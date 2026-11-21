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“I insist—and I do mean insist—that you also purchase a separate Medigap policy.”
That’s the advice in a Nov. 12 post on Suze Orman’s blog for people whose Medicare Advantage plan is going away. (1)
And a lot of people are in that spot. KFF says insurers will end the Medicare Advantage drug plans of about 3.1 million people on Dec. 31. (2)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and on the main point, she’s right.
Traditional Medicare has no cap on what you can pay out of pocket in a year, according to KFF. (3) Medigap is supplemental insurance that helps pay costs Original Medicare doesn’t cover. (4)
But the post leaves out a part that can cost you: the deadline. Miss it, and an insurer may be able to turn you down. (4)
Here’s the problem in plain English. Normally, once your first six months on Part B have passed, a Medigap insurer can ask about your health. Federal law lets it use those answers to deny you a policy or charge you more. (5)
When your Medicare Advantage plan ends, you get a special pass. Medicare calls it a “guaranteed issue right.” For a limited time, certain Medigap plans must be sold to you, health questions or not. (4)
Here’s how to use that pass before it expires.
1. Know your deadline: 63 days
Medicare’s official Medigap guide says to apply for a Medigap policy by the date in your plan’s termination notice, and no later than 63 days after your Medicare Advantage coverage ends. (4)
If your plan ends Dec. 31, that clock runs out in early March.
Don’t wait for the last week. Once the window closes, medical underwriting can come back. If your health has slipped, that can mean a “no.”
Start comparing Medigap quotes now. A service like Healthcare.com can show you Medicare Supplement options in your area and connect you with a licensed agent. Ask any agent one question first: “My Medicare Advantage plan is ending. Do I have guaranteed issue rights for this policy?”
PLEASE NOTE: Medicare Supplement insurance is available to those age 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and, in some states, to those under age 65 eligible for Medicare due to disability or End-Stage Renal disease. The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. Contact will be made by an insurance agent/producer or insurance company. Medicare Supplement insurance plans are not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Medicare Supplement plans may require underwriting and enrollment is not guaranteed.
2. Keep the letter that says your plan is ending
That termination notice is your proof.
The Medigap guide tells people to keep copies of letters, notices, emails or claim denials with their name on them that show their coverage was terminated. (4) You may need to include a copy with your Medigap application. (4)
Put it with your Medicare card. Then make a copy.
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3. Budget for the premium
Medigap isn’t cheap. The Orman post puts a Plan G policy at roughly $150 to $200 a month, and says it could be more than $300 in high-cost states. (1) That’s $1,800 to $2,400 a year.
Compare that with what a Medicare Advantage plan could leave you owing. In 2026, a plan’s in-network out-of-pocket limit can’t exceed $9,250, and KFF puts the average limit for enrollees at $5,421. (3)
For many people, I think the premium is worth it. But it’s a new monthly bill, so make sure you aren’t paying more than you have to.
Here’s the CPA tip most people miss: Medigap plans with the same letter cover the same benefits, no matter which company sells them. (4) A Plan G is a Plan G. What changes from one insurer to the next is the price. So shop the price, not the plan.
The SelectQuote Medicare Helpline can help you compare Medigap and Part D drug plan quotes with a licensed agent. When you call, say your Medicare Advantage plan is ending, so the agent starts with plans you can’t be turned down for.
4. Don’t forget your drug coverage
Here’s the trap for people who just buy Medigap and stop.
The Medigap guide says policies sold after 2005 don’t include prescription drug coverage. For that, you join a separate Medicare drug plan, called Part D. (4)
If your plan’s contract with Medicare isn’t renewed, Medicare gives you a special enrollment period that runs from Dec. 8 through the last day of February. (6)
Use it. Compare drug plans at Medicare.gov/plan-compare before you pick. (6)
5. Pick Original Medicare, not another Advantage plan
The Medigap pass comes with a condition. Medicare’s guide says you only have this right if you switch to Original Medicare rather than join another Medicare Advantage plan. (4)
If you do nothing, Medicare says you’ll be moved into Original Medicare when your plan ends. (6) That part happens on its own. Medigap and a Part D drug plan are separate, and you can join them yourself. (4)
Not sure which way to go? Your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, offers free local counseling. (4)
My take
On the main point, the Orman post gets it right: if you’re switching back to Original Medicare, a Medigap policy is, in my view, the best protection against an open-ended bill.
The part to add is the calendar. Your health can change. Your guaranteed right to buy coverage won’t wait for it. If that letter came in your mail, make the call this month.
Sources: 1. Suze Orman blog; 2. KFF; 3. KFF; 4. Medicare.gov; 5. KFF; 6. Medicare.gov
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