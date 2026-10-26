Millions of Social Security recipients are due for another payment this week, with the final round of October benefits scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The payment goes to beneficiaries on the regular schedule whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month. Two days later, on Friday, Oct. 30, Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive their November payment early because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday.
Here’s what to know about the upcoming Social Security and SSI payment dates.
When Are Social Security Payments Sent?
For beneficiaries on the regular payment schedule, Social Security payments are distributed according to birth date:
- Born on the 1st through 10th: Second Wednesday of the month
- Born on the 11th through 20th: Third Wednesday of the month
- Born on the 21st through 31st: Fourth Wednesday of the month
The schedule means beneficiaries with birthdays from the 21st through 31st are due to receive their October payment on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the final regular Wednesday payment date of the month. The Social Security Administration’s 2026 payment calendar confirms that benefits for this group are paid on the fourth Wednesday.
People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 follow a different schedule. Those receiving both Social Security and SSI generally receive Social Security on the third day of the month and SSI on the first, according to the SSA calendar.
If a payment doesn’t arrive on the expected date, the SSA advises waiting three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.
When Is the Next SSI Payment?
Supplemental Security Income is generally paid on the first of the month. November’s payment, however, is scheduled to arrive Friday, Oct. 30, because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday.
The remaining SSI payment dates on the SSA’s 2026 calendar are:
- Friday, Oct. 30, 2026: November 2026 payment
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026: December 2026 payment
- Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026: January 2027 payment
USA TODAY’s Mike Snider contributed to this report.
Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.
Reporting by Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add a Comment