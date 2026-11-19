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Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican with only a few months left in the Senate, is trying to fix Social Security before he goes.
With Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., he has proposed borrowing $1.5 trillion and investing it in stocks and other assets. He calls it the “Save Our Seniors Fund.” (1)
On CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Nov. 15, Cassidy said Senate leaders had promised a hearing and committee vote on a Social Security bill, his or someone else’s. Then he added, “And the president actually has given me a personal commitment that he would support it.” (2)
That matters because the clock is real. Social Security’s trustees project the retirement trust fund will run dry in the fourth quarter of 2032, leaving enough to pay 78% of scheduled benefits. (3)
On the average retirement check of $2,170 a month that Social Security estimates for January 2027, a 22% cut would be about $477 a month. (4)
Researchers at Boston College ran the numbers on Cassidy’s plan and weren’t impressed. (5)
Here’s what his plan really does, the odds it works, and five moves you can make now that don’t depend on Congress.
1. What Cassidy is actually proposing
The borrowed money would go into an investment fund “separate from Social Security trust fund,” as Cassidy told CBS, and be left alone for decades. (2)
His goal: “allow it to grow over six decades, at which point it will pay for up to 70 percent of what we need to cover the debt for Social Security.” (2)
There’s a catch the soundbite skips. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College says the plan also borrows another $25.1 trillion to cover benefit gaps in the meantime, for “a total of $26.6 trillion in new borrowing.” (5)
Even with the fund, the Associated Press reports, raising payroll taxes or cutting benefits would still be required, though less than without it. (1)
And note what Trump committed to. Cassidy said the bill that ultimately passes “could be mine. Could be someone else’s.” So the promise, as he described it, was support for a Social Security bill, not necessarily this one. (2)
Newsweek’s Nov. 17 report on the interview called it a “Trump-Backed $1.5T Plan.” (6)
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2. The odds aren’t in your favor
The Boston College researchers simulated how the investment fund would do. Even assuming stocks match their high historical return, 6.5% a year after inflation, “in 64 out of 100 outcomes, the investment fund will not earn enough to pay back all the borrowing.” (5)
With a lower 4% after-inflation return, which they say is in line with many practitioners’ predictions, they found the plan “would work only 17 out of 100 times.” (5)
I’ve invested through the 1987 crash, the dot-com bust and 2008. In my experience, stocks usually win over long stretches. But a plan that leans on borrowed money winning for 75 years is a long shot, not a fix.
My read: it’s a starting point for a debate, not something to plan your retirement around.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
3. Know which number applies to you
You’ll see two figures in the headlines, and they’re not the same thing.
The 78% figure is for the retirement trust fund alone. Counting the retirement and disability trust funds together, the trustees project reserves last until 2034, with 83% of scheduled benefits payable after that. (3)
Your own exposure depends on your benefit. Log in to your my Social Security account, find your estimated monthly check, and multiply it by 0.78. That’s the number to stress-test your budget against.
4. Build your own cushion now
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5. Don’t panic and claim early
The worst response to scary headlines is grabbing your benefit as soon as you can. If your full retirement age is 67, starting at 62 shrinks your check by 30%. (7)
Waiting works the other way. For anyone born in 1943 or later, benefits grow 8% for each year you delay past full retirement age, and “the benefit increase stops when you reach age 70.” (8)
A bigger starting check gives you more room if Congress ever trims a percentage off the top.
My take
Cassidy deserves credit for trying. Someone in Washington has to.
But a plan that researchers say works only 17 times in 100 if stocks return 4% after inflation isn’t something I’d bet a retirement on. Congress has about six years to agree on a real answer, and in my experience, it rarely makes hard choices until the last minute.
So plan for the check you might get, not the one you’re promised. If Washington comes through, you’ll have extra. If it doesn’t, you’ll be ready.
Sources: 1. Associated Press; 2. CBS News; 3. Social Security Administration; 4. Social Security Administration; 5. Center for Retirement Research at Boston College; 6. Newsweek; 7. Social Security Administration; 8. Social Security Administration
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