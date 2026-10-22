Starbucks Releases New Treats, Merch for Halloween Season

With Halloween just a week away, Starbucks is releasing two new spooky treats.
Starbucks’ Black Cat Frappuccino and Venti Black Cat Cookie are available Thursday, Oct. 22. In addition to the new menu items, the coffeehouse chain is offering exclusive spooky merchandise, including a Black cat Bearista plush bag charm.
The Halloween menu items follow Starbucks’ 2026 winter holiday offerings, which launched earlier this month. Starbucks’ winter holiday menu is topped by a new Tiramisu Velvet line of drinks and apple pomegranate-flavored refreshers.
Here is what to know about Starbucks’ limited edition Halloween offerings.
What Flavors Are Starbucks’ New Halloween Treats?
Starbucks is unveiling two Halloween menu items:
- Black Cat Frappuccino: Chocolate cake-flavored creme-based Frappuccino with whipped cream and a chocolate shaped like cat ears
- Venti Black Night Cookie: Black cocoa cookie with caramel fudge pieces and chunks of caramelized white chocolate
When Are the Halloween Treats Available?
The Halloween treats are available at Starbucks locations starting Oct. 22, according to a news release.
Starbucks Unveils Halloween Merchandise
Starbucks also released Halloween merchandise in September:
- Black cat mug: Ceramic pumpkin-shaped mug with a black cat peering over the lip ($20)
- Cauldron mug: 14-ounce cauldron-shaped black mug ($17)
- Black cat stainless steel cold cup: Matte black cold cup with black cat artwork that glows in the dark ($30)
- Black cat Bearista plush bag charm: Bearista plush dressed in black cat costume and green Starbucks apron ($15)
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
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