — for 12 months, one time, and only if you can pay back every dollar.
Miss that window, and your next move is waiting until full retirement age to pause your checks. For more on timing the claim in the first place, see “Ask Stacy: When Should I Claim Social Security?”
Either way, don’t let the calendar make the decision for you. Pull your benefit letter, count the months, and run your own numbers this week.
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