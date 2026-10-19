Riots Erupt in France. Should You Cancel Your Trip?

Riots erupted in France in recent days, causing chaos in major tourist destinations like Paris and Marseilles.
Thousands of people were arrested as authorities intervened and President Emmanuel Macron called for calm. The weekend of looting and violence between some protesters and police followed weeks of student demonstrations, rocking France six months ahead of its next presidential election and highlighting pressures from a weak economy and surging debt.
Travelers in France – and those with plans to visit – may be wondering what the unrest means for their trips. Here’s what to know.
What Is It Like in France Right Now?
Emmy Rener, an American entrepreneur and food content creator who lives in Paris, said: “The vibe of the city is sad and somber.”
After leaving a French class on the afternoon of Oct. 17, she saw a few hundred people – most of whom looked young – gathered and enjoying live music. “There were bands and stuff, and it didn’t seem violent whatsoever,” she said.
However, riding her bike around the city later, she noticed walls and sculptures marked by graffiti.
Rener then saw smoke rising from behind the Louvre Pyramid. “And that was pretty sobering, just realizing that it had turned from this sort of joyous moment to now I could see that there was literally fire on the other side of town.”
Rener said most shops in her neighborhood appear to be open. “A viral video of one street doesn’t really tell the entire story of the city right now,” she noted.
However, some businesses have shuttered or boarded up elsewhere in the city. Authorities also issued a curfew for parts of central Paris from 11 p.m. on Oct. 19 through 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, France 24 reported.
The Oct. 17 day of mobilization brought together various groups, including high school and university students, trade unions, activists and figures from the “Yellow Vest” movement, according to Atout France, the national tourism agency. “The mobilization therefore brought together several expressions of discontent, without constituting a unified movement with a single set of demands,” the agency said in an Oct. 19 news release.
Atout France said 550,000 people participated in the demonstrations nationwide, citing numbers from the Ministry of the Interior, and emphasized that the violence that took place “should not be attributed to all demonstrators and is not indicative of the overall situation in the country.”
Is It Safe to Visit France?
While clashes continued on Oct. 18, Atout France said they impacted only some neighborhoods in Paris, Marseilles and Lyon, with authorities now turning their attention to cleanup and restoration. “With a few exceptions, public transportation is operating normally, museums and monuments are open and operating normally,” the release said.
The Louvre, for example, is currently closed, according to an Oct. 19 post on X.
The U.S. State Department’s travel advisory for France, issued in May 2025, remains at Level 2, recommending visitors exercise increased caution because of unrest and terrorism. Travelers should stay away from “demonstrations and areas with significant police activity,” take shelter in a safe location if they can’t leave an area where a demonstration is happening and monitor local media for developments, among other best practices, according to its website.
“Our missions overseas closely track security developments that could affect U.S. citizens and provide Americans with the information they need to stay safe,” the State Department told USA TODAY in an email, adding that is “ready to provide consular assistance to Americans should it become necessary.”
Rener said booking a hotel with a concierge as opposed to a vacation rental “could be incredibly helpful,” as they can offer advice and keep guests updated on the situation. If travelers are planning to explore Paris on foot, she recommended taking a tour with a local guide who knows the city and can pivot as needed.
While roaming around on their own, visitors should be mindful of their surroundings. “I think so many people come to Paris and they kind of love wandering about,” Rener said. “I would be a little bit more aware of where you’re wandering.”
She encouraged travelers to support local businesses, many of which have been impacted by the unrest. U.S. citizens and nationals can also sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows them to get updates on conditions in their destination and helps the embassy or consulate reach them in case of emergency.
Will Travel Insurance Cover France Protests?
Travel insurance may cover disruptions due to civil unrest, but it depends on the policy and circumstances, according to Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip.
“For example, certain plans may provide benefits if a covered event causes a flight cancellation, significant travel delay or prevents a traveler from reaching their destination,” she said in an email.
For those already in France, Morrow recommended keeping records of travel delays, cancellations and expenses related to the unrest. It’s best to contact the insurance provider as soon as a disruption takes place.
Travelers with an upcoming departure, meanwhile, shouldn’t assume their travel insurance will cover them if they decide not to go, since standard “trip cancellation benefits require a specifically covered reason.” Cancel For Any Reason coverage can offer more flexibility, reimbursing a portion of prepaid, non-refundable expenses that might not otherwise be covered.
If something goes wrong during a trip, Morrow said travelers should “save everything,” from airline alerts to receipts, which they may need when filing a claim. She also encouraged them to consider travel insurance early in the trip planning stages.
“Once an event becomes known or foreseeable, purchasing a policy generally won’t provide coverage retroactively for that known event,” Morrow said.
Should You Cancel an Upcoming Trip?
Five unions are calling for additional demonstrations on Nov. 5, though those are part of a separate labor movement, according to Atout France. Rener said she wouldn’t recommend canceling an upcoming trip.
“But I think it’s important when you do come to be informed and really understand the environment that you’re entering into politically,” she continued.
This story was updated to add new information.
Contributing: Reuters
Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at [email protected].
Reporting by Nathan Diller, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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