When your spouse dies, Social Security is probably the last thing on your mind. And that’s why so many survivors make costly mistakes with their benefits.
More than 3.8 million widows and widowers were collecting survivor benefits as of September 2025. But a huge number of them claimed the wrong benefit at the wrong time — and they’ll never get that money back.
Before I explain why and what to do, let’s back up and make sure we’re all on the same page about what a survivor benefit actually is.
How survivor benefits work
When someone who paid Social Security taxes dies, their surviving spouse can collect a monthly benefit based on what the deceased worker earned. That’s a survivor benefit. It’s completely separate from whatever retirement benefit you’ve earned through your own work history.
Think of it this way. You might qualify for two Social Security checks: one based on your work, and one based on your late spouse’s work. You can’t collect both at the same time. But you do get to choose the higher one.
How much is it worth? If you wait until your full retirement age for survivor benefits — which falls between 66 and 67 depending on when you were born — you can collect 100% of what your spouse was receiving, or was entitled to receive.
Claim earlier and the amount shrinks. You can start as early as age 60, but at that point you’d only get about 71.5% of the full amount.
Who qualifies
The rules are simpler than most people think. You generally qualify if you were married at least nine months before your spouse died and you haven’t remarried before age 60. Remarry after 60, and your survivor benefit isn’t affected.
Divorced? You can still qualify if your marriage lasted at least 10 years.
And if you’re caring for your late spouse’s child who’s under 16 or disabled, you can collect at any age regardless of how long you were married.
Why so many surviving spouses are leaving money on the table
Here’s the part almost nobody knows. Survivors have a unique claiming flexibility that Congress took away from nearly everyone else back in 2015. You can claim one benefit now, let the other one grow, and switch to it later.
It’s right there on the Social Security Administration’s site:
“If you’re eligible for Survivor and another benefit, you’ll choose the payment that’s best for you. The payments won’t be added together. You can also switch benefits later. For example, you could start with Survivor benefits and then change to Retirement at age 70 when that payment is highest.”
Most surviving spouses don’t know this exists. And it’s costing them thousands — sometimes tens of thousands — over a lifetime.
Here are five rules every widow and widower needs to understand.
1. You’re one of the last people who can still switch benefits
In 2015, the Bipartisan Budget Act killed most strategies that let people collect one Social Security benefit while letting another grow. The old “file and restrict” playbook? Dead.
But Congress carved out one critical exception: survivor benefits. The SSA’s own filing rules page spells it out — deemed filing doesn’t apply to surviving spouses.
That means if you’re a widow or widower, you can file for one benefit, let the other grow, and switch later. It’s the last dual-benefit strategy standing.
2. You can start collecting two years before everyone else
Most people can’t touch Social Security until age 62. But survivors can begin collecting a reduced benefit at 60, or as early as 50 with a qualifying disability.
Those two extra years create options nobody else has.
Say your own retirement benefit will eventually be larger than your survivor benefit. You can start collecting survivor checks at 60 and let your own benefit grow the entire time — roughly 8% a year until you hit 70.
That’s a decade of growth you’d miss if you just grabbed whatever check was in front of you.
3. The “claim one, switch later” math can be huge
Let’s make this real.
Say you’re 60 with a full retirement benefit of $1,500 a month and a survivor benefit of $1,600. If you start the survivor benefit at 60, you’ll get roughly $1,144 a month because of the early-claiming reduction.
But your own retirement benefit keeps growing.
By 70, it hits about $1,860 a month thanks to delayed retirement credits. You switch. That’s $716 more a month for the rest of your life compared to sticking with the survivor check.
The reverse works too. If your late spouse was the higher earner, you could take your own smaller retirement benefit at 62 and switch to the full survivor benefit at your survivor full retirement age.
Either way, you’re using time to your advantage.
4. Your survivor full retirement age isn’t what you think
This trips up almost everyone — including some Social Security employees.
Your full retirement age (FRA) for survivor benefits is on a different schedule than your FRA for regular retirement benefits. It falls between 66 and 67 depending on your birth year, and it may not match your regular FRA.
Here’s the part most people miss: survivor benefits don’t grow after full retirement age. Unlike your own retirement benefit, there’s zero bonus for waiting past your survivor FRA.
Your own retirement benefit, on the other hand, keeps growing until 70. That mismatch is exactly what makes the switching strategy so powerful — you’re playing two different clocks against each other.
5. Former government workers should check again
If you worked in a job that didn’t pay into Social Security — teaching, firefighting, certain state positions — the old rules might have wiped out your survivor benefit entirely.
The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law in January 2025, changed that. It repealed both the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), two rules that had slashed or eliminated benefits for millions of public-sector retirees and their surviving spouses.
For surviving spouses affected by the GPO, the average monthly increase is roughly $1,190, according to congressional estimates. If you were previously denied survivor benefits because of a government pension, contact the SSA to see what you’re now owed.
What to do right now
Don’t guess. Don’t assume the first benefit you’re offered is the right one.
Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 and ask them to compare your own retirement benefit against the survivor benefit. Ask specifically about the switching strategy. You can’t apply for survivor benefits online — you’ll need to call or visit a local office.
And if you’re married and planning ahead, here’s the single most important thing you can do: the higher earner should seriously consider delaying benefits as long as possible. Not for their own sake, but because it locks in the biggest possible survivor benefit for the spouse who’s left behind.
Knowing these Social Security rules most Americans get wrong isn’t just trivia. For widows and widowers, it’s the difference between scraping by and living with dignity.
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