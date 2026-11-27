Suze Orman thinks three new terms could change when millions of people start Social Security.
“Studies show that something seemingly as subtle as a word change can impact our choices,” she wrote in a Nov. 5, 2026, blog post about the Claiming Age Clarity Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Nov. 20.
The bill swaps Social Security jargon for plainer labels. The “early eligibility age” becomes the “minimum monthly benefit age,” full retirement age becomes the “standard monthly benefit age,” and age 70 becomes the “maximum monthly benefit age.”
The Social Security Administration has until Nov. 20, 2027, to change its wording.
Orman’s hunch is backed by research. In a 2023 study co-funded by the Social Security Administration, changing a few keywords shifted the ages at which about 3,500 participants said they planned to claim and retire, AARP reported.
Of workers who started retirement benefits in 2024, about 23% did so at 62.
As Orman put it, though, “Minimum. Standard. Maximum. That’s all that changes.” The rules that decide the size of your check, and your spouse’s, stay the same.
1. ‘Maximum’ describes the monthly check, not your lifetime total
For anyone born in 1960 or later, claiming at 62 pays about 70% of the full benefit, a 30% reduction. Waiting past full retirement age adds 8% a year, so the same person collects 124% at 70.
Whether the bigger check also pays more over a lifetime depends on how long you live.
Orman attaches that condition herself. She recommends that “the longer you can wait, the better, assuming you do not have an illness that you think will dramatically shorten your life.”
Someone in poor health, or someone who would otherwise drain savings in a falling market to cover bills, may reasonably choose the minimum age despite its label.
2. A spouse’s benefit stops growing at the standard age
The word “maximum” applies to your own retirement benefit. A spousal benefit, worth up to half of what the worker would get at full retirement age, gets bigger only “up until your Full Retirement Age,” the SSA says.
A husband or wife who waits past that point to claim on a spouse’s record gains nothing by waiting.
That is why couples tend to do best when they plan their spousal and survivor benefits together rather than one person at a time.
For households with at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can connect you with a financial advisor who can compare claiming ages for both spouses alongside pensions, savings withdrawals and taxes.
3. The higher earner’s choice sets the survivor’s check
A widow or widower who has reached full retirement age can collect up to 100% of the late spouse’s benefit, and one who claims earlier starts at 71.5%, according to the SSA. Because the payment is pegged to the spouse’s benefit, a higher earner who waits to claim leaves a bigger check behind.
The higher earner’s claiming age becomes a decision about the surviving spouse’s income, too, especially when that spouse is younger or likely to live longer.
4. Working before the standard age can hold checks back
Claiming at the minimum age while still earning a paycheck triggers the earnings test. Before full retirement age, Social Security deducts $1 for every $2 earned above an annual limit of $25,560 in 2027, up from $24,480 in 2026.
In the year you reach full retirement age, it takes $1 for every $3 above a higher limit, $65,160 in 2026 and $67,920 in 2027. Both limits rise each year.
The money is not lost for good. Once you reach full retirement age, Social Security recalculates your benefit to credit the months it withheld.
In the meantime, the rule can wipe out months of checks for people who claimed early and went back to work.
5. Medicare still starts at 65
None of the new labels mention Medicare, and its eligibility age stays at 65. People who are not yet collecting Social Security at that point generally need to sign up on their own, and the SSA advises anyone delaying benefits to “be sure to sign up for just Medicare at age 65.”
Missing that window can get expensive. Without other qualifying coverage, such as a current employer’s health plan, you may pay an extra 10% on your Part B premium for each full 12-month period you could have signed up but did not, and the penalty can last as long as you have Part B.
The standard Part B premium is $209.40 a month in 2027.
6. Some delayed credits arrive late, and all of them stop at 70
Waiting pays on a schedule. If you start benefits after full retirement age but before 70, “some of your delayed retirement credits will not be applied until the January after you start receiving benefits,” the SSA says.
Someone who claims in March may wait until the following January for part of the raise.
The credits also end at the maximum age. “The benefit increase stops when you reach age 70,” according to the agency, so there is nothing to gain from waiting longer.
7. The minimum age comes with a one-time undo
Anyone who claims early and regrets it gets one do-over. The SSA lets you cancel an application up to 12 months after approval, but only once, and you must repay the money you and your family received, including amounts withheld for Medicare premiums and taxes.
That repayment can be large, and it comes due all at once. Fear of future benefit cuts drives many early claims, and the program does face a funding shortfall if Congress does not act. Orman says “the math of claiming earlier out of fears of any potential benefit cuts just doesn’t add up.”
New words, same arithmetic
When the new terms show up on your Social Security statement, the dollar amounts beside them will be calculated exactly as before. The label on age 70 may nudge some people to wait, and for many, that will be the right call.
For a married couple, a worker with a paycheck or anyone turning 65, the choice still comes down to rules that the new names leave out.
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