Scare Up a Halloween Food Deal. See Where to Find Freebies, Discounts

Halloween isn’t just for trick or treating. You can get a deal on a meal.
The spooky holiday has become a favorite for kids and parents alike, with 74% of Americans planning to celebrate Halloween this year, up from 73% in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation.
With affordability top of mind, many planned to begin shopping early with Americans expected to spend an estimated $13.5 billion on the holiday, up slightly from $13.1 billion a year ago, the NRF’s 2026 survey of 7,889 consumers found.
Individually, we may spend a bit less, suggests LendingTree’s 2026 Halloween spending survey, which surveyed 2,000 consumers and found they planned to spend $162 on Halloween this year, down from $192 in 2025.
Looking to save on some Halloween treats? Many food spots have deals leading up to, and including, Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31. Many have special entrées and desserts, too, if you are looking to treat yourself.
Burger King’s BOGO Whopper Jr. Halloween Deal
On Halloween, which is Saturday, Oct. 31, members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can buy one Whopper Jr. and get one free. Find the deal in the BK App or on the Burger King website.
The fast-food chain also has a special limited time Halloween-themed drink called the Vampire’s Bite Strawberry & Sprite, a blend of Sprite and sweet strawberry flavored syrup, which you drink through a Sour Punch Sip-n-Chew Straw. Burger King also began offering a Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal as of Oct. 20.
Krispy Kreme Halloween Doughnut Freebie
Want a free doughnut for a Halloween treat? Go to a Krispy Kreme shop wearing your costume on Friday, Oct. 30, or Saturday, Oct. 31, and you will get a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut (no purchase necessary).
Not available as freebies, but worth a look when you visit a Krispy Kreme shop: four Halloween-themed doughnuts featuring Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, the Tasmanian Devil (a.k.a. Taz) and Lola Bunny. Krispy Kreme’s Looney Tunes doughnuts are available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme Locations; you can buy them individually, with other doughnuts and as a set in the Looney Tunes Halloween Specialty Dozen. They can also be purchased at select grocery stores and other retailers.
TGI Fridays Special Halloween Treats
Through the month of October, TGI Fridays has a pair of Halloween specials – the Creepy-Crawly Brownie Obsession dessert, a warm brownie sundae, and a Dracula’s Kiss cocktail, a Dragon Fruit Margarita served in a festive “blood bag,” both priced at $10. The items are available at participating locations nationwide for dine-in only.
Applebee’s Hallowings Buckets Deal
The restaurant chain has a limited time holiday special with Hallowings Buckets, filled with 20 boneless wings for just $12.99. The offer, which is good starting Sunday, Oct. 25, through Oct. 31, is available for to-go and delivery orders through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (no promo code needed).
There’s also Late Night Half Price Apps at participating locations (check your local restaurant) and a gift card special – from Friday, Oct. 30, to Sunday, Nov. 1, get two $10 Bonus Cards when you buy a $50 gift card.
Also available: a limited-time Spooky Sips menu with $6 cocktails, mocktails, and dirty sodas and the limited time available Sizzlin’ Skillets, which start at $12.99.
Bojangles’ Bite Night Event and Bite Boxes
The restaurant chain has a special pre-Halloween event, Bite Night, on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 10 p.m., where you can show up in-store in costume and can get a free six-piece order of Bo Bites chicken tender pieces. The offer is good at participating Bojangles in Florida, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Memphis, Dallas and Oklahoma City.
At all participating Bojangles locations, you can order a special Bite Box, available while supplies last, which can include six, nine or 12 Bo Bites, a buttermilk biscuit, drink and – at participating locations, three of the new caramel sauce Donut Bites with salted caramel dipping sauce. Prices start at $9.29 for a six-piece meal.
Pizza Hut’s Haunt Box and a BOGO Deal
You can order the My Haunt Box, the pizza chain’s customizable Halloween meal, which comes in three collectible Halloween-themed packages, through Nov. 2. The customizable meal – choices include a Personal Pan Pizza, Wings and Fries – starts at $6.99. For an upcharge you can add more ingredients to your Personal Pan Pizza and get a 20-ounce bottle of the new Mountain Dew x Trolli Mango Pineapple Punch, available exclusively at Pizza Hut for a limited time.
Pizza Hut also has a delayed Halloween treat, but there’s no trick. If you order the $10.99 Large 3-Topping pizza from Oct. 26–31 and you will get a deal to buy one, get one Medium pizza free, redeemable Nov. 1–8. Members of the Hut Rewards loyalty program will get the offer automatically; non-members can sign up to claim it.
