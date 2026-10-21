The Social Security Administration has announced a massive cleanup of the Social Security Number database, which it says will prevent fraud and help manage benefits.
On Oct. 20, the federal agency announced that it completed the “most comprehensive” SSN record organization in its 91-year history.
The agency said in a release that it has corrected nearly 15 percent of all active SSNs across nearly 390 million total records since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second administration.
The records are used by agencies across the government to validate identities and ensure proper payments of taxpayer dollars.
“The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens,” SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement.
Here’s what to know, including if it impacts you.
What It Means for You
For those who rely on SSA for benefits or monthly checks, the database cleanup doesn’t have an impact. These items will continue as usual.
Although the database cleanup included updated death records, there aren’t any changes to the SSN process for people who have died; the agency still doesn’t reassign a person’s SSN after they have died.
SSA said the database cleanup will help prevent fraud and ensure benefits are properly distributed.
As part of the updates, the agency said it has implemented “stronger internal controls” to prevent inaccuracies with data entry into the system.
“These improvements demonstrate a government‑wide commitment to safeguarding identity data, preventing fraud, and preserving proper program administration,” the agency said in a release.
How Did Social Security Clean Up the SSN Database?
The SSN database cleanup included the following measures, according to a release:
- Addition of 17 million dates of death to records that previously lacked this information
- SSA said this was done using a combination of internal SSA systems and Department of State data
- Updates to approximately 25 million records that previously had missing citizenship information
- SSA said this was done using data received from the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements service
- Updates currently in progress to correcting an additional 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship status
Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.
Reporting by Melina Khan, USA TODAY / USA TODAY. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.
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