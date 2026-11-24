Some veterans who responded to a Facebook post about a “Veterans & Retired Seniors Grant Program” handed over their direct deposit details.
Their VA benefits were then redirected to scammers, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, and several lost thousands of dollars in promised payments. The VA says it is working to repay them.
The Federal Trade Commission recently flagged three new tactics aimed at veterans’ benefits. They join a longer list of schemes chasing the same prizes: an upfront fee, a Social Security number or the bank account where a monthly payment lands.
These are the ones to know, whether you receive benefits yourself or help a parent or spouse who does.
1. Phone numbers that look like the VA’s
Scammers set up numbers that closely resemble real VA hotlines, according to the FTC. Mistype the real one, and whoever answers may push you to pay for help the VA provides for free.
Before calling, check the number against the VA’s list of phone numbers and confirm you dialed it correctly. The main VA benefits line is 800-827-1000.
2. Social media grant programs that want your bank details
Ads and posts on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok promote veterans grant programs that do not exist. People who respond are pressured to share direct deposit information, the FTC says, and payments are redirected to the scammer’s account.
Make any change to where your benefits are deposited yourself, through VA.gov or a VA office, and ignore anyone online who offers to handle it.
Americans reported losing $3.5 billion to impostor scams in 2025, and social media gave many scammers an opening.
3. AI-faked voices and videos
The VA warns that scammers use AI to make fake voices, videos and pictures seem real, and may pose as the VA, a bank, a doctor or a family member.
Its advice fits on a sticky note: “Stop. Check. Then act.” Hang up and call back using a number you look up yourself.
4. Postcards for a Veterans Savings Program
Mailers have promised “extra VA benefits,” including CHAMPVA (VA health coverage for some veterans’ family members), Tricare or dental coverage, “regardless of a VA disability rating.” The program does not exist, according to the VA.
The postcards urge recipients to call within five days, and the person on the line uses flattery about military service to ask for a Social Security number and bank details. “Never give this information over the phone or on the internet,” the VA says.
5. Fees to file a claim or guarantee a rating
Some callers promise a 100% disability rating or a faster decision in exchange for an upfront fee. Accredited veterans service organizations, agents and attorneys do not charge to file a VA benefits claim, the FTC notes.
Anyone offering help can be checked with the VA’s accredited representative search.
6. Lump-sum buyouts of future payments
Benefit buyout offers trade a lump sum for some or all of a veteran’s future disability or pension payments. Citing the Better Business Bureau, the Military Officers Association of America says veterans could receive “40% or less of their earned benefit at best.”
The deal may be bundled with other purchases, such as life insurance, and the lump sum may be taxed. A deadline attached to the offer is a red flag.
7. Letters claiming you were overpaid
Fake overpayment notices use VA letterheads and logos, sometimes with spoofed phone numbers, and demand quick repayment, often through hard-to-trace methods. Before paying anything, log in to your VA.gov account to see whether you actually owe money, or call the VA’s Debt Management Center at 800-827-0648.
“VA will never ask for your login credentials or passwords,” an Air Force benefits site warns.
Where to report a VA scam
Report suspected VA fraud to the VSAFE hotline at 833-38V-SAFE (833-388-7233) or VSAFE.gov, and to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If a payment goes missing or your direct deposit looks wrong, call the VA at 800-827-1000.
Reported scam losses among Americans 60 and older topped $3 billion in 2025. If a Social Security number or bank login has already reached the wrong person, the next step is to watch for early warning signs of identity theft.
Add a Comment