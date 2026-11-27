When it comes to holiday shopping, sometimes it’s easier to buy the presents that go under the tree rather than the ones that go into the stockings hung by the chimney with care.
Finding items that are small, inexpensive and durable enough to spend the night crammed under other goodies can be tough.
Fortunately, warehouse club Costco offers plenty of options for people of all ages.
And remember, shipping is one of the things that, in some situations, members can get for free from Costco.
Many Costco items can be purchased online by nonmembers, but you’ll want to pony up for a membership to get the best prices.
However you shop, here are some stocking stuffer suggestions to consider.
Chewing gum or mints
Do you need a dozen boxes of gum for yourself? Probably not. But if you have a lot of stockings to fill, Costco’s bulk packs can be a cheap way to fill space.
And if gum isn’t your family’s thing, you’ll find several brands of mints for sale at the warehouse club, too.
Lip balm
Almost everyone can use lip balm, and it’s a virtual necessity in cold climates where dry weather can result in uncomfortable, chapped lips.
Costco offers lip balm value packs from Carmex and EOS that make for inexpensive stocking stuffers when you consider the per-unit cost.
Dog chews
Does Fido have his own stocking? Or maybe someone in your house is a dog lover. Either way, Costco has the Natural Nubz Edible Dog Chews from Nylabone.
Nontoxic dryer balls
For the domestic goddess in your life (or god, as the case may be), Nellie’s Lamby Dryerballs can be a fun addition to a stocking. They serve a practical purpose but also have a nice aesthetic.
What’s more, they aren’t necessarily the type of thing that people often think to buy for themselves.
Candy or chocolate
It wouldn’t be Christmas without candy, and Costco has no shortage of options. Costco is stocked with containers of salted caramels, boxes of assorted chocolates and bags of truffles.
Hydrating face masks
This 24-pack of the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask will give you enough to slip into everyone’s stockings. You can make it a family tradition to moisturize and hydrate skin that’s maybe looking a little tired from getting up so early to open gifts.
Sticky notes
Sticky notes — more commonly known by the brand name Post-it — are another welcome stocking stuffer for all ages. Kids love being able to doodle and post their creations wherever they want, while adults find them useful for both personal and work purposes. Costco has them in assorted colors and sizes.
Golf or tennis balls
When you are stumped for stocking stuffers, you can’t go wrong with golf balls or tennis balls for those who play those sports. Sure, they are a bit impersonal, but they are oh-so practical. And that’s what makes them so perfect.
Snacks
Candy seems to be the go-to holiday treat for stockings, but sometimes you want to balance out all that sweet with a little salty. For that, Costco stocks plenty of snack and protein bars as well as a few types of trail mix that come in individually wrapped servings to buy in bulk.
Flavored popcorn
This 48-count of the Popcornopolis Variety Metallic Holiday Mini Cones will give you plenty of festive treats to slip into stockings. It comes with four flavors — Caramel Corn, Kettle Corn, Cheddar Cheese and Zebra Popcorn.
Emergen-C
With influenza, COVID-19 and RSV circulating this time of year, tucking some vitamin C into stockings might be a smart move.
Costco sells Emergen-C drink mixes in bulk, and while there is no guarantee it will keep you healthy, research suggests regular vitamin C intake may shorten colds and ease symptoms.
Stamps
With so many of us relying on digital technology to communicate and pay bills nowadays, stamps may seem like a quaint gift. However, they will certainly be appreciated by anyone who still sends Christmas cards or letters via snail mail.
If you buy stamps at Costco, you won’t get much of a discount compared with the current going price. But getting them from the warehouse club can save you time and a trip to the post office.
Hand warmers
This is another great gift for those in cold climates. These hand warmers can be recharged and keep your hands toasty for up to seven hours.
These are great for those who work or play outside, but your gift recipient doesn’t have to be an ice fisherman to use them. Anyone who goes sledding with the kids, likes to take walks or goes shopping at an outdoor mall will appreciate this stocking stuffer.
Toe warmers are also available.
Small candles
For many people, a candle is the perfect, consumable gift. It’s something they can use, enjoy and then toss or recycle.
Unlike candy, candles won’t help the recipient pack on pounds, and in the event they don’t like candles, they can be easily regifted.
Costco shoppers will find both traditional and flameless candles at the warehouse club. There are a variety of scents and styles available.
Soap
A bar of soap certainly does not make for an exciting gift, but it couldn’t be a more practical one, especially for frequent travelers, and it’s sized right for stuffing stockings.
Costco has plenty of options to pick from this year, too. They include:
- Kirkland Signature Bar Soap with Shea Butter
- Dove Beauty Bar (in Original, Pink, Shea Butter or Sensitive Skin)
Fragrance
Fragrance is such a personal choice that it generally doesn’t make a good gift, as we detail in “7 Holiday Gifts That Almost Always Disappoint.”
But if you happen to know your gift recipient’s favorite — and don’t mind spending money on a luxury stocking stuffer — Costco’s website happens to have a number of perfumes and colognes from high-end brands to pick from. We’re talking Gucci, Versace and Hermes, to name a few.
Socks
They may be a more traditional gift, but socks easily fit into stockings, and these Kirkland Signature merino wool options for men and women come with four pairs in a pack for under $20.
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