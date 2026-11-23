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A husband in his mid-70s wrote to Suze Orman with a plan. He and his wife would sell their home, move somewhere walkable and put a mortgage on the new place, so the money from the sale could stay invested.
His wife wanted to pay cash. On the Nov. 15 episode of her Women & Money podcast, Suze sided with the wife, saying the couple should “absolutely own this home outright,” according to 24/7 Wall St. (1)
“Do you think that you can guarantee yourself an 8% return in the stock market?” she asked. (1)
She’s right about the destination. But pay for that home with the wrong money, and you can hand the IRS more than the interest you were trying to avoid.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and the tax side of this decision is the part most people miss.
Here’s how to decide between cash and a mortgage, and how to pay cash without getting burned.
1. Check whether a mortgage would even cut your taxes
Many people keep a mortgage for the tax break. But you get that break only if you itemize, and itemizing pays only when your deductions top the standard deduction.
For 2026, the standard deduction is $32,200 for married couples filing jointly and $16,100 for single filers. (2) If you’re 65 or older, you get an extra $1,650 each if you’re married, or $2,050 if you’re single. (3)
Let’s say you’re married and both over 65. Your standard deduction is $35,500. Your mortgage interest, property taxes and charitable gifts would have to beat that before the interest saves you a dime.
Suze’s advice on the deduction was blunt: “Do not look at the interest. Look at what it costs you per month.” (1)
The upshot: If you don’t itemize, your mortgage rate is your true cost. A 7% loan costs you 7%, period.
2. Don’t drain your IRA to make up the difference
If the cash comes from selling your old home, taxes may not be an issue. The trouble starts when the sale doesn’t cover the new price and you top it up from a traditional IRA or 401(k).
That money has never been taxed. Pull out a big lump in one year, and you can climb tax brackets fast. In 2026, a married couple’s taxable income above $100,800 is taxed at 22%, and above $211,400 at 24%. (2)
The new $6,000-per-person senior deduction, which runs through 2028, starts shrinking once a couple’s modified adjusted gross income passes $150,000, or $75,000 for single filers. (4)
And in 2026, Medicare charges higher premiums to couples with modified adjusted gross income above $218,000, or $109,000 for single filers, based on the tax return from two years earlier. (5) So a big withdrawal now can raise your Medicare bill later.
Under 59½? Add a 10% additional tax on top. (6)
A better route is usually to spread any IRA money over several years, keeping each year’s withdrawal under the next bracket or threshold.
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3. Compare the mortgage rate with what safe money pays
As of Nov. 19, the 10-year U.S. Treasury, one of the safest investments around, yielded 5.04%, according to Federal Reserve data. (7) The average rate on a new 30-year mortgage that week was 7.28%, according to Freddie Mac. (8)
That’s the problem with the husband’s plan. To come out ahead, his invested money has to beat the mortgage rate after taxes, year after year. Safe money doesn’t. Only riskier investments might, and nothing guarantees they will.
Every dollar you don’t borrow at 7% is like earning a guaranteed 7%, with no market risk.
A quick word from me: I’m a CPA, a two-time Emmy winner and a Wall Street veteran, and I’ve been helping people with their money for more than 35 years. I’ve seen every scheme, every fad and every “sure thing.” Each weekday, I send what actually works. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Ten seconds, no spam, cancel anytime.
4. Where Suze is right: no payment means smaller withdrawals
Many retirees cover a mortgage with money from a traditional IRA or 401(k). That means withdrawing more than the payment, because part of every withdrawal goes to taxes.
Let’s say your payment is $1,500 a month and you’re in the 22% bracket. You’d need to withdraw about $1,923 to have $1,500 left after federal income tax. Over a year, that’s roughly $23,100 in withdrawals instead of $18,000.
Skip the payment, and those withdrawals shrink. Lower income also makes it easier to stay under the thresholds in No. 2.
Suze raised one more point couples shouldn’t ignore. “When one of you dies, you are going to lose one of your Social Security checks,” she said. (1) The mortgage payment doesn’t shrink when that check disappears.
One caution: Don’t put your last dollar of savings into the house. Once money is in the house, you can’t get it back without selling or borrowing. Suze’s answer for that was a home equity line of credit, opened after you buy, that you tap only if you need it. (1)
5. Already carrying a mortgage? A reverse mortgage can retire it
If you’re 62 or older and staying put, there’s another way to get rid of the monthly payment.
With the most common type of reverse mortgage, any mortgage you have must be paid off at closing. But you can use money from the reverse mortgage itself to do it. You’ll also need counseling from a HUD-approved agency first. (9)
It’s still a loan, so shop carefully. Compare top reverse mortgage lenders side by side before you talk to anyone. The goal is to trade your monthly mortgage payment for no required monthly mortgage payment.*
*A reverse mortgage still requires borrowers to pay property taxes, homeowners insurance and home maintenance. The loan must be repaid when the home is sold or the last borrower leaves the home.
My take
Suze has the destination right. A home with no payment makes retirement cheaper and calmer, and safer for whichever spouse is left.
Where I’d add a caution is the route. Pay with the money from your old home or other savings you’ve already paid tax on. If you need IRA money too, spread it over several tax years, not one giant withdrawal.
One timing tip if you’ll tap your IRA: A withdrawal taken by Dec. 31 lands on your 2026 tax return. Wait until January, and it counts on your 2027 return.
Split a big withdrawal across the two, and you may stay in a lower bracket both years.
Sources: 1. 24/7 Wall St., quoting Suze Orman’s “Women & Money” podcast, Nov. 15, 2026; 2. IRS; 3. IRS; 4. IRS; 5. Social Security Administration; 6. IRS; 7. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; 8. Freddie Mac; 9. CFPB
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