Chipotle’s ‘Boorito’ Halloween Deal
The fast-casual restaurant is again holding its annual “Boorito” Halloween celebration. The deal? Members of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty program get a special dinner deal if they show up in costume: an entrée for a $6 – entrées such as burritos and burrito bowls typically cost under $10 to $12. Get the deal at participating restaurants after 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 31.
More Halloween Deals
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Get free delivery on orders through the Bad Daddy’s website or app on Oct. 31.
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Children in costume on Oct. 31 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The beer-centric chain has a Spooky Pizookie dessert available. Monday through Friday, you can get a $13 Pizookie Meal Deal (a choice of eight brewhouse entrées with a Personal Pizookie). For $5 you can upgrade to the Spooky Pizookie.
- The Brass Tap: Wear a costume to one of the 50-plus craft beer taverns on Oct. 31 and get 50% off your first drink. (Limit one per customer; not valid with any other offer, discount, promotion of purchase of gift cards.)
- DashMart: From Thursday, Oct. 29, to Nov. 4, you can buy one Blue Bunny Frozen Dairy Dessert and get one free. (Order from DashMart using the DoorDash website or app.)
- Dave & Buster’s: The restaurant and entertainment chain has two special Halloween events on Oct. 31 – the Boo Bash (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, tickets starting at $21 per person) with a Pancake Banquet, Monster Mash playlist, costume contest, pumpkin decorating and scavenger hunt. You can also get the banquet, plus three hours of Unlimited Video Game Play and a $10 Power Card for $25.99 per person. Then from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there’s a Moonlight Mixer where guests 18 and older can partake of a Fright Bite Banquet, plus get three hours of Unlimited Video Game Play (also a Monster Mash playlist and costume contest; tickets start at $24.99 per person, with the option to add up to two drink tickets for $11 each). Also during the month of October, Dave & Buster’s is offering a special Halloween menu and special games including the Human Crane, a life-sized claw machine.
- Dippin’ Dots: The dessert brand’s Halloween-themed flavors – Cookie Monster and Spookies ‘N Cream – are available at select Dippin’ Dots locations nationwide and online.
- Dog Haus: Members of the Haus Rewards loyalty program will receive 31 bonus points with any purchase on Halloween. (Must be a rewards member as of October 30 at 11:59 p.m. to qualify.)
- Edible Arrangements: Get 30% off select treats with code TREAT30, exclusively in the Edible app. Special Halloween favorites include the Scary Berry Platter ($74.99) and Spooky Season Fruit Arrangement ($54.99, with bat or ghost) and Boo Berry Box ($54.99).
- Eddie Merlot’s: Get $20 off online orders of $60 or more over Halloween weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1; use promo code SPOOKY).
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Get six bagels for $7 through Nov. 3.
- Espolòn Tequila: The tequila brand wants to help cover your ride-sharing trip over the next two weekends including Halloween weekend. Take a photo of your receipt from a ride Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time, and upload it to the Espolòn Fare Share website to get 50% of an eligible ride fare back, up to $25, paid via Venmo or PayPal (must be 21 or older).
- Fazoli’s: The pizza chain has a treat a day ahead of Halloween on Oct. 30, which is National Breadstick Day. Wear your costume and get six free breadsticks (no purchase necessary; offer good in-store and via drive-thru at participating Fazoli’s locations).
- Harry Potter Shops: Visit the stores in New York and Chicago from Oct. 29-31 in costume and get a free pumpkin cookie.
- Hash Kitchen: Halloween specials, available Oct. 29-31, include Graveyard Cannoli Donuts, Monster Mash Mimosas, the Dracula’s Bloody Mary. All 11 locations will have a DJ spinning spooky music on Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Hot Head Burritos: Kids aged 12 and under who come in dressed in costume on Oct. 31 get a free kids meal and a paper mask, when accompanied with the purchase of an entrée.
- Huddle House: During Halloween weekend (Oct. 30 to Nov. 1), celebrate “Huddleween” with a free Kids Meal when you buy any adult entrée of $8 or more (dine-in only at participating locations; limit one offer per guest). Kids’ Meal choices include a Smashed Burger, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, Two-Egg Breakfast, Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes, or a Golden Waffle.
- Last Crumb: The Brooklyn-based luxury cookie brand has free 2-Day Shipping on first orders and special Halloween box options include seasonal flavors such as Basic Witch (Pumpkin Pecan Spice) and Hands Off My Cup (Reese’s). You can also get VIP access to exclusive upcoming cookie drops.
