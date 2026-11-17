The IRS raised the 2027 401(k) limit to $25,500, an increase of $1,000 from 2026. Workers 50 and older can add an $8,500 catch-up on top of that, for $34,000 in all.
A narrower group gets more. Workers who are 60, 61, 62 or 63 at the end of 2027 can make a catch-up of $11,750 instead, which lifts their total to $37,250 for the year.
Few people come close to any of these ceilings.
In 2025, only 14% of participants in Vanguard-administered plans saved the maximum, and just 17% of eligible workers 50 and older made catch-up contributions. For those who can, the details below explain how much of the new room is worth using and how the money gets taxed.
1. The bigger catch-up lasts four years
The extra room for ages 60 through 63 came from the SECURE 2.0 law, and it has an end date built in. Your age on Dec. 31 is what counts, so a worker who turns 64 in 2027 drops back to the standard $8,500 catch-up for the entire year.
That makes the window easy to waste. Someone who plans to retire at 62 gets only two or three years of the higher limit, and someone who waits until 63 to get serious about saving gets one. Mapping your remaining working years against those ages can show whether the bigger catch-up is worth stretching the budget for now.
2. A raise in 2026 can change how your 2027 catch-up is taxed
Since Jan. 1, 2026, workers whose prior-year Social Security wages topped a set amount have had to make catch-up contributions as Roth money, which means no upfront tax deduction. That rule already caught many higher earners over 50 in 2026.
For 2027, the threshold rises from $150,000 to $155,000, and the test looks back at your 2026 wages from the employer that sponsors the plan. A bonus or raise that lands in December can push you over the line for all of 2027. Your final 2026 pay stub, or Box 3 of your W-2, shows which side you are on.
Roth catch-ups are not a penalty. You pay tax on the money now, and qualified withdrawals later can be tax-free. Whether that trade helps depends on what tax bracket you expect to be in once you stop working.
3. A plan without a Roth option can shut you out
Under final Treasury rules, if a plan allows catch-ups but has no Roth feature, workers above the wage threshold cannot make catch-up contributions at all. Employers in that position must either add a Roth option or exclude those workers from catch-ups.
If your pay is anywhere near the threshold, ask your benefits office whether the plan has a Roth feature. The answer is better settled before open enrollment closes than after your first January paycheck.
4. The IRA limit did not move, but the Roth income ceiling did
IRA contributions stay at $7,500 for 2027, and the catch-up for savers 50 and older stays at $1,100, for a maximum of $8,600.
The income limits for contributing directly to a Roth IRA did rise. The phase-out range for single filers moves to $158,000 to $173,000, and for married couples filing jointly it becomes $250,000 to $260,000.
A couple who earned slightly too much to contribute in 2026 may qualify in 2027 without any change in pay.
5. Hitting the cap early can cost you part of the match
Some employers calculate their matching contribution paycheck by paycheck. If you contribute heavily and reach the annual limit by September, the match may stop for the rest of the year because you are no longer contributing.
Plans with a year-end true-up make up the difference, and plans without one do not. Your summary plan description or benefits office can tell you which kind you have. If the answer is no true-up, spreading contributions evenly across all 26 or 24 paychecks may be the safer route to the full match.
6. Maxing out is not automatically the best use of the next dollar
A larger 401(k) contribution competes with other goals: paying off a credit card that charges 20% or more, building cash for the years before Social Security starts, or funding a health savings account if you have an eligible plan.
The right order depends on your tax bracket now and later, when you plan to claim Social Security, and how much you already hold in pretax accounts that will face required withdrawals.
Those trade-offs are where outside help can pay for itself.
If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can connect you with a financial advisor who can run the numbers on catch-ups, Roth versus traditional contributions and withdrawal timing for your situation.
The new limits reward a plan more than a paycheck
The extra $1,000 for everyone is modest. The real value in the 2027 limits sits with workers in their early 60s, who can shelter more than $37,000 in a single year, and with anyone who checks their 2026 wages before the Roth rule decides for them.
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