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AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, and 72.9 million of them will go by car (1). Plenty of those cars will come from a rental counter.
AAA says its rental partner, Hertz, expects Tuesday and Wednesday to be the busiest pickup days (1).
That counter is where a good deal goes bad.
The Federal Trade Commission warns that “Rental car companies usually offer insurance coverage options for a fee.” (2)
Utah’s insurance department says one of those options, the damage waiver, “can cost an extra $10-$20 a day.” (3) Add fuel plans, toll devices and airport surcharges, and the price you booked can grow fast.
I’m a CPA who’s been writing about money for more than 35 years. Many of these charges are optional, and some may duplicate coverage you already have. Here are 7 counter charges to question, and the exact words to use for each one.
1. The damage waiver you may not need
Expect to be offered a collision damage waiver, also called a loss damage waiver. The Insurance Information Institute notes it “is not technically an insurance product.” (4)
Here’s why you may not need it.
According to the institute, “In most cases, whatever auto insurance and deductibles you have on your own car would apply when you rent a car,” as long as you’re renting for personal use, not business (4).
Utah’s regulators agree: “If you have comprehensive and collision coverage on your own car, you will likely not need this additional protection.” (3)
There are catches. If you’re traveling on business, Utah says “a personal auto policy will generally not apply.” (3) Credit card coverage is “usually secondary,” per the institute (4). And Wisconsin’s consumer agency warns, “By declining the waiver, you accept responsibility for damages to your rented car.” (5)
So call your insurer before you go. If you’re covered, here are the exact words: “No thanks. My own policy covers rentals.”
While you’ve got your policy out, look at what you’re paying for it, too.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
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2. The prepaid tank of gas
The pitch sounds helpful: Pay for a full tank now and skip the gas station on the way back.
The FTC’s take: “It might be convenient, but it could be a lot more expensive than filling up yourself.” (2)
And if you skip the prepay and bring the car back low, the company refuels it at a rate the FTC says “is usually more expensive than what you’d pay at a local gas station.” (2)
The exact words: “No fuel plan. I’ll bring it back full.” Then find a station a few miles from the return lot.
3. Toll-device fees, even on days you don’t use a toll road
The FTC notes, “Most companies offer ways to pay tolls automatically, but that convenience comes at a cost.” (2)
Depending on the company, you might pay a daily fee, a one-time fee for the whole rental, or a fee on top of each toll you pass through. The FTC warns some daily fees apply “even for the days you don’t drive on toll roads.” (2)
The exact words: “What’s the fee for the toll device, and do you charge it on days I don’t use a toll road?” If you’re not driving on toll roads, ask how to opt out of the toll program.
4. Damage you didn’t cause
The dent in the bumper may have been there for months. Prove it.
In a 2018 advisory, Massachusetts consumer officials said, “When you first get the vehicle, you should take pictures of it, both inside and out.” They added, “When you return your car, you should once again take photos of the interior and exterior.” (6)
The exact words, before you drive away: “Please note this scratch on my paperwork.” Get the employee’s initials next to it.
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5. Airport surcharges
Picking up at the airport is easy. It’s also pricey. The FTC says flatly, “Renting a car at the airport can be expensive.” It adds, “Surcharges can apply even when a rental company shuttles you to their off-site lot.” (2)
Compare the total price, taxes and fees included, against a neighborhood location. If a neighborhood branch is nearby, add the cost of getting there and compare.
The exact words: “What’s my total with every tax and fee?”
If you’re flying in for the holiday, the rental isn’t the only part of the trip that can cost you. Flights get delayed and plans change. If you want coverage for the trip itself, compare travel insurance plans, such as those from Faye, before you buy.
6. A fee to add your spouse
Sharing the driving on a long trip makes sense. It can also cost you. The FTC notes, “Some companies charge to add another driver to your contract.” (2)
Policies vary by company and location, so don’t assume the fee is waived. Ask before you sign.
The exact words: “Is there a fee to add my spouse as a driver?”
7. Extras you already have
You may be offered roadside help, a GPS unit or an upgrade. The FTC says roadside service is sometimes included in the base price and advises, “Ask if you’ll have to pay extra.” (2)
If you belong to AAA, you may already be covered.
One AAA club explains, “As a AAA Member, you can request roadside service for any vehicle that you’re in, whether you’re the driver or the passenger.” (7) If you have a smartphone, its map app may do the job of a rented GPS.
The exact words: “Just the car I reserved, please.”
And before you book your next rental, check whether a membership can knock down the base rate itself.
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- Up to 30% off rental cars (Avis, Budget)
- Up to $200 off round-trip British Airways flights
- Up to 20% off at participating hotels
- Dining discounts at popular chains
You’ll also find savings on eyeglasses, prescriptions, and meal delivery — plus the AARP Fraud Watch Network, job listings, retirement planning tools, games, and more.
Right now, AARP is offering its lowest price in 2 years: $9 a year with a 5-year membership (a one-time payment of $45) through Dec. 9. A single use of one travel or dining benefit can cover the cost. Check it out here.
My take
Rental companies aren’t the villains here. They’re selling products, and some travelers need them. If you have no car insurance of your own, for example, I think the waiver can make sense.
But many of us may already be paying for some of this coverage. The trick is to decide at home, with your policy in front of you, not at a busy counter with a line behind you.
Five minutes of homework before Thanksgiving can keep the savings from your booking where they belong: in your wallet.
Sources: 1. AAA; 2. Federal Trade Commission; 3. Utah Insurance Department; 4. Insurance Information Institute; 5. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; 6. Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation; 7. AAA Mountain West Group
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