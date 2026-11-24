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Suze Orman has a blunt rule for anyone buying Treasury bills, notes or bonds: Skip the government’s own website if there’s any chance you’ll want out early.
“You never buy a Treasury bill, bond or note through Treasurydirect.gov if you think you want to sell it before it matures,” she said on the Nov. 15 episode of her “Women & Money” podcast. “Do it through a brokerage firm.” (1)
She’s right. The reason is a paperwork trap most buyers never hear about until they need their money.
Here’s why her warning holds up, what to do instead and the tax catch she didn’t mention.
1. TreasuryDirect won’t sell your Treasury for you
You can buy bills, notes and bonds at TreasuryDirect for as little as $100. (2) Getting out before they mature is another story.
TreasuryDirect doesn’t sell them. To cash out early, you first transfer the security to a bank, broker or dealer, then ask that firm to sell it. (3)
The transfer runs on FS Form 5511, a paper form you complete and mail. (3) And you can’t move a new purchase at all until you’ve held it at least 45 days. (4)
Orman described a listener whose early sale took at least 10 months. She also said on her Nov. 8 episode that she’s heard from “far too many” people having trouble getting into their accounts. (1)
2. Buy at a brokerage instead
A brokerage can get you Treasurys from the same government auctions. At Fidelity, for example, Treasury auction orders placed online are free. (5)
The difference shows up when you sell. In a brokerage account, you can sell on any day the market is open, with no forms to mail.
Just know what selling early means. You get the market price, not face value. When rates rise, prices typically fall, and the longer the time to maturity, the bigger the swings. (4)
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3. Match the maturity to the day you need the money
The surest way to dodge an early sale is to buy a Treasury that comes due when you need the cash.
Bills mature in 4, 6, 8, 13, 17, 26 or 52 weeks. Notes run 2, 3, 5, 7 or 10 years, and bonds 20 or 30 years. (4)
Hold one until it matures and you get its full face value back, no matter where you bought it. (4)
So money for next year’s property taxes belongs in a bill or a short note. Money you won’t touch for a decade can go longer.
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4. The tax catch Orman didn’t mention
Treasury interest is exempt from state and local income taxes, but you owe federal tax on it. (5) That’s a real edge if you live in a high-tax state.
Selling early adds a wrinkle. Fidelity notes that a Treasury bought at a market discount and sold before maturity can produce both interest income and a capital gain or loss. (5)
A loss isn’t all bad news. You can use it to offset capital gains, plus up to $3,000 a year of other income, and carry the rest forward to later years. (6)
Keep your trade confirmations. They’re your proof of what you paid when tax time comes.
5. If you want steady income, not a trade
Plenty of retirees buy short Treasurys and roll them over again and again for income. That works, but your income resets every time one matures, up or down.
If you’d rather have a predictable paycheck, a different tool may fit. For example, if you’re in your mid-50s or older and have at least $50,000 set aside, consider an annuity. An annuity can turn part of your savings into income on a schedule you pick, starting now or later.
What it pays depends on how much you put in, your age and the insurer’s rates. To check them out, compare annuities through Ethos. (Ethos annuities aren’t available in New York.)
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My take
Orman’s rule is simple, and it’s right. TreasuryDirect works fine for money you’re sure you won’t touch until the security matures. For everything else, a brokerage account gets you the same Treasurys with a much easier way out.
Before you buy, ask yourself one question: When will I need this money? Pick a maturity that matches, and you may never have to sell at all.
Safe and easy to sell aren’t the same thing. A Treasury is about as safe as investments get, but where you buy it decides how fast you can get your money back out.
If you already hold Treasurys at TreasuryDirect that you might need early, don’t wait for an emergency. Start the transfer now, while there’s no rush.
Sources: 1. 24/7 Wall St., quoting Suze Orman’s “Women & Money” podcast, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, 2026; 2. TreasuryDirect, Marketable Securities FAQs; 3. TreasuryDirect, Selling Treasury Bills; 4. Fidelity, Treasury Bills vs. Bonds; 5. Fidelity, U.S. Treasury Bonds; 6. IRS, Topic No. 409, Capital Gains and Losses
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