- Main Event: The family entertainment centers’ “BOO-TOBER” promotions include a free $10 Game Card for customers who show up in costume during the month of October. A special dine-in Boo Bash Menu includes Boo Crew Halloweenies (mummy-wrapped pretzel dogs), Trick-or-Treat Tenders in a collectible bucket, and themed drinks including the Witches Cauldron Shirley Temple or the 21+ Vampire’s Kiss Margarita. A Monster Mash Family Bash ($25.99/person) to be held on Friday, Oct. 30 (6–9 p.m.), will include a live DJ, a trick-or-treat trail, themed bowling, and a costume contest (the grand prize winner gets free Laser Tag for a year).
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. There’s also a limited-time Tequila Transfusion ($18) cocktail, which comes in “blood bag.”
- McAlister’s Deli: From Friday, Oct. 30, to Wednesday, Nov. 3, members of McAlister’s Rewards can get a regular sandwich for $5. Halloween-themed menu items include beverages Twisted Witch’s Brew and Franken-Tea, and treats such as Peanut Butter Pie made with Reese’s, and a Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with White Chocolate Chips. McAlister’s Halloween Catering Bundle includes a gallon of Witch’s Brew and a Mini Cookie Tray filled with 52 assorted bite-sized cookies and finished with festive Halloween candies. You can take $45 off your catering order of $300 or more with code OCT2026 (limit one code per transaction).
- Metro Diner: The restaurant chain has a seasonal menu including Pumpkin Bread Pudding ($6.29), Pumpkin Pancakes ($10.99) and a Pumpkin Belgian Waffle ($10.99).
- MOD Pizza: Children aged 12 and under in costume can get a free Kids Meal with the purchase of a regular-size pizza or salad on Oct. 31. The offer is for in-restaurant order at participating locations.
- Noodles & Company: From Tuesday, Oct. 29, to Sunday, Nov. 1, members of the Noodles Rewards loyalty program who buy any regular entrée will get 50% off any regular ramen.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes: Get 100 Bundtastic Rewards bonus points with any delivery Oct. 30-Oct. 31 (log into your rewards account before purchase).
- Original ChopShop: On Halloween (Oct. 31), hunt for ChopShop pumpkins valued at $15, $25, $50, and $100 to spend at ChopShops, hidden at the 27 locations in Arizona, Georgia and Texas.
- Papa Johns: The pizza chain has its Jack-o’-lantern Pizza available through Nov. 1 for $11.99 at participating Papa Johns restaurants. To order, visit PapaJohns.com or the Papa Johns app.
- Puttery: The indoor mini golf entertainment chain has a Putt & Plate Combo, which includes any entrée under $25 plus unlimited gameplay starting at just $29.99 per person.
- Red Robin: Children under the age of 11, who dress up in a Halloween costume from Oct. 30-Nov. 1, get a free kids sundae with the purchase of a kids’ meal (the offer is good for dine-in at participating locations). The burger chain also has a Halloween catering deal – get $25 off orders of $125 or more through Nov. 1 (offer good at participating locations, use promo code SCARY).
- Rusty Taco: Get a free Kids Meal with any $20 purchase from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Over Halloween weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) get $20 off online orders of $60 or more (use promo code SPOOKY).
- Surcheros: Kids in costume eat free at select participating locations on Halloween (Oct. 31).
- Taziki’s: Get one free Kid’ziki’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée Oct. 26 to Oct. 31.
- Tijuana Flats: On Halloween (Oct. 31), you can get a free El Jefe – the Tex-Mex chain’s new bigger take on the Crunchwrap – with the purchase of a medium drink using code FREEJEFE (valid in person or online). Also get free delivery on orders of $35 or more over Halloween weekend long (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) on the Tijuana Flats app or website.
- Teriyaki Madness: Get free delivery with your online order – on the Teriyaki Madness website or in the app – on Saturday, Oct. 31.
- Via 313: Halloween treats include Pumpkin Sticks and the Grave Digger Mocktail, available through Nov. 2.
- Whataburger: On Saturday, Oct. 31, members of the Whataburger Rewards loyalty program can get a Buy One, Get One Free deal on a 9-piece order of crispy, boneless WhataWings (available in four sauces – Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, Honey BBQ and Honey Butter). Rewards Members can get the HalloWings deal by ordering online or scanning the Whataburger App in-restaurant.
Contributing: Julia Gomez. Mike Snider is a national trending news reporter for USA TODAY. You can follow him on Threads, Bluesky, X and email him at mikegsnider & @mikegsnider.bsky.social & @mikesnider & [email protected].
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