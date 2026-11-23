The bag of rock salt in your garage promises to melt ice. What it doesn’t tell you, at least not in big letters, is the temperature where it gives up.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, that’s about 15 degrees. Below that, most salts stop working.
So your steps stay slick, you shake out more, and the extra does nothing except chew on your concrete and wash into the nearest stream.
The fix isn’t expensive. It’s knowing which bag to buy, how much to use, and when to stop melting and start gripping. Here are five smarter ways to handle ice this winter.
1. Know when rock salt quits — and what works colder
Ask three public sources and you’ll get three numbers. Minnesota’s agency says rock salt stops melting ice at 15 degrees Fahrenheit. A chart from University of Maryland Extension puts rock salt’s floor at 18 degrees. Kansas State’s extension service says it works at 12 degrees or higher.
Call it the mid-teens, and don’t count on it once the thermometer drops below that.
If your winters bring single digits, you need a different chemical. The Maryland chart lists magnesium chloride as working down to 13 degrees below zero and calcium chloride down to 22 below. Both melt faster than rock salt, too.
Potassium chloride goes the other way. The same chart says it quits at 25 degrees and works slowly. That’s a lousy deal on a January morning.
My rule: Read the active ingredient on the back of the bag, not the promises on the front. The chemical’s name tells you more than any marketing claim.
2. Pick a deicer that won’t eat your driveway
Cheap salt can get expensive. Maryland’s extension service says some deicers corrode metal, including your car and aluminum siding. Overdo them, and they speed up the freeze-thaw cycles that wreck concrete, which can take years off your driveway’s life.
Utah State University Extension says rock salt pits and roughs up the surface of walks and drives.
On Maryland’s chart, rock salt and calcium chloride both get a “yes” for damaging concrete and metal. Magnesium chloride gets a “no.”
Don’t take that as gospel. Utah State lumps magnesium chloride in with calcium chloride as hard on concrete.
Translation: No chemical is free. Whatever you buy, use less of it (more on that in No. 4). And since your car takes a beating every winter, too, your car has its own cold-weather checklist.
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3. Keep it off new concrete, brick and stone
Poured a new patio or driveway this year? Go easy. Maryland’s extension says sodium chloride (rock salt) and calcium chloride are especially hard on freshly poured concrete. It also says not to use these chemicals on brick or stone at all.
How new is new? A 2007 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension guide says fresh concrete should air-dry at least 30 days before its first freeze.
If your concrete didn’t get that time, or your steps are brick or stone, skip the chemicals and go straight to traction (No. 5).
One more trick from Maryland for small spots like steps: When an ice storm is in the forecast, lay down heavy plastic or another waterproof cover ahead of time.
4. Use less, earlier — and spare your shrubs
A lot of us salt the sidewalk the way we salt french fries: heavily and after the fact. Both habits work against you.
Maryland’s extension says ice melt does its best work in a thin, even layer put down before the ice forms. It even suggests going lighter than the label says.
Nebraska’s guide makes the same point another way. Deicers are there to make removal easier, not to melt the whole mess.
So clear what you can first. The Minnesota agency says every bit you shovel off is salt you don’t need. About 12 ounces — roughly a coffee mug’s worth — is enough for a 20-foot driveway, or about 10 squares of sidewalk.
If you’re over 55, read up on the link between snow shoveling and heart attacks before you grab the shovel.
Once the pavement’s dry, sweep up whatever salt is left. Minnesota’s agency says it’s done its job by then, and leaving it just washes into local waters.
Using less also protects your landscaping. Maryland says heavy doses of many deicers can hurt the plants and shrubs along your walk.
If yours look burned come spring, the fix is free. Soak the area with an inch of water, three or four times. Where a lot of rock salt went down, the same source says working gypsum into the soil can bring sodium levels down.
5. When it’s too cold to melt, go for grip
Once you’re below rock salt’s floor, stop pouring it on. Minnesota’s agency says to switch to sand for traction — just don’t expect sand to melt anything.
Maryland’s extension adds ashes and kitty litter to the list. For thick ice, it suggests mixing your deicer with wet sand or ashes, so you get some melting and better footing at once.
A fall on the front steps can cost far more than a bag of sand.
Don’t forget the dog. Cornell’s veterinary college says salt and other deicers can irritate paws and, if swallowed, the mouth and stomach.
The American Veterinary Medical Association says to clean off your pet’s paws, legs and belly after winter walks, and suggests booties if they fit.
And be skeptical of “pet friendly” on the label. Minnesota’s agency warns that no testing has shown deicers are safe in all conditions.
Bottom line
Rock salt isn’t a bad product. It’s a mild-winter product sold as if it works all season. Read the ingredients, use far less than you think, keep chemicals off new concrete and masonry, and keep a bucket of sand by the door for the truly cold days.
You’ll save money, your driveway and maybe a hip.
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